Thursday, Jan. 19th, high school sports round up

GIRLS' BASKETBALL

FCS 52, Quantico 10: Clair Steele led the Eagles with 10 points to help defeat the visiting Warriors. 

Layna Thomas and Kate Blalock each contributed six points each in the victory for the Eagles.

Fredericksburg Christian will travel to Wakefield Country Day on Friday.

Quantico026210
FCS  21  2  19  10  52

Quantico: Sawinski 4, Rangel 4, Ramos 2, Barry 0, Aguilar 0. Totals: 5 0-10 10.
FCS: Amri Donado 7, Bekah Geldart 0, Clair Steele 10, Chloe Borisuk 4, Rachel Williams 3, Rylie Johnson 3, Sara Marble 4, Layna Thomas 6, Layton Trible 2, Emma Minnick 4, Becca Medina 2, Kate Blalock 6, Sarah Storke 1. Totals: 20 8-10 52.
Three-pointers: FCS 4 (Donado 1, Steele 2, Williams 1).
