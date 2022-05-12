Thursday, May 12 high school sports roundup: Spotsylvania deals King George first Battlefield District setback

Emma Hallman finished 2 for 3 with two RBIs and Morgan Maslock pitched a complete game to help visiting Spotsylvania hand King George its first Battlefield District softball loss of the season, 5-3, on Thursday evening.

Nyla Brown, Kate Braden, Mylia Knight and Dani Garnett supplied the other hits for the Knights (14-5, 11-2), who host Caroline on Friday.

Kendall Morgan provided a 2-for-4 effort for the Foxes (13-3, 11-1), who visit Courtland on Friday.

R H E Spotsylvania 104 000 0 — 5 6 0 King George 020 000 1 — 3 6 1

MORGAN MASLOCK and Kyleigh Mummert. HAYLEE CALLAHAN, Abby Greenwood (5) and Ava Fleming.

SOFTBALL

CAROLINE 13, JAMES MONROE 3

Madison Carter-Mayo finished 3 for 3 with a double, five RBIs and a run scored, and Madison Taylor belted two home runs for three RBIs and three runs scored to lead Caroline to a 13-3 Battlefield District softball win against visiting James Monroe on Thursday.

Jada Bolden added two hits and two runs scored for the Cavaliers.

R H E James Monroe 002 10 — 3 3 0 Caroline 035 32 — 13 12 4

CLARA JARMAN and Alyssa Layton. GRACE SHANNON, Tabitha Garris (4) and Madison Taylor.

COURTLAND 3, EASTERN VIEW 1

The Cougars earn the Battlefield District victory at home behind a strong performance on the mound from Allison Thrift who had four strikeouts.

Brystal Newman earned two hits and one RBI in the win for the Cougars, and Raegan Bakalov earned a double.

Courtland (9-9) will host King George on Friday.

R H E Eastern View 100 000 0 — 1 3 0 Courtland 102 000 x — 3 6 1

KATIE SCOTT, and Kailyn Deal. ALLISON THRIFT, and Maile Dickhute.

BASEBALL

COURTLAND 11, EASTERN VIEW 1

Matthew Caiafa had two hits and three RBIs, and Calvin Rogers tossed a five-inning complete game to help homestanding Courtland get a Battlefield District win.

Nate Jackson added two hits and two RBIs for the Cougars who clinched the district’s regular-season championship with the victory.

Dylan McKinney had two hits and Taiki Okuda an RBI for Eastern View.

KING GEORGE 11, SPOTSYLVANIA 1

Kyle Reviello hit a two run homer, scored three runs and went two for three with three RBIs to lead Foxes to a Battlefield District win over Knights.

Will Green also went two for four and had two RBIs hit a double. Tyler Truslow also went two for two and hit a double.

Colson Clary also struck out six hitters in five innings for King George.

Austin Boggs went two for three and Connor Stanley went one for two for Spotsylvania.

King George (12-5,8-5) will host Eastern View on Monday.

R H E Spotsylvania 100 000 0 — 1 4 5 King George 260 120 x — 11 9 1

JACK KILLIAN, Connor Smith (2), Austin Boggs (2) and Parker Mitchell. COLSON CLARY and Hayden Callahan.

GIRLS LACROSSE

RIVERBEND 18, NORTH STAFFORD 7

Kaitlyn Clark scored five goals and two assists and Ava Jantz tallied four goals to lead the Bears to advance to the Commonwealth District semifinals.

Ava Treakle and Nina Accousti each contributed two goals each as well.

Savannah Waite, Leah Mastri, Sara Bastenelli and Sara Murnane also added one goal a piece to the score.

Treakle also tallied three assists and Clark, Accousti, Bastenelli and Ryleigh McNally added two assists and Murnane tallied one assist.

Patti Almand tallied eleven saves total to help the Bears secure the victory.

COLONIAL FORGE 27, BROOKE POINT 2

Faith Piser amassed seven goals and six assists, and Avery Hartenstein four goals and four assists as Colonial Forge cruised to a home win in the Commonwealth District quarterfinals.

Also scoring for the Eagles were Chloe Ronsholdt with four; Sophie Crane and Virginia Johnakin with three goals each; Maddy Tlapa with two; and Roxy Stone, Bailey Dias, Evelyn Deter and Caroline DiClemente with one each.

Garnering assists were Ronsholdt with two, and Stone and Tlapa with one apiece.

STAFFORD 16, MASSAPONAX 5

The Indians earn the victory in the first round of the district tournament behind Jordan Fitzgerald who scored six goals and had two assists.

Julia Etu scored four goals and added one assist, Sydney Ulmer contributed three goals and three assists, EV McConnell scored one goal and added two assists, Allyse Luckett contributed four assists, and Peyton Lockwood, Braelynn Greenlaw, and Maddie Patton each contributed an assist.

BOYS’ LACROSSE

RIVERBEND 15, NORTH STAFFORD 10

Parker Brown scored five goals and Mason Amelung four to help Riverbend get a home win in the Commonwealth District quarterfinals.

Grant Messick tallied three times, while Logan Eastman, Camdon Carter and Zeek Schoenberger added one goal each for the Bears.

GIRLS' SOCCER

COURTLAND 2, EASTERN VIEW 0

The Cougars earn the Battlefield District victory in the final regular season match of the year.

Amber Ignudo scored both goals for the Cougars, Sydney Nevitt contributed both assists, and Jorgia Winn earned her 11th shut-out of the season in goal.

Courtland (14-1-1) will play at King George on Monday in the first round of the Battlefield District tournament.