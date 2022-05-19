Thursday, May 19 high school sports roundup: Ashe sparks Wildcats in semifinal softball victory

Kaitlyn Tolson's two-run, fifth-inning double helped Stafford rally to beat top-seeded Riverbend 4-2 Thursday in a Commonwealth District softball tournament semifinal game.

Freshman Angela Dreistadt then doubled home Tolson with an insurance run. Jordan Yule earned the win, striking out six and walking one.

Hannah Rubino had a two-run double for Riverbend.

The Indians will visit Mountain View in Monday's district final.

SOFTBALL

MOUNTAIN VIEW 4, NORTH STAFFORD 2

Amanda Ashe went 2 for 2 and had an RBI to help lead Wildcats win their semifinal.

Layne Fritz and Rachel Arce also drove in runs for Mountain View. Adeline Kortman had two RBIs for the Wolverines.

R H E North Stafford 000 200 0 — 2 6 0 Mountain View 000 211 X — 4 6 1



KAYLEE DE CHICCHIS, Abigail Morris (5), and Phoebe Hughes. LAYNE FRITZ, and Savannah Ballou.

LOUISA 3, GOOCHLAND 0

Emily Gillespie struck out 12 in a three-hit shutout, and Lydia Gillespie homered as the Lions won their regular-season finale. Alyssa Hopkins was 2 for 3 with a triple.

R H E Louisa 010 000 2 — 3 4 1 Goochland 000 000 0 — 0 3 1





EMILY GILLESPIE and Alyssa Hopkins. JAYDEN STATON and Brookelyn Green.

BASEBALL

BROOKE POINT 11, STAFFORD 1

Zach Horn had two RBIs and hit two singles to lead the Black‑Hawks to victory over the Indians.

Jaden Isidro pitched six strikeouts and one earned run and also hit two singles and one run for Brooke Point.

Ricky Rice and Ian Smith had one hit each for Stafford.

R H E Stafford 000 100 — 1 2 3 Brooke Point 000 506 — 11 8 2

TYLER Barham, Dalton Thompson (4), Charlie Richwine (4), Justin Jenkins (5) and Ethan Shelton. JADEN ISIDRO and Chris Cline.

BOYS SOCCER

WASHINGTON & LEE 5, NORTHUMBERLAND 1

Yahir Antunez scored two goals to lead the Eagles to victory over Northumberland on Thursday night.

Luis Murillo, Alex Diez, and Ryan Mcnamarea contributed on goal each.

Washington & Lee (10-0, 5-0) will play on Friday at Rappahannock.

GIRLS' TENNIS

BROOKE POINT 5, STAFFORD 4

Singles: Victoria Rios (BP) d. Linnea Rouse 8-6; Ellie Scott (BP) d. Sophie Loncar 8-2; Lauren Doty (St) d. Cheyenne Smith 8-2; Bella Rouse (St) d. Angel Tran 8-6; Hannah Tse (St) d. Olivia Ohlegher 8-2; Anna Wheatley (St) d. Paige Gillespie 8-3.

Doubles: Rios/Smith (BP) d. Rouse/Rouse 8-2; Scott/Tran (BP) d. Loncar/Doty 10-8 (10-2); Ohlegher/Barcroft (BP) d. Tse/Syzzk 8-6.

JM 6, CAROLINE 0

James Monroe breezed to a Region 3B quarterfinal victory and will host Meridian in Monday's semifinals.

Singles: Bella McDermott (JM) d. Alendria Dewer 6-0, 6-0; Gia McDermott (JM) d. Chandler Gustard 6-0, 6-1; Olivia Adams (JM) d. Jessica Hernandez 6-1, 6-0; Addi Gleason (JM) d. Randi Roehl 6-0, 6-1; Rebecca Sniffin (JM) d. Avery Satterwhite 6-0, 6-0; Sophia Coulon (JM) d. Sarah Wood 6-0, 6-0.

BOYS' TENNIS

STAFFORD 5, BROOKE POINT 2

After winning their singles matches, Robert Calvert and Timothy Oravec teamed up for a No. 3 doubles victory to help the Indians clinch the Commonwealth District tournament title.

Singles: Michael Foley (BP) d. Sam Emerson 6-1, 6-1; Oliver Lambert (St) d. Jacob Scott 6-3, 6-2; Trey Williams (BP) d. Jahrome Fletcher 6-3, 1-6, 5-7; Xander Beamon (St) d. Tyler Bergin 6-3, 6-4; Robert Calvert (St) d. Dieter Kufour 6-2, 6-4; Timothy Oravec (St) d. Cayden Breslin 6-4, 4-6, 6-4.

Doubles: Calvert/Oravec (St) d. Bergin/Kufour 7-5, 6-1; Other matches DNF.