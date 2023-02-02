GIRLS' BASKETBALL

Fredericksburg Victory 50, FCS 43: Amri Donado led the Eagles with 11 points at home but fell short to the Knights.

Emma Minnick earned six points and 11 rebounds in the loss.

Fredericksburg Christian will travel to Seton on Tuesday.

Fredericksburg Victory 12 11 15 12 — 50 Fredericksburg Christian 7 14 13 9 — 43

Fredericksburg Victory: Anna Kate Herron 8, Sumarra Wooden 1, Maddie Whitenack 0. Ehlee Evans 12, Bryn Levesque 14, Maylynn Vickerman 2, Naomi Dugan 9, Emma Tippey 4. Totals: 14 16-32 50.

Fredericksburg Christian: Amri Donado 11, Clair Steele 0, Rylie Johnson 6, Layna Thomas 6, Layton Tribe 7, Emma Minnick 6, Kate Blalock 2, Sarah Storke 5. Totals: 18 4-11 43.

Three-pointers: Fredericksburg Victory 6 (Bryn 4, Dugan 1, Tippey 1). FCS 3 (Donado 1, Johnson 2).

BOYS' BASKETBALL

Caroline 81, Culpeper 39: Gabe Campbell earned a double-double in the road victory over the Blue Devils scoring 19 points and adding 12 rebounds.

Jay Freeman scored 21 points in the victory and Carson Lyons added nine points.

Nathan Amos led the Blue Devils scoring nine points.

Caroline 25 19 25 12 — 81 Culpeper 9 6 16 8 — 39

Caroline: Gabe Campbell 19, Carson Lyons 9, TJ Frye 2, Jaiden Berry 2, Jay Freeman 21, Malek Beasley 5, Christian Tingen 7, Dennel DOuglas 8, Gerald Toliver 2, Jalen Haney 5. Totals: 32 10-13 81.

Culpeper: Nathan Amos 9, Matthew Amos 2, Devin Scott 8, Devaughn Cooper 3, Austin Warren 5, Adam Gassler 6, J.Q. Williams 6. Totals: 16 5-12 39.

Three-pointers: Caroline 7 (Campbell 1, Lyons 2, Freeman 3, Haney 1). Culpeper 2 (Warren 1, Williams 1).

Riverbend 52, Colonial Forge 44: Elijah Williams and Bryson Long led the Bears in the home victory scoring 12 points each to help defeat the Eagles.

Caleb Francis earned 15 points and Jemal Smith added 11 in the district loss for Colonial Forge.

Colonial Forge 7 11 9 20 — 44 Riverbend 14 10 15 13 — 52

Colonial Forge: Caleb Francis 15, Matt Holland 0, Jordan Watson 2, Jemal Smith 11, Charleston Hall 9, Finn Perchau 3, Josh Asare 4. Totals: 12 17-22 44.

Riverbend: Elijah Williams 12, J Wilborne 11, Tyriek Ford 0, Dominic Smith 6, Jojo Thomas 0, Laron Johnson 2, Jonas Taylor 6, Bryson Long 12, Vernon Williams 3. Totals: 21 7-8 52.

Three-pointers: Colonial Forge 6 (Francis 3, Smith 2, Perschau 1). Riverbend 3 (E. Williams 1, Wilbourne 1).