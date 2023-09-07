VOLLEYBALL

Mountain View 3, Brooke Point 2: Alaina Corbin amassed 36 assists and eight digs, and Alyssa Kumah totaled 17 kills and six digs to help Mountain View edge visiting Brooke Point 25-23, 20-25, 25-18, 23-25, 15-12 in Commonwealth District action.

Other leaders for the Wildcats included Elsie Afful with 11 kills and four blocks, Bella Park with 13 digs and four aces, and Abby Thompson with six aces and digs.

James Monroe 3, Chancellor 2: After dropping the first two sets, James Monroe rallied for a five-set Battlefield District win, 22-25, 24-26, 25-22, 25-21, 18-16, over visiting Chancellor.

Aiden Jolly doled out 38 assists, Keely Kwiatkowski had eight digs, and Tiana Stubbs supplied 21 kills for Chancellor (4-6, 0-1), who hosts Courtland on Tuesday.

Riverbend 3, Colonial Forge 1: Allison Lach had 12 kills and 14 digs, and Aubrey Parker supplied 27 assists to help Riverbend get a 25-22, 19-25, 25-22, 28-26 Commonwealth District home win.

Other leaders for the Bears (6-0, 3-0) were Macy Burns with seven kills, Peri Linterman with seven blocks and Sasha Rodriguez with 11 digs.

Riverbend visits Stafford on Tuesday.

Courtland 3, Culpeper 0: Allison Meyer, Maddie Smith and Carolina Eastlake totaled five kills each to help Courtland get a 25-12, 25-11, 25-16 Battlefield District home win on Thursday night.

Kayla Morin added 15 assists and four aces for the Cougars, who visit Chancellor on Tuesday.

King George 3, Eastern View 0: Brooke Heim amassed 10 kills and three aces, and Morgan Bellmer totaled 24 digs to help visiting King George notch a 25-15, 25-20, 25-13 Battlefield District win.

Other leaders for the Foxes were Kaelyn Delaney with six kills and two blocks, Jenna Wynes with six kills and a block, Selena Buckwalter with eight digs, with Mia Cintron and Avery Boyd lead the way in assists with 17 and 13, respectively.

Spotsylvania 3, Caroline 0: Lauren Long had 15 digs to help visiting Spotsylvania picked up a 25-14, 25-20, 25-20 Battlefield District win.

Rylee Perkins contributed seven kills and Nyla Brown six for the Knights (2-1, 1-0), who host Eastern View on Tuesday.

Aleyah Beveridgewith seven digs, Riley Forehand with 11 kills and six digs, Gracelyn Edwards with nine digs, and Kayla Veney with 18 assists and four aces led Caroline.

North Stafford 3, Stafford 1: Maya Tillman had 13 kills and five aces, and Ashely Stafira totaled 21 assists and five aces to help visiting North Stafford get a 25-19. 25-15, 21-25, 26-24 Commonwealth District win.

Also contributing for the Wolverines (1-1), who visit Massaponax on Tuesday, were Allison Spittal with 24 digs and five aces, Sydney Turner with seven kills and eight digs, and Sascha Cotton with five kills.

FIELD HOCKEY

Stafford 2, North Stafford 1: Kadyn DeLeva scored the game-winning goals off an assist from Maddy Pulliam to help homestanding Stafford secure a Commonwealth District win.

Tori Bove scored the Indians' other goals with an assist from Hailey Lemke.

Peyton Winter scored for North Stafford.

James Monroe 2, Chancellor 0: Sally Beringer and Claire Dumont scored for the Yellow Jackets in their Battlefield District victory over the Chargers, with Addyson Hough and Addie Oakes earning assists. M.C. Hart and Emma Hicks made defensive saves to help goalie Alyssa Layton (two saves) earn the shutout.

Courtland 2, Culpeper 1: Sydney Fleming had a goal and an assist and held off visiting Culpeper for a Battlefield District win.

Zoë Smith also scored with Brianna Walsh adding an assist for the Cougars.

Spotsylvania 3, Caroline 0: Lexi Persinger tallied two goals, and Ashley Chase supplied one goal and one assists to help visiting Spotsylvania secure a Battlefield District win.

Shelby Coomer chipped in an assist for the Knights, who entertains Liberty on Monday.

Massaponax 9, Liberty 0: Seven players scored, led by two goals each from Paige Beardsley and Teagan Cork to help visiting Massaponax get a nondistrict win.

Fergie Harmon, Tabitha Parrett, Bayleigh Valentine, Rebecca Zonga and starting goalie Arabella Parrett each scored once for the Panthers. Adeline Garvie, Hayden Gayle and Cadiana Schwartz led the defensive effort.