Thursday, May 26 high school sports roundup: King George, Chancellor win to set up boys' soccer showdown

BOYS' SOCCER

KING GEORGE 3, HANOVER 0

Nathan Kale earned two assists and one goal in the Foxes’ Region 4B tournament quarterfinal win.

Bilal Driouich contributed one goal and one assist, and James Drake also scored. Max Lipinski made four saves for the shutout.

King George (17–1) will host Chancellor in Tuesday’s semifinals.

CHANCELLOR 6, MECHANICSVILLE 0

Handerson Franco had two goals and an assist in the Chargers’ Region 4B quarterfinal shutout win.

Jonas Lohr and Aidan Buhmann each had a goal and an assist for Chancellor (13–3–3). Erick Navarro Zelaya and Nicolas Oliveros also scored, and Raoul Mukiza had an assist.

BASEBALL

INDEPENDENCE 11, STAFFORD 4

Brad Gagen struck out 11 Stafford batters to lead Independence to a Region 5D quarterfinal win. Kaz Jordan scored twice in a losing cause for the Indians.

SOFTBALL

MOUNTAIN VIEW 16, HARRISONBURG 0

Lexi Kantor, Maddie Bachman and Rachel Arce homered in the Wildcats’ Region 5D quarterfinal romp.

Winning pitcher Layne Fritz also went 3 for 3, and Liz Harley had three RBIs for Mountain View, which will visit Woodgrove in Tuesday’s semifinals.

hanicsville on Thursday for the Region 4B quarterfinals.

R H E Mountain View 069 10 ­— 16 13 0 Harrisonburg 000 00 ­— 0 3 5





LAYNE Fritz, Sannnah Ballou (4) and Maddie Bachman. A. SMILEY, C. Johnson (3) and M. Beauzieux, K. Robinson.

KING GEORGE 4, SPOTSYLVANIA 3

Abby Greenwood pitched a five-hit complete game, and Abigail Clarke’s fifth-inning RBI groundout broke a 3–3 tie in a Region 4B quarterfinal game.

Kendal Morgan and Brooke Rolocut each had two hits for the Foxes, who will host Atlee or Powhatan on Tuesday. Emma Hallmand went 2 for 3 for the Knights.

TRACK AND FIELD

REGION 3B

Culpeper's Kimberly Navarette Guerrero won four events at Thursday’s Region 3B meet at Caroline.

Navarette Guerrero swept the girls' 100- and 200-meter dashes, as well as the long and triple jumps, Teammate Theresa Breckley swept the girls' shot put and discus titles.

James Monroe's Bryan Dudley also swept the boys' 100 and 200 and finished second in the long jump.

Other local event winners included James Monroe's Sydney Wynn (girls' 800); Culpeper’s Lawrence LaSasso (high jump) and Dequan Johnson (long jump) and girls' 1,600 relay; and Caroline’s boys 400 and 3,200 relay teams.

The VHSL Class 3 state championships will be held June 3-4 in Lynchburg.

Following are event winners and area athletes who placed in the top eight:

BOYS' MEET

High jump: 1. Lawrence LaSasso (Cul) 6-1; 5. Stephen Sutherland (Cul) 5-6; 7. Jason Andrix (Cul) 5-6.

Long jump: 1. Dequan Johnson (Cul) 21-1.5; 2. Dudley (JM) 20-11.5; 7. Marquise Thornley (JM) 19-3; 8. Sutherland (Cul) 19-2.5.

Triple jump: 1. Philip Daniel (Manassas Park) 42-8; 2. Thompson (Cul) 42-7; 5. Andrix (Cul) 39-7.5; 7. Gavin Davis (Car) 38-4.5; 8. Cameron Johnson (Car) 37-9.5.

Shot put: 1. Matteo DeLuca (Maggie Walker) 44-5; 2. Christian Scott (JM) 44-2; 3. Christian Hamm (JM) 44-0; 4. Isaiah Lawson (JM) 42-6; 7. Jack Frank (Car) 39-10.

Discus: 1. Alex Rosenbaum (Goochland) 138-0; 4. Lawson (JM) 124-1.

Pole vault: 1. Tyler Black (Gooch) 13-3; 7. Braeden Anthony (Cul) 8-3.

100 meters: 1. Bryan Dudley (JM) 10.97; 3. Michael Blamo (Cul) 11.53; 5. Malachi Terrell (JM) 11.62.

200: 1. Dudley (JM) 22.10; 2. Isaiah Reid (Car) 22.30; 6. Thompson (Cul) 23.44.

400: 1. Adrian Chenowith (Maggie Walker) 51.34; 3. Kameron Wolkens (JM) 53.51; 7. Coy Metzger (Cul) 54.69.

800: 1. Ben Blanchard (MW) 2:03.45; 2. Anton Jones-Wilson (Car) 2:04.40.

1,600: 1. Ben Roberts (MW) 4:37.22.

3,200: 1. Roberts (MW) 10:27.11.

110 hurdles: 1. William Smith (Skyline) 16.14; 2. Anthony (Cul) 17.88; 5. Christian Baskin (Car) 19.29; 6. Dylan Aberdeen (Cul) 19.37.

300 hurdles: 1. Smith (Sky) 42.24; 6. Kalib Murray (Cul) 46.09; 8. Anthony (Cul) 47.01.

400 relay: 1. Caroline 43.84; 2. James Monroe 43.94; 6. Culpeper 46.11.

