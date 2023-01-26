Thursday, Jan. 26 high school sports roundup

Massaponax remained undefeated in the blank conference with a convincing 69-37 win over Riverbend Thursday night.
Takeira Ramey led the way for the Panthers with 19 points, six assists and 10 steals, while LaKaiya Butcher added 13 points and six rebounds while doing her part in the team's intense defensive effort.
Both teams moved to 13-3 overall. The Panthers are now 9-0 in the Commonwealth District, while the Bears fall to 8-2, with both losses coming against Massaponax.
|Riverbend
|6
|12
|7
|12
|—
|37
|Massaponax
|13
|20
|14
|22
|—
|69
People are also reading…
Riverbend (13-3, 8-2): Aryauna Brent 10, Nia Henley 7, Maniyah Alston 7, Hannah Alexander 4, Charlotte Mullinax 4, Olivia Long 3, Bailey Carter 2, Shardae Williams 0, Lydia Tanner 0. Totals: 13 7-15 37.
Massaponax (13-3, 9-0): Takeira Parker 19, LaKaiya Buthcer 13, Kyra Price 6, Jada Johnson 2, Kiersten Bowler 3, Gabby Athy 6, Saniya Hymes 9, Faith Butler 7, Emariel Parker 4. Totals: 24 15-21 69.
Three-pointers: Riverbend 4 (Brent, Heney, Alston, Mullinax). Massaponax 6 (Ramey 3, Butcher 2, Bowler).
GIRLS' BASKETBALL
Fredericksburg Victory 36, Fredericksburg Christian 34: Layne Thomas had 11 points, five steals and five assists to lead Fredericksburg Christian, but Fredericksburg Victory edge their hosts in nonconference action.
|Fred. Victory
|8
|8
|11
|9
|—
|36
|Fred. Christian
|6
|13
|8
|7
|—
|34