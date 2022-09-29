Thursday, Sept. 29 high school sports roundup: Stafford rallies past Brooke Point hockey'

Peyton Winter contributed her second game-winning goal of the week to help North Stafford earn a 2–1 Commonwealth District field hockey victory over Colonial Forge Thursday.

Winter also scored in the final minute of Tuesday’s 2–1 win over Massaponax.

Madison Gagnon scored the first goal of the game for the Wolverines, coming off an assist from Naomi Glass.

Cynna Cannon earned the lone goal for the Eagles, assisted by Morgan Mesterhazy.

North Stafford (8–5) will host Riverbend on Monday.

FIELD HOCKEY

STAFFORD 4, BROOKE POINT 1

Madison Patton had 2 goals to help lead Stafford to a Commonwealth District win over Brooke Point.

Lauren Buckle and Maylynn Watson each scored one goal to further extend the lead.

Camryn DeLeva had two assists, and Tori Bove and Skyler Duffy each also added an assist.

Olivia Oliger scored for the Black Hawks.

FOXCROFT 3, FREDERICKSBURG CHRISTIAN SCHOOL 1

Becca Medina scored off of an assist from Ella Webb but the Eagles fell short to Foxcroft in non conference play.

Christy Myers had 21 saves in goal for the Eagles.

JAMES MONROE 5, COURTLAND 1

Sarah Rigual and Kelsey Reviello each scored twice to help lead the Yellow Jackets to a Battlefield District win over the Cougars.

Addyson Hough tallied a goal and an assist. Rigual also recorded one assist.

Alyssa Layton had a save and Addie Oaks had two saves for James Monroe.

Delaney Holloran scored the lone goal for Courtland and was assisted by Chloe Davis.

Ellie Shoaf totaled six saves for Courtland.

James Monroe will travel to take on King George on Monday.

CHANCELLOR 8, SPOTSYLVANIA 0

Lindsey Loar led the Chargers with four goals to help defeat Knights on the road.

Ellen Gallagher contributed two goals and two assists, Alice Muntean earned one goal and two assists, Maddie Hardwick scored one goal, and Eva Adame had one assist.

VOLLEYBALL

MASSAPONAX 3, RIVERBEND 0

Maddie Wells tallied 27 assists and seven digs to lead the Panthers to a 25–21, 28–26,25–19 win against the Bears to earn another Commonwealth District win.

Carlie Clements recorded 14 kills and eight digs, while Regan Shanahan tallied 13 kills and seven dimes.

Carley Coghill contributed six kills and Cameron Cox had seven digs and eight dimes.

Peri Linterman contributed eight kills, Macy Burns had six kills, two aces, and 10 digs, and Allie Lach earned 14 kills, two aces, and 11 digs for the Bears in the loss.

The Panthers (14-1, 9-0) will play on Saturday in a tri-match tournament against Albemarle and Franklin County before returning home to take on Brooke Point on Tuesday.

Riverbend (6-5) will host Colonial Forge on Thursday.

COURTLAND 3, JAMES MONROE 0

Lyana Seargeant led the Cougars attack with 12 kills and 10 digs to help defeat the Yellow Jackets 25-22, 25-21, 25-20.

Kalie Hamilton and Maddie Smith each contributed nine kills for the Cougars and Chloe Rose contributed 33 assits, 13 digs, and four aces.

Mariah Williams earned 12 digs and three kills in the loss for the Yellow Jackets, Ciara Jerman contributed 14 digs, Sophie Coulon added 11 digs, Jordan Carter had 10 digs, nine kills, and two blocks, and Angelina Badasu earned 11 assists.

James Monroe (7-5) will travel to William Monroe on Monday.

Courtland (13-5) will host Chancellor on Tuesday.

COLONIAL FORGE 3, NORTH STAFFORD 0

The Eagles earned the Commonwealth District victory over the Wolverines 25-23, 27-25, 25-23.

Allison Spittal led the Wolverines with 12 digs and seven kills, Maya Tillman added seven kills, Ashley Stafira earned 15 assists, and Sanai Jones and Alonna McCummings contributed three aces apiece.

North Stafford (9-4) will travel to Stafford on Tuesday.

Colonial Forge will travel to Riverbend on Thursday.