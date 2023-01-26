 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Thursday, Jan. 26 high school sports roundup

  • 0

Massaponax remained undefeated in the blank conference with a convincing 69-37 win over Riverbend Thursday night.

Takeira Ramey led the way for the Panthers with 19 points, six assists and 10 steals, while LaKaiya Butcher added 13 points and six rebounds while doing her part in the team's intense defensive effort.

Both teams moved to 13-3 overall. The Panthers are now 9-0 in the Commonwealth District, while the Bears fall to 8-2, with both losses coming against Massaponax.

Riverbend612712   —37
Massaponax      13   20   14   22   —   69

People are also reading…

Riverbend (13-3, 8-2): Aryauna Brent 10, Nia Henley 7, Maniyah Alston 7, Hannah Alexander 4, Charlotte Mullinax 4, Olivia Long 3, Bailey Carter 2, Shardae Williams 0, Lydia Tanner 0. Totals: 13 7-15 37.

Massaponax (13-3, 9-0): Takeira Parker 19, LaKaiya Buthcer 13, Kyra Price 6, Jada Johnson 2, Kiersten Bowler 3, Gabby Athy 6, Saniya Hymes 9, Faith Butler 7, Emariel Parker 4. Totals: 24 15-21 69.

Three-pointers: Riverbend 4 (Brent, Heney, Alston, Mullinax). Massaponax 6 (Ramey 3, Butcher 2, Bowler).

GIRLS' BASKETBALL

Fredericksburg Victory 36, Fredericksburg Christian 34: Layne Thomas had 11 points, five steals and five assists to lead Fredericksburg Christian, but Fredericksburg Victory edge their hosts in nonconference action.

Fred. Victory88   119   —   36
Fred. Christian      6   138   7   —34
Fredericksburg Victory: A. Herron 5, S. Wooten 2, M. Whitenack 3, E. Evans 17, M. Vickerman 0, N. Dugan 4, E. Tippey 5. Totals: 11 12-30 36.
Fredericksburg Christian: Amri Donado 11, Clair Steele 2, Rachel Williams 1, Rylie Johnson 7, Layne Thomas 11, Emma Minnick 0, Becca Medina 0, Kate Blalock 0, Sarah Storke 2. Totals: 11 9-20 34.
Three-pointers: FV 2 (Whitenack, Tippey). FCS 3 (Donado 3).
 
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

High school basketball standings & stat leaders

Fredericksburg-area high school boys and girls basketball standings and statistics leaders as reported by coaches and from team websites. Players had to have a minimum of 8 games worth of stats to be included.

Watch Now: Related Video

IOC to allow Russian athletes to compete In 2024 Olympics

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert