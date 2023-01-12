Thursday, Jan. 12 high school roundup: Donado's big game not enough to carry FCS past John Paul the Great

The Eagles fell at home against John Paul the Great 32-56. Amri Donado led with 16 points and Layna Thomas added seven points on Thursday night.

The Eagles will travel to take on Trinity Christian on Tuesday night.

John Paul the Great 19 20 11 6 — 56 Fredericksburg Christian 7 7 5 13 — 32



John Paul the Great: Maggie Cook 6, Jamie Velandria 13, Hannah Williamson 6, Angie Morales 2, Azel Tayamen 5, Saalem Tinner 18, Eunisela Wilson-Bahun 3, A. Tayamer 3. Totals: 5 5-14 56.

Fredericksburg Christian: Amri Donado 16, Clair Steele 0, Chloe Borisuk 0, Rachel Williams 4, Sara Marble 0, Layna Thomas 7, Layton Trible 0, Emma Minnick 2, Becca Medina 0, Kate Blalock 3, Sarah Storke 0. Totals: 5 5-13 32.

Three-pointers: John Paul the Great 5(Tinner 2, Velandria 1, Williamson 1, Wilson-Bahun 1). Fredericksburg Christian 5 (Donado 4, Blalock 1).

Wednesday's Results

BOYS' BASKETBALL

Courtland 44, Mountain View 35: Aaron Brooks led the Cougars scoring 27 points to help earn the non-conference victory on the road.

William D'Lugos led the Wildcats with 11 points and Xavier Johnson score 10.

Mountain View 10 4 8 13 — 35 Courtland 9 13 7 15 — 44

Mountain View: Jaden Thomas-Edwards 0, Etienne Somuah 1, William D'Lugos 11, Xavier Johnson 10, Sherwin Tisson 0, Micah Hagander 7, Michael Garris 0, Jackson Sigler 0, Quincy Bellassee 2, Pierre Harris 4, Derrick Brown 0. Totals: 13 4-9 35.

Courtland: Kwame Whitaker 2, Jaylen Brooks 1, Aaron Brooks 27, Aaron Dabney 4, Donald Williams 0, Justin Ford 2, Kayden Simanton 2, Lorenzo Johnson 0, Saveyon Deas 0, Joshua Hartsfield 2, Roderick Magee 4. Totals: 14 12-16 44.

Three-pointers: Mountain View 5 (D'Lugos 3, Johnson 2). Courtland 4 (Brooks 4).

FCS 69, VCA 68: Carter Johnson hit a three-point shot with eight seconds to go in the fourth quarter to secure the victory for the Eagles.

Jack Delao scored 21 for the Eagles and Noah Caesar added 18 points.

Fredericksburg Christian will travel to St. John Paul the Great on Thursday.

Veritas Collegiate 15 15 23 15 — 68 Fredericksburg Christian 18 19 12 20 — 69

FCS (6-3): Carter Johnson 3, Noah Caesar 18, Cameron Deveau 0, Marlon Vales 4, Christan Smith 11, Drake Morris 2, Jack Delao 21, Luke Chilton 10.

VCA (9-4): Cherry 15, Smith 8, Jones 18, Sandiford 20, Dawson 7.

Three-Point Baskets: FCS 5 (Caesar 2, Delao 2, Johnson 1). VCA 5 (Smith 1, Jones 3, Sandiford 1).

TUESDAY'S GAMES

GIRLS' BASKETBALL

Chancellor 61, Caroline 24: Lydia Brockelbank led the Chargers with 12 points and 10 rebounds on the road to defeat the Cavaliers.

Haley Lanning added 10 points and seven rebounds and Natalie Lanning scored 10 points in the victory.

Nya Howard scored nine points in the loss for Caroline.

Chancellor 20 20 12 9 — 61 Caroline 2 6 11 5 — 24

Chancellor: Lydia Brockelbank 12, Anastazja Arvan 8, Leah Schoonover 4, Maia Fissel 2, Natalie Lanning 10, Gilda Nortey 3, Haley Lanning 10, Anna Abed 3, Megan Clouser 9. Totals: 24 11-16 61.

Caroline: Lilyanah Johnson 0, Kayla Veney 4, Nya Howard 9, Tinyia Terrell 0, Nina Torres 6, Nalea Eubank 5, Alisha Fields 0. Totals: 9 0-3 24.

Three-pointers: Chancellor 2 (N. Lanning 2). Caroline 6 (Eubank 1, Torres 2, Howard 3).

Mountain View 48, Brooke Point 37: Taleah Gaither had 24 points, 12 rebounds and four steals as Mountain View recovered from a slow start in the opening quarter to pull away for a Commonwealth District home win.

Liz Harley add 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Wildcats, who visit North Stafford on Friday.

Brooke Point 11 10 6 10 — 37 Mountain View 8 15 14 11 — 50

Brooke Point: Skylar Walston 9, Kaycee Osorio-Rosa 10, Anaya Hillmon 0, Danayha Cranford 9, Camille Mckinney-Forbes 0, Rinyah Jarrett 5, Sanaa Luseni 1, Chloe Williams 2, Antoinette Sanusi 1. Totals: 12 10-22 37.

Mountain View (8-3): Laniyah Wright 4, Zahra Laqouit 0, Genesis Betanco 2, Liz Harley 10, Janelle Sargent 2, Christin Steward 4, Hannah Neiss 0, Tiara Bigelow 2, Taleah Gaither 24, Alysia Kelly 0, Lizzy Fleming 0, Molly Ferland 0. Totals: 19 9-29 48.

Three-pointer: BP 3 (Osorio-Rosa 2, Walston). MV 1 (Gaither).

Saturday's Results

Wrestling

Old Dominion Cup: Riverbend went 5-0 in the Old Dominion Cup on Saturday January 7th at Roanoke College. The Bears went on to defeat Grundy 52-19, Frank W. Cox 53-9, Loudoun County 48-24, Skyline 41-25 and beat Lord Betetourt 67-9.

Noah Rankin, Nathan Gipson went undefeated in the 106 and 126 weight class respectively.

Matthew Parthenakis, Carson Main, Brendan Rasmussen, Zachary Turner, Lennon Soaper, Jacob Wright and Jacob Pressinger all went 4-1 in their respective weight class.