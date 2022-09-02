Thursday's high school football roundup: Caroline routs George Wythe to end 22-game losing streak

The Caroline High School football team snapped a 22-game losing streak and earned its first victory since 2019 with a 61-0 thumping of George Wythe at home Thursday night.
It was the first career victory for new head coach Gerard Johnson. The win avenged an 8-6 loss to the Bulldogs last season to snap their 41-game losing streak.
Sophomore running back Vladimir Joacin racked up 198 yards and four touchdowns for the Cavaliers (1-1).
Javoun Morris added 90 rushing yards and three scores. Marvin Morris picked up two interceptions from his defensive back position.
Caroline has a bye next week before hosting defending Class 2 state champion King William on Sept. 16.
Score by quarter
George Wythe 0 0 0 0 - 0
Caroline 13 2 24 22 - 61
Scoring summary
First quarter
Ca -Javoun Morris 2 run (kick failed)
Ca- Morris 1 run (Malique Tunstall kick)
Second quarter
Ca- Safety (blocked punt out of end zone)
Third quarter
Ca- Vladimir Joacin 5 run (Joacin run)
Ca - Morris 4 run (Morris run)
Ca-Joacin 22 run (Joacin run)
Fourth quarter
Ca - Joacin 26 run (Tunstall kick)
Ca - Joacin 31 run (Joacin run)
Ca - Franklin Harris 1 run (Tunstall kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
First downs GW 4, Ca 15
Rushing GW 21-(-42), Ca 48-314
Comp-Att-Int GW 5-15-3, Ca 2-7-0
Passing yards GW 67, Ca 44
Punts-avg. GW 4-16.5, Ca 3-25.0
Fumbles-lost GW 2-1, Ca 0-0
Penalties GW 17-118, Ca 14-140
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Passing
George Wythe - Tashaun Williams 5-15-3, 67 yards. Caroline - Myles Holmes 2-5-0, 44 yards, Peyton Fletcher 0-2-0.
Rushing
George Wythe - Khalik Robinson 7-(-4), Williams 14-(-38). Caroline - Vladimir Joacin 20-198, 4TDs, Javoun Morris 15-90, 3TDs, Marvin Morris 3-22, Franklin Harris 4-10, TD, Fletcher 2-8, Malik Collins 1-10, Holmes 3-(-24).
Receiving
George Wythe - Torel Clark 4-59, Team 1-8. Caroline - Demonte Ross-Byers 1-35, Joacin 1-9.
TUSCARORA 20, COLONIAL FORGE 14 (OT)
Tuscarora scored to open overtime, then held Colonial Forge out of the end zone on the Eagles' subsequent possession to earn a dramatic nondistrict victory in Leesburg.
Donte Hawthorne ran for 128 yards on 18 carries, including a 70-yard third-quarter touchdown, in his debut in a Colonial Forge uniform. Matt Holland also scored on a 37-yard first-quarter punt return, but the Eagles (0-1) managed just 28 passing yards and five first downs on the night.
Colonial Forge will visit West Potomac next Friday night.