GIRLS' TENNIS

Courtland 9, Chancellor 0

Singles: Adele Granger (Ct) d. Jocelyn Elgeai 8-1; Meredith Stapleton (Ct) d. Yaoyao Jiang 8-0; Libby Snow (Ct) d. Ghost G. Reyes 8-0; Drew Sherwood (Ct) d. Brooklynn Givens 8-0; Natalie Holt (Ct) d. Kayla Greenleaf 8-0; Maddie Lawson (Ct) d. Tamira Tshibuyi 8-0.

Doubles: Granger/Stapleton (Ct) d. Elgeai/Jiang 8-0; Snow/Holt (Ct) d.; Reyes/Given 8-0; Kelsie Ashwood/Allison Meyer (Ct) d. Katie Hardester/Adriana Stewart 8-0.

Next match: The Cougars (4-0, 4-0) travel to Hanover on April 14th.

BOYS' TENNIS

Colonial Forge 6, Mountain View 3

Singles: Bryce Putney (CF) d. William Hudson 10-6; Sam Orton (CF) d. Nolawi Solomon 10-6; Keegan Kaczmar (CF) d. Logan Zollner 10-3; Jacob Grena (MV) d. Sunjae Kim 10-8; Carson Crawford (BP) d. John Grathwol 10-4; Lucas Huber (MV) d. Abrait Thakur 10-0.

Doubles: Putney/Orton (CF) d. Hudson/Grena 10-2; Solomon/Zollner d. Kaczmar/Thakur (no score reported); Kim/Crawford (CF) d. Huber/Grathwol 10-2.

GIRLS' LACROSSE

Stafford 20, Massaponax 8: Jordan Fitzgerald led the Indians with five goals and four assist to earn the district victory over the Panthers.

Julia Etu added six goals, EV McConnell added four goals and one assist, Maya Cureton scored two goals, and Spoorthi Sarasana scored one goal for Stafford.

Maddie Patton and Emma Miller each added one goal and two assists in the win and Allyse Luckett earned an assist.

Highland 14, Fredericksburg Academy 6: The Falcons fall short at home to the Rams with Brooke Sims leading the goal scores with three goals.

Ella Byrd earned two goals, Savannah Stec scored one goal, and Emma Clements had 10 saves in goal for the Falcons.

Fredericksburg Academy will play away on Tuesday.

James Monroe 8, Liberty 5: Sally Beringer had four goals, one assist and six draw controls to help James Monroe get home win.

Angi Baldwin added two goals and two assists, Addie Oakes one goal and one assist, and Lauren Holland scored once for the Yellow Jackets.

Mountain View 18, Brooke Point 0: Olivia Wahlin led the Wildcats with four goals and Ava Windham scored three goals to help defeat the Black-Hawks on the road.

Gabby Bartels, Fallon Dismukes, Ava Verzosa, and Mary Wahlin each scored two goals, and Lily Nugent, Sierra Crews, and Kat Druiett each scored one goal in the victory.

Mountain View will travel to North Stafford on Monday.

Colonial Forge 19, Riverbend 12: Avery Hartenstein led the Eagles with four goals and five assists to earn the district victory on the road against the Bears.

Vanessa Ronsholdt added four goals, Chloe Ronsholdt scored four goals and had one assist, Maddy Tlapa earned two goals and one assist, Sophie Crane scored three goals, and Roxi Stone had two assits and one goal for Colonial Forge.

Ayla Jantz led the Bears with five goals and one assist, Ava Treakle added three goals and five assists, Ryleigh McNally had one goal and one assist, and Savannah Waite, Amalia Kilcourse, and Maraiya Richards each scored one goal.

Colonial Forge will face Brooke Point on Monday.

BOYS' LACROSSE

Colonial Forge 13, Riverbend 6: The Eagles earn the Commonwealth District victory over the visiting Bears with Ryan Bondgren leading the scores with five goals.

Jason Rubio scored three goals, Ciaran Donovan and Cael Sandberg each earned two goals, and AJ Riley scored one goal in the victory.

Conlin McNally scored two goals, Logan Eastman score two goals and added one assist, Parker Brown had one goal and two assists, and Riley Curran scored one goal in the loss for the Bears.

Riverbend will host Stafford on Monday.

Massaponax 15, Stafford 5: Diego Sanchez led the Bears with eight goals and two assist on the road to earn the district victory.

Cooper Callan scored five goals and added five assists, Calvin Kung and Nathan Pitero each scored one goal, and Joey Elliot had five assists in the victory.

Massaponax (1-4) will travel to Mountain View on Monday.

GIRLS' SOCCER

Courtland 3, Spotsylvania 0: Lauren Thamvanthongkham, Rylie Levasseur and Takiyah Raynor each scored goals to help visiting Courtland secure a Battlefield District win.

Alex Hewson provided two assists and Amber Ignudo one, while goalie Molly Johnson registered four saves in the shutout win for the Cougars (2-1-1, 1-0-1), who host James Monroe on Tuesday.

BASEBALL

Colgan 13, Mountain View 2: Hunter Butler went 1 for 1 with a hit and RBI in the loss for the Wildcats.

Matthew Westley had three hits and three RBIs and pitched six innings only allowing one run to lead the Sharks in the road victory.

Caleb Ramsey added one hit, one run, and one RBI and Hayden Rue added an RBI for the Wildcats.

Mountain View (2-2, 1-0) will host Colonial Forge on Friday.

R H E Colgan 004 122 4 – 13 10 1 Mountain View 110 000 0 – 2 3 8

MATTHEW WESTLEY, Tyler Bassett (7), and Jae'dan Carter. C.J. SWORD, D. Dugan (3), E. Short (5), I. Munoz (6), and T. Hootselle.

Wednesday's results

GOLF

Trinity Christian 178, Fredericksburg Christian 200: Drake Morris led Fredericksburg Christian with a 46, but the Eagles fell at Army Navy Country Club of Fairfax. Other counting scores for the Eagles were Brock Morris with a 49, Kate Blalock with a 51 and Dylan Holyfield with a 53.