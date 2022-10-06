Thursday, Oct. 6 high school sports roundup

Goalie Emma Clements was a standout in goal, registering 25 saves, to help Fredericksburg Academy bring home a 2-0 field hockey win against homestanding Foxcroft on Thursday.

Josie LeDoux and Taylor Moss tallied third-quarter goals for the Falcons (5-1-1). Moss and Brooke Sims each earned assists for Fredericksburg Academy, which hosts St. Catherine’s on Wednesday.

CROSS COUNTRY

TRI-MEET AT SPOTSYLVANIA: Spotsylvania’s Liam Wahlquist set a new course record of 18:04 to win the boys race, but King George was able to sweep the top team spot for the boys and girls in a meet held at Spotsylvania on Wednesday.

The Foxes boys scored 26 points to beat the Knights with 33 and Massaponax with 90. On the girls side, King George scored 31 point to beat Spotsylvania which had 47. Massaponax did not have enough runners for a team score.

Boys results: 1. Liam Wahlquist (Sp) 18:04; 2. Jin Lee (Sp) 18:27; 3. Aiden Indiana (KG) 18:30; 4. Benjamin Tidwell (KG) 19:21; 5. Jasper Gallant (KG,)19:29.

Girls results: 1. Olivia Priddy (Ma) 21:53; 2. Adeline Pirch (Sp) 23:18; 3. Kylie Peters (KG) 23:56; 4. Madelyn Ellis (Ma) 24:06; 5. Leah Vance (KG) 24:14.

VOLLEYBALL

MOUNTAIN VIEW 3, BROOKE POINT 0: Alaina Corbin had 12 kills and three digs, and Kaley Haydon totaled nine kills to help Mountain View get a 25-23 25-13 25-14 Commonwealth District win.

Other leaders for the Wildcats included Zeta Berry with 39 assists, nine digs and three aces, Elsie Afful with eight kills, and Autumn Brown with 10 digs.

Ashley Lingerman had nine kills and eight digs, Olivia Lupo eight assists and four kills, and Hayden Ayers five assists and two aces for Brooke Point (1-13), which visits Colonial Forge on Tuesday.

FIELD HOCKEY

CHANCELLOR 7, KING GEORGE 0: Ellen Gallagher led the Chargers earning her first career hat trick to help defeat the visiting Foxes.

Lindsay Loar contributed two goals and Maddie Anderson and Kaylin Ozuna each earned one goal.

Alina Puentes had 46 saves in goal for King George.

Chancellor (10-3) will travel to Culpeper on Monday.

COLONIAL FORGE 2, RIVERBEND 1: Kendall Loescher scored the game-winning goal the help the Eagles take the commonwealth district match over the Bears.

Morgan Mesterhazy contributed the first goal for the Eagles assisted by C’ynna Cannon.

Olivia Long scored the lone goal for Riverbend.

JAMES MONROE 7, CULPEPER 0: Sarah Rigual scored three goals and earned one assist the lead the Yellow Jackets to a shut-out victory over the Blue Devils.

Kelsey Reviello scored two goals and assisted on two goals and Ashley Shoffner and Addyson Hough each scored one goal.

James Monroe will host Spotsylvania on Tuesday.

STAFFORD 4, MASSAPONAX 0: Addison Kahn earned the shut-out victory in goal to help the Indians earn the victory on the road.

Madison Patton scored two goals, Tori Bove and Skylar Duffy each added one goal, Maylynn Watson earned two assists, and Coco Wallace and Camryn DeLeva each added one assist.

COURTLAND 9, CAROLINE 0

The Cougars earn the shut-out victory on the road to defeat the Cavaliers in a battlefield district matchup.