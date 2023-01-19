Thursday, Jan. 19, high school sports round up

GIRLS' BASKETBALL
FCS 52, Quantico 10: Clair Steele led the Eagles with 10 points to help defeat the visiting Warriors.
Layna Thomas and Kate Blalock each contributed six points each in the victory for the Eagles.
Fredericksburg Christian will travel to Wakefield Country Day on Friday.
|Quantico
|0
|2
|6
|2
|—
|10
|FCS
|21
|2
|19
|10
|—
|52
Quantico: Sawinski 4, Rangel 4, Ramos 2, Barry 0, Aguilar 0. Totals: 5 0-10 10.
FCS: Amri Donado 7, Bekah Geldart 0, Clair Steele 10, Chloe Borisuk 4, Rachel Williams 3, Rylie Johnson 3, Sara Marble 4, Layna Thomas 6, Layton Trible 2, Emma Minnick 4, Becca Medina 2, Kate Blalock 6, Sarah Storke 1. Totals: 20 8-10 52.
Three-pointers: FCS 4 (Donado 1, Steele 2, Williams 1).
Essex 52, Westmoreland 45: Jaylah Mercer led the Trojans with 19 points and Haley Mahan contributed 18 points in the road victory over the Eagles.
Laylah Clarke and Caniya Candia scored 15 points each for Westmoreland.
|Essex
|8
|18
|14
|12
|—
|52
|Westmoreland
|10
|8
|17
|10
|—
|45
Essex: Morgan Self 3, Keimarie Gray 6, Haley Mahan 18, Jaylah Mercer 19, Makiryn Williams 0, Aryeon Robinson 6, Jasmine Studvent 0, Ja'Sadie Holmes 0. Totals: 21 7-15 52.
Westmoreland: Ceniya Candia 15, Sydney WIlliams 8, Skylah Delaney 0, Laylah Clarke 15, Jarasely Garcia 0, Janaya Moore 7. Totals: 14 17-44 45.
Three-Pointers: Essex 3 (Mahan 2, Mercer 1).
BOYS' BASKETBALL
Colgan 52, Riverbend 41: The Bears were led on offense by Bryson Long who scored 13 points in the home loss to the Sharks.
Dominic Smith added 10 points and EJ Wilbourne scored seven for Riverbend.
|Colgan
|14
|15
|13
|10
|—
|52
|Riverbend
|5
|8
|7
|21
|—
|41