Thursday's high school sports roundup: FCS girls' defeat Fredericksburg Academy on the road

Fredericksburg Christian School went on the road to defeat Fredericksburg Academy 44 to 23 with Rylie Johnson leading the charge for the Eagles scoring 13 points.
Emma Clements led the Falcons with 14 points and Charlotte Drainy contributed four.
Amri Donado earned 11 points in the win for the Eagles, and Emma Minnick scored four points and earned 12 rebounds.
Fredericksburg Christian School will play Chelsea at home on Tuesday.
|Fredericksburg Christian
|11
|12
|7
|14
|—
|44
|Fredericksburg Academy
|9
|6
|4
|4
|—
|23
People are also reading…
FCS: Amri Donado 11, Rachel Williams 4, Rylie Johnson 13, Layton Tribe 2, Emma Minnick 4, Becca Medina 6, Kate Blalock 4. Totals 19 3-5 44.
Fredericksburg Academy: Ellie Cymrot 2, Hope Amberger 3, Charlotte Drainy 4, Emma Clements 14. Totals 8 4-18 23.
Three-pointers: FCS 1 (Johnson). FA 1 (Clements).
BOYS BASKETBALL
Fredericksburg Christian School 80, Fredericksburg Academy 11
Noah Caesar led the Eagles with 17 points and four other players scored in the double digits to help defeat the Falcons.
Alex Foxx led the Flacons with six points.
|Fredericksburg Christian
|22
|28
|14
|16
|—
|80
|Fredericksburg Academy
|2
|2
|5
|2
|—
|11
Fredericksburg Christian (1-0): Owen Ambrose 4, Carter Johnson 12,Noah Caesar 17, Cameron Deveau 12, Marlon Vales 4, Christian Smith 12, Drake Morris 4, Jack Delao 13, Luke Chilton 2.
Fredericksburg Academy (0-1): Logan Meier 2, Nyel Saterwhite 3, Alex Foxx 6.
Three-pointers: FCS 4 (Smith 2, Caesar, Delao).
Spotsylvania 62, Colonial Beach 53
Amir Savage led the Knights with 22 points over the Drifters to help get their first 2-0 start since the 1990s.
TJ Grisby contributed nine points and Jay Black had eight points for the Knights.
Charlie Pietras led the Drifters with 26 points and Logan Coldwell contributed five points.
|Spotsylvania
|13
|13
|24
|12
|—
|62
|Colonial Beach
|2
|15
|13
|16
|—
|53
Spotsylvania (2-0): Isaiah Patterson 8, Amir Savage 22, Josiah Foxx 5, TJ Grisby 9, Jay Black 8, Jefferson Paz 8, Micah Patterson 2. Totals 22 3-9 62.
Colonial Beach: Logan Coldwell 5, Calan Brewster 2, Charlie Pietras 26, Paul 6, Gary 6, Sebastian 2, Amir 3. Totals 13 9-21 53.
Three-pointers: Spotsylvania 5 (Savage 2, Grisby 3). Colonial Beach 5 (Pietras 3, Amir, Paul).
Wednesday's results
GIRLS BASKETBALL
CAROLINE 67, KING WILLIAM 42
Korryn Parker scored a team-high 17 points to lead four Carline players in double-figure scoring in a nondistrict win.
Kayla Montgomery, Kayla Veney and Tinyia Terrell also eclipsed the mark for the Cavaliers.
|King William
|8
|9
|10
|5
|—
|42
|Caroline
|16
|10
|18
|23
|—
|67
King William: Walpole 2, Carter 0, Smith 0, Frayser 0, Ward 7, Harper 5, Hudgins 3, Robinson 17, Schramm 0, McInteer 0, Stoner 8. Totals: 16 7-17 42.
Caroline: Korryn Parker 17, Kayla Montgomery 11, Kayla Veney 10, Nya Howard 6, Tinyia Terrell 11, Kaitlin Rumford 0, Lilyanah Johnson 3, Alisha Fields 0, Nina Torres 7, Nalea Eubank 0, Alia Fields 2. Totals: 20 23-36 67.
Three-pointers: KW: 3 (Robinson 3). Caroline 4 (Parker, Montgomery, Veney, Terrell).
MILLER SCHOOL 56, MASSAPONAX 52
Saniya Hymes scored 19 points and Takiera Ramey added to 11 for Massaponax, but the Panthers feel in nondistrict action at The Miller School.
Hymes added five rebounds, Ramey five assists and Kyra Price 10 points for the Panthers, who visit Potomac on Friday.