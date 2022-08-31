Thursday's high school football preview capsules

MOUNTAIN VIEW (1-0) at GAR-FIELD (1-0), 6
Both teams are coming off non-district opening victories. The Wildcats rode the running of senior Ike Daniels (103 yards, two TDs) to a 33-13 win at Forest Park. The Red Wolves withstood a late charge by North Stafford to win 10-6 as Kalvon Sanders ran for 119 yards and a score and broke up a last-minute pass. Mountain View won last year’s game 28-6.
COLONIAL FORGE (0-0) at TUSCARORA (1-0), 7
The Eagles make their season debut after a bye in week one. University of Virginia-bound Donte Hawthorne will take over as Colonial Forge’s main ball-carrier after transferring from Massaponax, running behind guard Nolan McConnell (headed for North Carolina). Tuscarora opened with a 27-7 victory over Riverside. This is the first meeting between the schools.
NORTH STAFFORD (0-1) at WOODBRIDGE (0-1), 7
After falling just short in their opening loss to Gar-Field, the Wolverines will try for a stronger start as they travel north again. Freshman quarterback Brendan Perkins came off the bench to lead North Stafford to one fourth-quarter touchdown and nearly a second. The Vikings lost their opener 34-13 to South County despite Denzel Lambert’s five receptions for 72 yards and a touchdown. North Stafford won last year 14-6 in a game that was delayed by lightning and finished several days later.
BROOKE POINT (0-1) at POTOMAC (0-1), 7
Both teams are aiming to regroup after decisive opening losses to Prince William County powerhouses. The Black-Hawks were trounced 62-3 by Freedom, while the Panthers were blanked 35-0 by Battlefield. Brooke Point won last year’s game 34-33 as Daniel Coles ran for 126 yards and a touchdown.
GEORGE WYTHE (0-0) at CAROLINE (0-1), 7
After last week’s excruciating loss to J.R. Tucker, the Cavaliers will try to snap their 21-game losing streak against a team that edged them 8-6 in 2021. Caroline will look for more production from Vladimir Joacin, who rushed for 112 yards and a TD last week, and Xavier Atkins, who intercepted two passes.