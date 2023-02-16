WINTER TRACK & FIELD

REGION 4B

Kwame Whitaker won the long jump, Chanan Mathis won the 300-meters and the team of Mohammed Ahmed, William Tilden, Francis Roberts and Morgan Lehocky won the 1,600-meter relay to lead the Courtland boys to a second-place team showing at the meet held at Roanoke College in Salem on Tuesday and Thursday.

Atlee won the boys meet with 139 points, with the Cougars in second after totaling 102 points.

The top Fredericksburg-area finishing girls team was King George in fourth place with 43 points, just ahead of Eastern View with 41 point. Hanover won the meet with 140 points.

Anijah James won the long jump and 55-meter hurdles to lead the Foxes' girls.

Other individual event winners for Fredericksburg-area schools included Chancellor's Paris Johnson in the 55 meters and Eastern View' Evelyn Anderson in the 500 meters.

The Cougars' 800-meter relay team of Lauren Castro, Janiyah Smith, Juliana Yaafi and Jennifer Koumondji and Eastern View's 1,600-meter relay of Claire Anderson, Evelyn Anderson, Holly Anderson and Tamirra Young also took home top honors.

BOYS' MEET

Team scores: 1. Atlee 139, 2. Courtland 102, 3. Hanover, 9. Eastern View 21, 10. (tie) Chancellor 15, 12. (tie) Spotsylvania 3, 12. (tie) King George 3

High jump: 1. Robbie Siefert (Hanover) 5-10; 2. Alexander Blair (Ch) 5-10; 5. Joel Boakye (Ct) 5-6; 7. Nick Jones (Ct) 5-6.

Long jump: 1. Kwame Whitaker (Ct) 22-2; 3. Kamari Jackson (Ct) 21-8; 6. Chanan Mathis (Ct) 20-5.

Triple jump: 1. Deonta Harris (Han) 44-9.5; 2. Mathis (Ct) 44-0.25; 3. Whitaker (Ct) 43-1; 8. Laim Wahlquist (Sp) 40-10.

Shot put: 1. Malachi Hayes (Henrico) 51-6.

Pole vault: 1. Todd Benhase (Han) 13-3; 6. Jaaziel Suyat (KG) 9-0.

55 meters: 1. Eric Smith (Varina) 6.41; 2. Mathis (Ct) 6.50; 6. Kamari Jackson (Ct) 6.71.

55 hurdles: 1. Harris (Han) 7.80; 2. Jamaal Lewis (Ct) 8.14; 6. Ishaan Patel (Ct) 8.87.

300: 1. Mathis (Ct) 34.65; Francis Roberts (Ct) 35.78; 5. Dylan Jenkins (EV) 36.78; 7. Nahtan Carter (Ch) 36.85.

500: 1. Black Moody (Mechanicsville) 1:04.57; 3. Mohammed Ahmed (Ct) 1:06.47.

1,000: Carter Smith (Mechanicsville) 2:35.43; 4. Blair (Ch) 2:40.63.

1,600: 1. Patrick Allen (Atlee) 4:23.07; 8. Brendan Nave (Ct) 4:39.77.

3,200: 1. Allen (Atlee) 9:31.24; 7. Christian Reid (Ct) 10:22.41.

800 relay: 1. Patrick Henry-Ashland 1:32.28; 2. Eastern View 1:33.52; 7. Spotsylvania 1:37.02.

1,600 relay: 1. Courtland (Ahmed, Tilden, Robert, Lehocky) 3:31.23; 5. Eastern View 3:38.08.

3,200 relay: 1. Atlee 8:03.34; 3. Courtland 8:27.56; 4. Eastern View 8:32.68.

GIRLS' MEET

Team scores: 1. Hanover 140, 2. Atlee 124.33, 3. Monacan 79.33, 4. King George 43, 5. Eastern View 41, 6. Courtland 40.33, 7. Chancellor 22, 11. Spotsylvania 12.

High jump: 1. Zoe Curtis (Atlee) 4-10; 2. (tie) Lauren Castro (Ct) 4-8; 6. Winnie Bell (Sp) 4-6.

Long jump: 1. Anijah James (KG) 18-3.5; 3. Paris Johnson (Ch) 17-6; 8. Grace Mimnaugh (EV) 16-0.5.

Triple jump: 1. Jasmine Greenidge (Monacan) 35-8; 3. Olivia Downum (KG) 34-9.

Shot put: 1. Mackenzie Brittle (Atlee) 31-6.25; 2. Summer Gee (EV) 30-7.25; 6. Kenya Lawson (Ch) 28-10; 8. Shantey Dyer (Sp) 27-11.25.

Pole vault: 1. Emily Romano (Glen Allen) 11-6.

55 meters: 1. Paris Johnson (Ch) 7.18; 2. Jennifer Koumandji (Ct) 7.24; 4. Castro (Ct) 7.41; 6. James (KG) 7.49.

55 hurdles: 1. James (KG) 8.66.

300: 1. Jaelyn Loiner (Hanover) 40.50; 3. Castro (Ct) 41.72; 6. Issabella Marulli (Ch) 42.45.

500: 1. Evelyn Anderson (EV) 1:17.93; 5. Anna Weiderhold (Sp) 1:22.96.

1,000: 1. Alli Crytser (Han) 2:57.85; 5. Holly Anderson (EV) 3:11.36; 7. Paige Stevens (Ct) 3:19.49; 8. Allison Nelson (Sp) 3:20.36.

1,600: 1. Crytser (Han) 5:07.23.

3,200: 1. Ellie Agustin (Han) 11:11.79.

800 relay: 1. Courtland (Castro, Smith, Yaafi, Koumondji) 1:47.61; 6. Eastern View 1:53.32; 7. King George 1:55.13.

1,600 relay: 1. Eastern View (Anderson, Anderson, Anderson, Young) 4:08.01; 6. Courtland 4:31.26.

3,200 relay: 1. Hanover 9:41.10; 4. Eastern View 10:19.73; 6. Spotsylvania 10:59.12; 7. King George 11:06.01.