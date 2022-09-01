Thursday, Sept. 1 high school sports roundup: Chargers use timely goals to top Cyclones

Eva Adame scored in the fourth quarter, snapping a 3-3 deadlock and helping the Chancellor field hockey team close out a 4-3 comeback win at Eastern View on Thursday.

After trailing 3-2 in the third quarter of this early-season clash between Battlefield District contenders, Alice Muntean tied the score for the Chargers (3-0), before Adame’s game winner.

Lindsey Lohr scored in the first quarter and Maddie Anderson just before halftime to time the game 2-2 at the break.

FIELD HOCKEY

COLONIAL FORGE 2,COLGAN 1

Lexie Kindel and Roxi Stone both scored one each to help the Eagles edge over Colgan and earn a win.

Kendal Loescher and Kaitlyn Shell both tallied one assist each.

The Eagles' defense was carried by Morgan Mesterhazy and Maddy Tlapa and Kate Young. Evie Detar and Kendall Loescher controlled the midfield.

Colgan’s lone goal was scored by Alana Orlando.

COURTLAND 6, SPOTSYLVANIA 0

Chloe Davis had three goals and Paige Stevens accounted for three assists to help visiting Courtland get a Battlefield District win.

Natalie Holt totaled a goal and two assists, Deysi Amaya and Delaney Holloran also scored, and Kelsie Ashwood chipped in an assist for the Cougars, who host James Monroe on Tuesday.

JAMES MONROE 11, KING GEORGE 0

The Yellow Jackets recorded a shutout win as Sarah Rigual, Kelsey Reviello and Ashley Shoffner scored three goals each to earn a win against the Foxes.

Angelina Baldwin and Sally Beringer also contributed one goal a piece.

Rigual tallied two assists. Revielllo, Baldwin, and Addyson Hough recorded on assist each.

Alina Puentes contributed four saves for James Monroe and Ashley Hough also had four saves for King George.

James Monroe travels to take on Courtland on Tuesday.

GOLF

CULPEPER 168, LIBERTY 207

Matthew Amos took medalist honors with a round on 35 to help Culpeper get a nondistrict win at Country Club of Culpeper.

Culpeper (168): Matthew Amos 35, Nathan Amos 40, Tommy Stallings 41, Ty Nobbs 52.Liberty (207): Liam Collins 44, Cole Ryan 52, Eli Collins 52, Zach Demers 59.

FOOTBALL

MOUNTAIN VIEW 30, GAR–FIELD 0

Mountain View built a 20-0 halftime lead before closing out a shutout victory at Gar-Field.

The Wildcats have held their opening two opponents so far this season—last week at Forest Park—scoreless in seven out of eight quarters.

Mountain View (2-0) opens its home schedule next week when it takes on Liberty–Bealeton in nondistrict action.

VOLLEYBALL

JAMES MONROE 3, MANASSAS PARK 0

Jordan Carter had 10 kills, eight digs, five assists and two aces to help homestanding James Monroe get a 25-17, 25-13, 25-5 nondistrict win against Manassas Park on Thursday night.

Other leaders for the Yellow Jackets (2-2) included Mariah Williams with four kills; Makailah Ford with three kills and two aces; Angelina Badasu with 11 assists and seven aces; and Kenzie Conyers with seven digs and four aces.

JM hosts Brentsville on Tuesday.