1,600 relay: 1. Skyline 3:28.80; 2. Caroline 3:35.66; 4. Culpeper 3:37.35.

3,200 relay: 1. Caroline 8:39.76; 8. Culpeper 10:30.76.

GIRLS' MEET

High jump: 1. Camille Hou (MW) 4-10; 4. Logan Conner (JM) 4-8; 8. Niyaira Waller (Car) 4-6.

Long jump: 1. Kimberly Navarette Guerrero (Cul) 16-7; 2. Carley Layden (Cul) 15-9; 6. Devon Richardson (Cul) 14-1; 7. Waller (Car) 13-7.5.

Triple jump: 1. Navarette Guerrero (Cul) 34-1; 2. Layden (Cul) 34-0; 3. Jaidyn Ferguson (Car) 33-7.

Shot put: 1. Theresa Breckley (Cul) 38-7; 3. Jayla Ford (Cul) 33-2.

Discus: 1. Breckley (Cul) 110-0; 2. Taylor Daniels (Cul) 105-2; 3. Ford (Cul) 101-4; 5. Ci'Nyah Turner (JM) 95-7.

Pole vault: 1. Cameron Unice (MW) 10-6.

100 meters: 1. Navarette Guerrero (Cul) 12.82.

200: 1. Navarette Guerrero (Cul) 26.42; 5. Waller (Car) 28.34; 7. Tinyia Terrell (Car) 28.60.

400: 1. Leilani Burgess (Gooch) 1:02.18; 6. Bella Groves (Cul) 1:05.76; 8. Navi Kawesi-Mukooza (JM) 1:06.42.

800: 1. Sydney Wynn (JM) 2:21.21; 8. Isabel Whitman (JM) 2:35.67.

1,600: 1. Catherine Garrison (MW) 5:01.33; 7. Isabella Hardaway (Cul) 5:39.88.

3,200: 1. Garrison (MW) 11:10.99.

110 hurdles: 1. Jadelyn Taylor (MW) 16.08; 3. Daniels (Cul) 17.28.

300 hurdles: 1. Taylor (MW) 49.50; 4. Daniels (Cul) 52.20; 6. Conner (JM) 52.88.

400 relay: 1. Goochland 52.18; 4. Caroline 54.17; 8. Culpeper 58.76.

1,600 relay: 1. 4:15.63; 5. Caroline 4:28.75.

3,200 relay: 1. Warren County 10:33.64; 4. Culpeper 10:55.85.

REGION 6B

Colonial Forge earned two event wins in the Region 6B championships which concluded Thursday in Woodbridge.

Justin Jones claimed the boys’ long jump title (23-3.5), with teammate Brian Harris second (22-3.75). The Eagles also won the girls’ 400 relay (48.70).

The Eagles also got second-place finishes from freshman Kate Loescher in the girls’ 1,600 (5:06.34), Ali DiClemente in the 3,200 (11:35.31), Lucia Herold in the girls’ shot put (38-11) and their boys’ 400 relay team (43.03).

Jacinto Jones II finished third in both in the boys’ 100 (11.12) and 400 (49.98). Other third-place medals came from DiClemente in the 1,600 (5:12.62) and Loescher in the 3,200 (11:37.28).

The VHSL Class 6 state meet will be held June 3-4 in Newport News.

Other Colonial Forge individual top-eight place winners:

BOYS

Discus: 4. Logan McConnell 134-8; 100: 4. Colby Kynard 11.17; 7. Matt Fisher 11.22. 200: 4. Kynard 22.20. 3,200: 5. Cameron Sidebotham 9:53.80.

GIRLS

High jump: 4. Alyson Smith 5-0. Pole vault: 6. Nina Tauriac 9-0; 100: 8. Alex Hopkins 12.72. 200: 4. Essence Robinson 25.63. 3,200: 8. Mary Ella Glauber 12:31.19. 100 hurdles: 7. Gabrielle Freeman 16.05. 300 hurdles: 7. Freeman 48.23.

REGION 4D MEET

Louisa’s Dezmajia Carter won the girls’ triple jump (36-1) and placed third in the long jump (16–6.75) at Thursday’s Region 5D meet on her home track.

The Lions also won the boys’ 3,200 relay (8:12.64).

Orange’s got runner-up finishes from Arianna Colson in the girls’ high jump (5–0), Mark Johnson in the boys’ high jump (5–8) and Nia Robinson in the girls’ shot put (34–0). Louisa’s Taylor Waddy was second in the girls’ discus (97–6), and Tyler Torbush was second in the boys’ pole vault (12–6).

GIRLS' TENNIS

REGION 4B

Courtland’s Mac Watkins advanced to the semifinals of the Region 4B girls tennis singles tournament with wins in the first round and quarterfinals on Thursday at Dinwiddie High School.

Watkins defeated Monacan’s representative 6-4, 6-3 in the first round and Dinwiddie’s 6-3, 6-1 in the quarterfinals. VHSL does not provide the individual players’ names in their bracket.

She will take on Eastern View’s Miranda McCoy in Tuesday’s semifinals.

In doubles, Watkins paired with Madison Shea to beat Monacan 6-2, 6-1 in their first-round match. The tandem will face Mechanicsville in Tuesday’s quarterfinals.

In other girls singles action, McCoy won her first-round match against Varina 6-0, 6-0 and her quarterfinal against Hanover 6-0, 6-2. King George’s and Spotsylvania’s representatives both lost in the first round.

On the doubles side, the Cyclones advanced over Spotsylvania and King George fell to Mechanicsville.