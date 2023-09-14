FIELD HOCKEY

Courtland 1, James Monroe 0: It took a while for Courtland to break through, but Sophia Gonzalez finally did so in the fourth quarter to give a Battlefield District home win. Kelsie Ashwood earned the assist on the play for the Cougars.

Walsingham Academy 3, Fredericksburg Academy 1: Charlotte Dreany scored the lone goal for visiting Fredericksburg Academy in a nonconference loss on Thursday.

Goalie Elly Snyder registered 11 saves for the Falcons, who host St. Catherine's on Friday.

Fredericksburg Christian 4, Steward 1: Isabelle DiBlasi scored twice and added an assist, and goalie Christy Myers recorded 14 saves for the Eagles in the nonconference win.

Reagan Thomas and Ella Webb also scored, with Rachel Williams supplying an assist for FCS.

Riverbend 2, Brooke Point 0: Emma Houff had a goal and an assists, and Kyndra Peyton also scored to help homestanding Riverbend get a Commonwealth District win.

The Bears (1-1 district) entertain Colonial Forge on Friday.

Spotsylvania 7, King George 1: Lily Digges notched four goals, while Josie Ayo, Lexi Persinger and Emily Dickinson each scored once to help Spotsylvania get a Battlefield District home win.

Marisa Jordan, Shelby Coomer and Digges supplied assists for the Knights, who visit James Monroe on Tuesday.

Aliyah Bhatti scored off an assist from Kristina Sanders for King George.

VOLLEYBALL

FCS 3, Seton 0: Chloe Borisuk had 27 assists and Madison Kamphuis totaled 14 kills to lead Fredericksburg Christian to a 25-12, 25-12, 25-11 win. Emma Minnick added three blocks for the Eagles.

King George 3, Spotsylvania 1: Brooke Heim was good on both sides of the ball with 16 kills and 19 digs, and Mia Cintron had a strong all-around performance with 20 assists, 15 digs, six kills and six aces as visiting King George rallied after dropping the first game, to take home a 17-25, 27-25, 26-24, 25-18 Battlefield District win.

Other leaders for the Foxes included Kaelyn Delaney with seven kills and six digs, Jenna Wynes and Jocelyn Tempalski with five kills each, Morgan Bellmer with 31 digs, and Avery Boyd with 23 assists, 12 digs, three aces and a kill.

Rylee Perkins had 10 kills, 21 digs and four aces; Jordyn Richeson amassed 24 assists, nine digs ad three aces; and Peyton Richeson chipped in 13 digs to lead Spotsylvania (2-2, 1-1), which visitis James Monroe on Tuesday.

Chancellor 3, Caroline 0: Tiana Stubbs had 18 kills and Jade Kaleda added 11, and Keely Kwiatkowski supplied 17 digs to help Chancellor get a 25-8, 25-23, 25-18 Battlefield District road win.

Aiden Jolly led the way in assists with 24, while Anastazja Arvan added two aces for the Chargers (6-6, 2-1), who host King George on Tuesday.

Riverbend 3, Brooke Point 0: Allison Lach had 11 kills and two blocks, and Aubrey Parker doled out 18 assists to help homestanding Riverbend get a 25-13, 25-13, 25-17 Commonwealth District win.

Peri Linterman added six kills and two blocks for the Bears (7-0, 4-0), who will play in the King George Tournament on Saturday.