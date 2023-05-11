GIRLS' LACROSSE

Mountain View 20, Riverbend 5: Ava Windham led the Wildcats' with six goals to earn the Commonwealth District semi-finals match up over the visiting Bears to advance to championship.

Olivia and Mary Wahlin scored four goals each, Kat Druiett added three goals, and Gabby Bartels, Fallon Dismukes, and Lydia Mason each contributed one goal in the victory.

Ayla Jantz scored three goals, Ava Treakle had two goals and one assist, and Ryleigh McNally added two assists in the loss for Riverbend.

Mountain View will play for the district title Friday at home against Stafford.

Stafford 13, Colonial Forge 11: Jordan Fitzgerald scored four goals and added six assists to help the Indians advance to the Commonwealth District Championship.

Julia Etu and EV McConnell added three goals and two assists each, Maddie Patton scored two goals and added one assist, and Emma Miller added one goal in the victory.

Stafford (12-3) will travel to Mountain View Friday for the district championship.

BOYS' LACROSSE

Colonial Forge 14, Brooke Point 13, OT: Reef Krug scored the game-winning goal in overtime for one of his five goals in the contest to help the Eagles advance to the Commonwealth District Championship.

Cael Sandberg contributed four goals, Ryan Bondgren scored two goals and added one assist, Scrappy Stringer scored two goals and tallied two assists, Kevin McGowan added one goal, and AJ Riley and Jason Rubio each contributed one assist for the Eagles.

Colonial Forge will travel to Mountain View on Friday for the district finals.

BOYS' SOCCER

King George 8, Spotsylvania 1: Ryan Carriaga led the Foxes with three goals and three assists to help defeat the Knights.

Dillon Carriaga added two goals and one assist, Jackson Sample scored one goal and earned one assist, Gavin Patterson and Leo Rodriguez each scored one goal, Nathan Kale contributed two assists, and Ryley Michael earned one assist.

King George (14-0-1, 12-0-1) will travel to Courtland on Friday.

Courtland 5, Eastern View 1: Chris Salazar scored twice, and Kyle Grant, Adrian Velez and Sean Pulliam tallied once each to help Courtland pick up a Battlefield District win.

Grant and Velez also recorded assists for the Cougars, who host King George on Friday.

BASEBALL

Courtland 12, Eastern View 0: Calvin Rogers picked up the win, striking out seven in five innings of work, and Nate Jackson, Tyler Jackson and Lukas Miller had two hits each, including a triple for Miller, to help visiting Courtland get a Battlefield District win.

Other leaders for the Cougars included Tanner Lam with a hit and three RBIs, Brenden Ruckle and Carlos Santos with a hit and an RBI each, and Jackson Garland with two RBIs.

Grayson Yates and Isaac Babich had the hits for Eastern View.

R H E Courltand 100 232 4 — 12 9 3 Eastern View 000 000 0 — 0 2 4

CALVIN ROGERS, Lukas Miller (6), Rylan Clark (7) and Brenden Ruckl. ISAAC BABICH, Tyler Bolton (5), Hunter Tanner (6) and Branson James.

Wednesday's Results

BOYS' TENNIS

Riverbend 5, Brooke Point 2

Singles: Chase Catullo (Rb) d. Jacob Scott, 6-0, 6-1; Deven Jani (Rb) d. Luke Jasso, 6-3, 6-2; Joshua Barlet (Rb) d. Langston Spencer, 6-0, 6-2; Charlie Long (Rb) d. Luke Thomas, 6-0, 6-1; Chase Alexander (BP) d. Dhruv Bejugam, 6-2, 6-1; Lucas Cedeno Villegas (BP) d. Luke Degallery, 7-5, 3-6, 10-7.

Doubles: Catullo/Jani (Rb) d. Scott/Villegas, 6-1, 6-2.

BOYS' SOCCER

Riverbend 5, Massaponax 1: Alvin Garcia led the Bears scoring two goals to help defeat the Panthers at home.

Sebastian Williams, Eder Garcia, and Sam Freeman each scored a goal to help the Bears advance to the finals.

Riverbend will host Mountain View for the Commonwealth District Championship Friday.