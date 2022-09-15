Thursday, Sept. 15 high school sports roundup: Patton guides Indians to victory

Madison Patton had 3 goals to lead Stafford to a 4-0 win against Riverbend on Thursday night. Coco Wallace added 1 goal and 1 assist, while Lauren Buckle and Skylar Duffy each contributed an assist.

Addison Kahn recorded the shutout in goal.

FIELD HOCKEY

JAMES MONROE 7, SPOTSYLVANIA 0

Sarah Rigual scored two goals and tallied two assists to lead the Yellow Jackets to a Battlefield District win over the Knights.

Kelsey Reviello also scored two goals and assisted. Sally Beringer scored a goal and assisted as well. Addyson Hough and Claire DuMont each scored a goal.

Chloe Mastin recorded a save for the Spotsylvania.

JM will host Chancellor next Thursday.

VOLLEYBALL

COURTLAND 3, CULPEPER 0

Maddie Smith had 13 kills and 2 aces to help lead the Cougars to a 25-10,25-18,25-18 win against the Blue Devils. Chloe Rose added 3 aces and 21 assists and Kiley Pickett recorded 4 kills and 4 aces in the Courtland (3-0,5-4) victory.

KING GEORGE 3, EASTERN VIEW 1

Madison Carlile had 4 aces, 17 assists, 7 kills, and 18 digs to help lead the Foxes to a 10-25, 25-17, 25-10, 25-23 win against the Cyclones.

Mia Cintron had 3 aces and 16 assists, while Bri Ellis contributed 18 kills and 11 digs. Morgan Bellmer recorded 25 digs and 7 dimes.

King George (6-0) plays in the 8th Annual KGHS tournament on Saturday.

SPOTSYLVANIA 3, JAMES MONROE 0

Nyla Brown lead with 7 kills and Allison Newton contributed 9 kills to lead the Knights over the Yellow Jackets in a 25-22, 25-19, 25-15 win.

Jordyn Richeson tallied 5 aces and Kaileen Cossman recorded 19 assists. Hannah Dilden totaled 10 digs for the night.

Spotsylvania (3-0,7-4) will return home on Monday to take on Powhatan.

NORTH STAFFORD 3,MOUNTAIN VIEW 1

Maya Tillman had 13 kills and Allison Spittal tallied 12 kills and 14 digs to help the Wolverines earn a 25-19, 25-18,24-26, 25-22 Commonwealth District win over the Wildcats.

Eva Kruzel had 17 digs and Sanai Jones tallied 7 aces, while Ashely Stafira and Emma Parkyn combined for 36 assists for the Wolverines.

Mountain View was lad by CJ Southland with 10 kills, 9 dimes.

Kaley Haydona also contributed 9 kills and 3 aces and Madi Bachman also had 9 kills.

Autumn Brown totaled 11 digs and 14 dimes and Alaina Corbin had 19 assists and 3 aces.

Zeta Berry also tallied 21 assists, 10 digs and 2 aces for the Wildcats.

North Stafford (5-2) will travel to CD Hylton on Monday.

MV (3-8) will play in King George invitational on Saturday

COLONIAL FORGE 3, BROOKE POINT 0

The Eagles went 25-9, 25-21, 18-25 to earn a Commonwealth District win against the Black-Hawks.

Leading Brooke Point were Ashley Lingerman with 12 digs and 5 kills, Alison Byrd with 8 digs, and Olivia Lupo with 5 kills.

Brooke Point (1-9) will return home for their Dig Pink Breast Cancer awareness match against North Stafford on Tuesday.

RIVERBEND 3, STAFFORD 1

Peri Linterman had 10 kills, 4 digs, and 4 aces to lead the Bears to a 25-23, 21-25, 25-22, 25-23 over the Indians.

Macy Burns had 7 kill and 10 digs, while Daisy Pentorn tallied 15 assists and 11 aces.

Aubrey Parker had 12 assists.

Riverbend game will be host Mountain View on Tuesday.

CHANCELLOR 3, CAROLINE 2

Tiana Stubbs with 29 kills and 3 blocks, Jade Kaleda with 14 kills and 6 aces to lead the Chargers to a 25-18, 20-25, 23-25, 28-26, 15-10 Battlefield District win over the Cavaliers.

Chancellor (2-10) will host Culpeper on Tuesday.