Thursday, May 26 high school sports roundup: Watkins and McCoy to meet in tennis semifinals

Courtland’s Mac Watkins advanced to the semifinals of the Region 4B girls tennis singles tournament with wins in the first round and quarterfinals on Thursday at Dinwiddie High School.

Watkins defeated Monacan’s representative 6-4, 6-3 in the first round and Dinwiddie’s 6-3, 6-1 in the quarterfinals. VHSL does not provide the individual players’ names in their bracket.

She will take on Eastern View’s Miranda McCoy in Tuesday’s semifinals.

In doubles, Watkins paired with Madison Shea to beat Monacan 6-2, 6-1 in their first-round match. The tandem will face Mechanicsville in Tuesday’s quarterfinals.

In other girls singles action, McCoy won her first-round match against Varina 6-0, 6-0 and her quarterfinal against Hanover 6-0, 6-2. King George’s and Spotsylvania’s representatives both lost in the first round.

On the doubles side, the Cyclones advanced over Spotsyvania and King George fell to Mechanicsville.

TRACK AND FIELD

REGION 4D MEET

Louisa’s Dezmajia Carter won the girls’ triple jump (36-1) and placed third in the long jump (16–6.75) at Thursday’s Region 5D meet on her home track.

The Lions also won the boys’ 3,200 relay (8:12.64).

Orange’s got runner-up finishes from Arianna Colson in the girls’ high jump (5–0), Mark Johnson in the boys’ high jump (5–8) and Nia Robinson in the girls’ shot put (34–0). Louisa’s Taylor Waddy was second in the girls’ discus (97–6), and Tyler Torbush was second in the boys’ pole vault (12–6).

BOYS' SOCCER

KING GEORGE 3, HANOVER 0

The Foxes earn the Region 4B Quarterfinal victory over the visiting Hawks.

Nathan Kale earned two assists and one goal, Bilal Driouich contributed one goal and one assist, and James Drake scored one goal to advance the Foxes to the next round.

Max Lipinski earns four saves and gets credited with the save.

King George (17-1) will host Chancellor for the Region 4B Semifinals on Tuesday.