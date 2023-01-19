 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Thursday, Jan. 19, high school sports round up

  • 0

GIRLS' BASKETBALL

FCS 52, Quantico 10: Clair Steele led the Eagles with 10 points to help defeat the visiting Warriors. 

Layna Thomas and Kate Blalock each contributed six points each in the victory for the Eagles.

Fredericksburg Christian will travel to Wakefield Country Day on Friday.

Quantico026210
FCS  21  2  19  10  52

People are also reading…

Quantico: Sawinski 4, Rangel 4, Ramos 2, Barry 0, Aguilar 0. Totals: 5 0-10 10.
FCS: Amri Donado 7, Bekah Geldart 0, Clair Steele 10, Chloe Borisuk 4, Rachel Williams 3, Rylie Johnson 3, Sara Marble 4, Layna Thomas 6, Layton Trible 2, Emma Minnick 4, Becca Medina 2, Kate Blalock 6, Sarah Storke 1. Totals: 20 8-10 52.
Three-pointers: FCS 4 (Donado 1, Steele 2, Williams 1).

Essex 52, Westmoreland 45: Jaylah Mercer led the Trojans with 19 points and Haley Mahan contributed 18 points in the road victory over the Eagles.

Laylah Clarke and Caniya Candia scored 15 points each for Westmoreland.

Essex8  18  14  12  52
Westmoreland  108171045
Essex: Morgan Self 3, Keimarie Gray 6, Haley Mahan 18, Jaylah Mercer 19, Makiryn Williams 0, Aryeon Robinson 6, Jasmine Studvent 0, Ja'Sadie Holmes 0. Totals: 21 7-15 52.
Westmoreland: Ceniya Candia 15, Sydney WIlliams 8, Skylah Delaney 0, Laylah Clarke 15, Jarasely Garcia 0, Janaya Moore 7. Totals: 14 17-44 45.
Three-Pointers: Essex 3 (Mahan 2, Mercer 1).

BOYS' BASKETBALL

Colgan 52, Riverbend 41: The Bears were led on offense by Bryson Long who scored 13 points in the home loss to the Sharks.

Dominic Smith added 10 points and EJ Wilbourne scored seven for Riverbend.

Colgan  14  15  13  10  52
Riverbend5872141
Colgan: Skylar Smith 16, Isaiah Boating 0, Eann Pennix 8, Devon Grant 0, Robbie Futyma 2, Ashton Carr 0, Elya Robinson 2, Christian Eppley 2, Shawn Trotter 0, Nate Ament 19,  Nathaniel Ali 0, Hudson Eock 3. Totals: 20 8-12 52.
Riverbend: Elijah Williams 0, EJ Wilbourne 7, Tyriek Ford 0, Dominic Smith 10, Jojo Thomas 3, Laron Johnson 3, Pearce Mcknight 0, Jones Taylor 0, Bryson Long 13, Vernon Williams 5. Totals: 16 7-17 41.
Three-pointers: Colgan 4 (Ament 4). Riverbend 2 (Williams 1, Thomas 1).
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

One pricey ticket! Man pays $2.6 million to watch Ronaldo-Messi match

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert