Thursday, March 24 high school sports roundup: Mountain View girls win opener in soccer

Drake contributed three total goals, including the game-winner, and Daniel Boyd had one goal in the victory for the Foxes. Ryan Carriaga and Dillon Carriaga contributed one assist each and Nathan Kale had two assist.

Michael Lenhard, Marcello Rodriguez, and Parker Hall scored for the Black-Hawks.

King George (2-0) will travel to Caroline on Monday.

GIRLS SOCCER

MOUNTAIN VIEW 4, HYLTON 1

Mountain View’s Lauren Forgas scored two goals in the Wildcats’ first match of the season to help secure the 4-1 non-district girls soccer victory over Hylton.

Tamia Nelson contributed one goal and one assist, Hailey Baltzelle had one assist, and Hannah Taylor scored the final goal for the Wildcats.

Olivia Bingman had the lone goal for the Bulldogs.

Mountain View (1-0) will host Massaponax for a Commonwealth district showdown on Tuesday.​

FCS 4, SETON 2

Fredericksburg Christian secured a conference victory over Seton on Thursday night.

Taylor Thomas, Layna Thomas, Morgan Griffis, and Ally Hopkins each scored one goal each. Taylor Thomas also tallied an assist.

The Eagles are back on the road Monday to take on Richmond Christian.

COURTLAND 2, LOUISA 0

The Cougars earn the first victory of the season on a non-district matchup against the visiting Lions.

Amber Ignudo scored one goal and had one assist, Rachael Low contributed one goal, and Takiyah Raynor had one assist.

Courtland will travel to Eastern View for the first district match of the season on Tuesday.

BROOKE POINT 6, KING GEORGE 1

The Black-Hawks earn the non-district matchup over the visiting Foxes.

Lauren Sanders scored four goals for the Black-Hawks before halftime.

Emily Lenhard and Alexia Puentes contributed a goal each in the victory over King George.

GIRLS LACROSSE

COLONIAL FORGE 18, STAFFORD 6

Vanessa Ronsholdt had four goals, Faith Piser contributed five goals and six assists, Chloe Ronsholdt had three goals and three assist, and Avery Hartenstein had two goals and one assist for the Eagles.

Roxy Stone, Maddy Tlapa, Evie Deter, and Sophie Crane each scored one goal in the victory for Colonial Forge.

Jordan Fitzgerald, Sydney Ulmer, and Julia Etu each had two goals for the Indians.

GOLF

FCS 205, CHRIST CHURCH 200, OAKCREST 182

Joey Priebe shot 43, Luca Salafia 52, Dylan Holyfield 54, and Kate Blalock 56, however it was not enough for FCS to defeat Christcurch or Oakcrest.

The Eagles are now 1-3.

GIRLS TENNIS

RIVERBEND 9, NORTH STAFFORD 0

Singles: Kendal Chang (Rb) d. Alessa Fenton (NS) 8-0; Maya Jani (Rb) d. Gretchen Nichols (NS) 8-1; Reilly O’Brien (Rb) d. Nofia Cervalles (NS) 8-2; Isabella Bustamante-Velez (Rb) d. Evelyn Bragano (NS) 8-0; Paloma Marcus (Rb) d. Sarah Farr (NS) 8-2; Sophia Long (Rb) d. Andrea Loza (NS) 8-2.

Doubles: Chang/Jani (Rb) d. Fenton/Cervalles (NS) 8-0; O’Brien/Bustamente-Velez (Rb) d. Nichols/Farr (NS) 8-0; Marcus/Long (Rb) d. Loza/Zillmer (NS) 8-0.

BOYS TENNIS

RIVERBEND 8, NORTH STAFFORD 1

Singles: Jack Wexler (Rb) d. David Coleman (NS) 8-0; Chase Catullo (Rb) d. Simon Alam (NS) 8-0; Charles Long (Rb) d. Noah Shieman (NS) 8-1; Dhruv Bejugam (Rb) d. Michael Fisher (NS) 8-4; Nikhil Gupta (Rb) d. Liam Wittwer (NS) 8-3; Joshua Barlett (Rb) d. Julius Downing (NS) 8-3.

Doubles: Long/Gavin White (Rb) d. Coleman/Alam (NS) 8-2; Bejugam/Gupta (Rb) d. Shieman/Fisher (NS) 8-4; Wittwert/Downing (NS) d. Barlett/Quentin Palmeri (Rb) 8-2.

BROOKE POINT 6, KING GEORGE 3

Singles: Lucas Umberger (KG) d. Michael Foley 8-4; Max Freitag (BP) d. Jacob Scott 8-0; Tyler Bergin (BP) d. Chase Lindal 8-3; Trey Williams (BP) d. Noah Buckwalter 8-2; Cayden Breslin (BP) d. Kevin Myers 8-3; Langston Spencer (BP) d. Andrew Warder 8-2.

Doubles: Williams/Freitag (KG) d. Foley/Umberger 8-4; Cedeno Villegas/Lindal (BP) d. Scott/Buckwalter 8-2; Bergin/Chau (KG) d. Breslin/Bartyczak 8-2.