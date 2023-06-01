Thursday's games

BOYS SOCCER

Courtland 2, Chancellor 1 (OT): Kyle Grant converted a penalty kick two minutes into overtime to lift the Cougars to a dramatic victory over the Chargers in the Region 4B championship game on Thursday night.

Yadiel Padilla opened the scoring for Courtland, which took a 1-0 lead into halftime of a match that commanded a capacity crowd at H. Kenneth Brown Field.

The Chargers pulled even on a goal by Erick Navarro Zelaya, who dribbled through a defender before finding the net in the 55th minute. Chancellor also misfired on a penalty late in the second half.

Grant and the Cougars wasted little time in the extra period. He quickly drew a tackle inside the 18 and was helped to his feet by teammates as the referee signaled for a penalty.

Both teams advance to next week’s Class 4 state tournament, with quarterfinals on Tuesday.

—Joey LoMonaco

BASEBALL

Independence 12, Riverbend 0: Aidan Klimtzak got the lone hit for the Riverbend Bears in the Region 5D baseball championship against the Independence Tigers in a five-inning game on Thursday.

With 13 hits for the Tigers and East Tennessee commit Tyler Fetterman on the mound, the Bears could not string together enough to come back and defeat Independence.

Jack McDonald hit a two-run home run and Chad Yates went 2 for 4 with two RBIs for the Tigers.

R H E Independence 108 30 — 12 13 0 Riverbend 000 00 — 0 1 1

TYLER FETTERMAN and Aidan Spagna. RYAN HIGGINS, Jacob McCollam (3), Billy Fluharty and Sam Townshend, Colin Snyder (3).