Thursday, Oct. 20 high school roundup

Massaponax lives to see another day as they defeated Riverbend 25-14, 25-15, 19-25, and 25-17 on Thursday night in the district semifinals.

Maddie Wells led with 35 assists, four blocks, and five aces.

Carlie Clements tallied 11 kills and four aces, while Regan Shanahan tallied 11 kills and nine digs.

Kiah Barnett also contribute to the win with six kills and 12 digs and Carlie Coghill had eight kills and three blocks. Cameron Cox also had 11 kills and 13 dimes.

The Panthers (19-3) will host the Eagles in the District Championship. The date of the match is TBD.