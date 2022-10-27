Thursday, Oct. 27 high school sports roundup: Riverbend boys, Mountain View girls run to district titles

The Riverbend boys had four boys finish in the top 11 to help help lift the Bears over runnerup Mountain View for the Commonwealth District boys cross country title at Willowmere Park on Thursday.

Riverbend finished with 46 points, five points ahead of the Wildcats and 10 ahead of third place Colonial Forge.

Fourth-place Brooke Point was led by individual champion Brady Brennan who finished in a time of 15:34.93, 41 seconds ahead of Riverbend’s Tyler Arnold.

On the girls side, Mountain View had four of the top 13 finishers to come out victorious in front of runnerup Colonial Forge, 51-62. North Stafford took third place with 99 points.

Though the Eagles lost out in the team race, Kate Loescher finished in a time of 18:58.36 to beat out the Wildcats’ Madelyn Anderson for the district individual title.

Boys team results: 1. Riverbend 46, 2. Mountain View 51, 3. Colonial Forge 56, 4. Brooke Point 66, 5. North Stafford 142, 6. Stafford 157, Massaponax (no team score).

Boys individual results: 1. Brady Brennan (BP) 15:34.93, 2. Tyler Arnold (Rb) 16:15.92, 3. Justin Rau (Rb) 16:43.95, 4. Steven Niese (CF) 17:10.20, 5. Charles Schilling (MV) 17:11.41, 6. Ian Bollinger (MV) 17:13.44, 7. Diego Pons (MV) 17:31.02, 8. Ethan Lapier (Rb) 17:44.17, 9. Aaron Jacobs (BP) 17:46.26, 10. Ethan Munoz (CF) 17:48.26, 11. Gabe Johnson (Rb) 17:57.65, 12. Landon Mills (CF) 17:58.88, 13. Nathan Godsey (St) 18:07.40, 14. Matthew Johannes (CF) 18:08.44, 15. John Wheeler (MV) 19:09.25, 16. Cameron Sidebotham (CF) 18:09.81, 17. Garrett Pearl (BP) 18:15.59, 18. Xavier Marcano (MV) 18:21.69, 19. Shaun Tiller (BP) 18:24.54, 20. Darren Hill (BP) 18:27.48, 21. Jordan Booth (NS) 18:27.70.

Girls team results: 1. Mountain View 51, 2. Colonial Forge 62, 3. North Stafford 99, 4. Riverbend 104, 5. Brooke Point 108, 6. Stafford 125, 7. Massaponax 130.

Girls individual results: 1.Kate Loescher (CF) 18:58.36, 2. Madelyn Anderson (MV) 19:27.00, 3. Katherine Craig (NS) 20:04.07, 4. Brenna Elchenko (St) 20:17.10, 5. Shae Reynolds (BP) 20:22.71, 6. Mary Ella Glauber (CF) 20:23.36, 7. Ella Dover (St) 20:35.58, 8. Elizabeth Kitchens (MV) 20:48.38, 9. Alyss Valerio (CF) 20:55.54, 10. Haley Walsh (NS) 20:57.20, 11. Emma Clark (BP) 20:57.20, 12. Madison Carlisle (MV) 21:00.17, 13. Tessa Vabnick (MV) 21:05.12, 14. Sofia Visioni (Rb) 21:05.16, 15. Olivia Priddy (Ma) 21:07.36, 16. Helena Griffith (MV) 21:19.99, 17. Olivia Morra (Rb) 21:26.86, 18. McKayla Reyer (Rb) 21:33.59, 19. Alexis Rose (Ma) 21:42.00, 20. Madison Somerville (CF) 21:48.17.

Wednesday’s results

Volleyball

Courtland 3, Spotsylvania 1: Iyana Seargeant led Courtland with 12 kills, 11 digs and two aces to help Courtland get a 25-23, 25-22, 20-25, 25-18 win in the Battlefield District semifinals.

Other leaders for the Cougars included Maddie Smith with 10 kills and two blocks, Carolina Eastlake and Kalie Hamilton with seven kills each, and Chloe Rose with 25 assists and 19 digs.

King George 3, James Monroe 0: Briana Ellis had five aces, 13 kills and 12 digs in the Foxes’ 25-12, 25-12, 25-23.semifinal win. Morgan Bellmer added five aces and 17 digs, Madison Carlile had 20 assists and Mia Cintron 14 assists for King George, which hosted Courtland in Thursday’s final.