Thursday, Sept. 22 high school sports roundup: Goldsteins's Overtime tally lifts Riverbend past North

Elayne Goldstein scored the game winning goal in double overtime to help Riverbend earn the victory 2-1 at home against the North Stafford.

Naomi Glass scored the lone goal for the Wolverines to score the first point of the night for either side.

Emma Houff scored a goal for the Bears to tie the game, Kayleigh Sullivan earned both assists, and Leah Maliszewski had 21 saves in net.

Riverbend will travel to Brooke Point on Tuesday.

FIELD HOCKEY

COURTLAND 7, KING GEORGE 1

Chloe Davis led the Cougars with two goals and three assists to help defeat the Foxes at home.

Kelsie Ashwood earned one goal and one assist and Paige Stevens, Brianna Walsh, Delaney Holloran, and Sydeney Fleming each contributed one goal in the victory.

JAMES MONROE 9, CHANCELLOR 0

Sarah Rigual earned three goals and one assist in the victory over the Chargers.

Claire Dumont earned two goals, Addyson Hough and Kelsey Reviello contributed one goal and one assist, and Lillian Hutcherson and Abby Lyles scored one goal each.

Chancellor goalie Ally Berkes had seven saves on the night.

STAFFORD 3, COLONIAL FORGE 0

Coco Wallace and Madison Patton each had a goal and assist to help lead the Indians to a Commonwealth District win.

Camryn DeLeva also scored a goal from a Skylar Duffy assist.

The Indians will take on Mountain View on Tuesday.

MASSAPONAX 2, MOUNTAIN VIEW 1

Natalie LeFleur was able to score the game winning goal off an assist from Kyra Saunders with just ten minutes left in the match to lead the Panthers to victory over the Wildcats.

Teagan Cork scored the first goal off an assist by Natalie LaFleur.

Arabella Parrett totaled seven saves, only conceding one goal to the Wildcats.

Massaponax will travel to North Stafford on Tuesday, while Mountain View hosts Stafford on the same day.

SPOTSYLVANIA 6, CAROLINE 0

Mak Robinson scored three goals to help lead the Knights to a Battlefield District win against the Cavaliers.

Lexi Persinger, Ashley Chase and Emily Dickinson each netted one goal to further the lead.

Dickinson also tallied two assists alongside her goal.

Josie Ayo, Macy Persinger and Allison Nelson also contributed an assist each.

VOLLEYBALL

COURTLAND 3, KING GEORGE 2

Iyana Seargeant lead Courtland with 11 kills and 18 digs to lead the Cougars to a 20-25, 25-22, 25-20, 20-25, 15-11 win against the Foxes.

Maddie Smith added 8 kills and 5 aces. Juliana Velez tallied 16 digs and Kalie Hamilton had 9 kills and 2 blocks to help Courtland remain undefeated in the Battlefield District.

Courtland will be back home to face Spotsylvania on Tuesday.

JAMES MONROE 3, CHANCELLOR 2

The Yellow Jackets earn the Battlefield District victory (25-13, 14-25, 25-15, 23-25, 15-6), in a five set thriller.

Tiana Stubbs led the Chargers with 17 kills and five blocks, Jade Kaleda earned eight kills and Stella Bron had seven kills.

Chancellor (3-11) will travel to Eastern View on Tuesday.

COLONIAL FORGE 3, STAFFORD 2

The Eagles earn the victory (25-21, 22-25, 21-25, 25-18, 15-10), in a five set thriller that went back-and-forth all night.

Vanessa Rodriguez earned 25 assits, Jada Williams contributed 15 kills, and Joline Ford had eights digs for the Indians.

Stafford will travel to Mountain View on Tuesday.

NORTH STAFFORD 3, RIVERBEND 1

Alona McCummings led the Wolverines with 10 kills, two blocks, and one ace to help defeat the Bears on the road 25-17, 23-25, 25-19, 15-5.

Maya Tillman had 12 kills and five blocks for the Wolverines, Allison Spittal earned 18 digs and 12 kills, Lindsay Canty had 11 kills, Eva Kruzel contributed 25 digs, and Ashley Stafira and Emma Parkyn combined for 44 assists.

North Stafford will host C.D. Hylton on Monday.

MASSAPONAX 3, MOUNTAIN VIEW 1

The Panthers stay undefeated in the commonwealth district defeating the Wildcats 25-21, 22-25, 25-19, 25-12.

Elsie Afful led Mountain View with nine kilss and five blocks, Kaley Haydon had seven kills, C.J. Southland contributed nine digs and five kills, Zeta Berry had 16 assists, nine digs, and three aces, Alaina Corbin earned 11 assists, Autumn Brown had 12 digs, and Emma Thompson earned nine digs.

Regan Shanahan led the Panthers with 19 digs and 13 kills, Maddie Wells earned 32 assists and 12 digs, Maddie Stohr had 11 digs, Caneron Cox contributed nine digs, and Carlie Clements had 10 kills.

Massaponax (12-1) will travel to North Stafford on Tuesday.

SPOTSYLVANIA 3, CAROLINE 0

Rylee Perkins lead the Knights with seven aces for a 25-9,25-15, and 25-14 sweep against the Cavaliers.

Allison Newton totaled 17 kills and Kaileen Coffman contributed 12 assists. Hannah Dildine tallied seven digs.

Spotsylvania (8-6, 4-1) will travel to Courtland on Tuesday.