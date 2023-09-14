Mountain View scored four touchdowns in the first quarter and six total in the first half, then cruised in the second half for a 42-14 nondistrict win against visiting Centreville on Thursday night.

Torie Martin rushed for two touchdowns and 194 yards on eight touches to lead the way for the Wildcats, who remained undefeated on the season.

Quarterback Aaron Barber only threw four passes all game, three of them for touchdowns, for Mountain View (3-0) as they look towards next Friday's Commonwealth District opener against Massaponax.

—Brandon Roberts

Centreville 0 0 7 7 — 14 Mountain View 28 14 0 0 — 42

First quarter

MV—Daniel Crosby 57 yard pass from Aaron Barber (Connor Bugni kick good).

MV—Jackson Hamill 6 yard pass from Barber (Bugni kick good).

MV—Torie Martin 66 yard run (Bugni kick good).

MV—Hamill 28 yard interception return (Bugni kick good).

Second quarter

MV—Martin 76 yard run (Bugni kick good).

MV—Tyler Tanks 9 yard pass from Barber (Bugni kick good).

Third quarter

Ce—Will Shields 2 yard run (Emiliano Lucero kick good).

Fourth quarter

Ce—Jahan Denny 4 yard pass from Tyson Mack (Lucrro kick good).

Colonial Forge 21, Patriot 13: Ethen Horne ran for two fourth-quarter touchdowns to help the host Eagles rally for a non-district victory and improve to 4-0.

Colonial Forge trailed 13-0 early before Eli Taylor hit Tyler Rivers with a 59-yard touchdown pass late in the first half. Horne then scored on runs of 3 and 5 yards, and Jaeyyen Peterson's late interception sealed it.

Josiah Bryson ran for 111 yards ond 15 carries for the Eagles, who avenged a 2022 playoff loss to the Patriots. Colonial Forge opens Commonwealth District play next Friday at home against Stafford.

Patriot 6 7 0 0 — 13 Colonial Forge 0 7 0 14 — 21

First quarter

Pa—Interception return (kick failed)

Second quarter

Pa—5-yard run (kick good)

CF—Tyler Rivers 59 pass from Eli Taylor (Landon Walker kick)

Fourth quarter

CF—Ethen Horne 3 run (Walker kick)

CF—Horne 5 run (Walker kick)

TEAM STATISTICS

Pa CF First downs 15 13 Rushes-yards 34-162 37-190 Passing yards 72 119 Comp-Att-Int 14-22-1 6-14-1 Punts-Avg. 3-n/a 3-22.0 Fumbles lost 1 0 Penalty yards 58 40

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing: Colonial Forge—Josiah Bryson 15-111; Jaevyen Peterson 7-31; Eli Taylor 5-26; Tyler Rivers 1-16; Ethen Horne 9-6, 2 TDs.

Passing: Colonial Forge—Taylor 5-13-1, 98 yards, 1 TD; Horne 1-1-0 21 yards.

Receiving: Colonial Forge—Rivers 2-62, 1 TD; Horne 2-24; Bryson 1-21; Jeremiah Wise 1-12.

Caroline 36, King William 24: The Caroline High School football team put together a strong fourth-quarter performance to earn a thrilling 36-24 nondistrict road victory over King William on Thursday night.

The Cavaliers (2-1) fell behind 24-21 early in the fourth quarter before senior quarterback Myles Holmes connected on his third touchdown pass of the game—a 10-yard strike to tight end Ty’Eir Williams—to give Caroline a 28-24 advantage with 6:25 remaining in the game.

King William marched to the Caroline 11-yard line on its ensuing possession but Trenton Stallings’ fourth-down pass fell incomplete.

Caroline was faced with third-and-17 from its own 32-yard line when junior running back Vladimir Joacin broke free for a 68-yard touchdown burst to provide the final margin and seal the win with 57 seconds remaining.

Caroline sophomore wide receiver Blake Morris hauled in seven receptions for 100 yards, including a 37-yard scoring grab over a King William defender to tie the game at 7 in the second quarter.

After Malik Johnson weaved his way to a 16-yard touchdown reception, Morris added a 74-yard punt return for a score and a 21-7 Caroline lead before King William (1-3) scored 17 unanswered points.

Joacin finished with 137 yards on the ground for the Cavaliers who return to Battlefield District action next Friday at Eastern View.

Caroline 0 21 0 15 — 36 King William 7 7 3 7 — 24

First quarter

KW—Jahmari Dupree-Wade 7 run (Cooper Wolfe kick)

Second quarter

Ca—Blake Morris 37 pass from Myles Holmes (Cody Swanton kick)

Ca—Malik Johnson 16 pass from Holmes (Swanton kick)

Ca—Morris 74 punt return (Swanton kick)

KW—James Stewart 9 run (Wolfe kick)

Third quarter

KW—Wolfe 29 field goal

Fourth quarter

KW—Stewart 4 run (Wolfe kick)

Ca—Ty’Eir Williams 10 pass from Holmes (Swanton kick)

Ca—Vladimir Joacin 68 run (Johnson run)

TEAM STATISTICS

Ca KW First downs 13 15 Rushes-yards 24-158 47-154 Passing yards 127 57 Comp-Att-Int 10-20-0 5-11-1 Punts-Avg. 2-28.5 2-28.0 Fumbles-lost 0-0 1-0 Penalties-yards 8-65 4-40

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing: Caroline—Vladimir Joacin 11-137, TD; Holmes 12-24; Trason Fletcher 1-(-3). King William—James Stewart 26-112, 2 TDs; Stallings 7-36; Jahmari Dupree-Wade 13-19, TD; Cooper Wolfe 1-(-13).

Passing: Caroline—Myles Holmes 10-20-0, 127 yards, 3 TDs. King William—Trenton Stallings 5-11-1, 57 yards.

Receiving: Caroline—Blake Morris 7-100, TD; Malik Johnson 2-17, TD; Ty’Eir Williams 1-10, TD. King William—Caron Washington 2-31; Dupree-Wade 2-16; Nicholas Medlin 1-10.