Thursday's high school sports roundup: FCS girls' defeat Fredericksburg Academy on the road

Fredericksburg Christian School went on the road to defeat Fredericksburg Academy 44 to 23 with Rylie Johnson leading the charge for the Eagles scoring 13 points.

Emma Clements led the Falcons with 14 points and Charlotte Drainy contributed four.

Amri Donado earned 11 points in the win for the Eagles, and Emma Minnick scored four points and earned 12 rebounds.

Fredericksburg Christian School will play Chelsea at home on Tuesday.

Fredericksburg Christian 11 12 7 14 — 44 Fredericksburg Academy 9 6 4 4 — 23

FCS: Amri Donado 11, Rachel Williams 4, Rylie Johnson 13, Layton Tribe 2, Emma Minnick 4, Becca Medina 6, Kate Blalock 4. Totals 19 3-5 44.

Fredericksburg Academy: Ellie Cymrot 2, Hope Amberger 3, Charlotte Drainy 4, Emma Clements 14. Totals 8 4-18 23.

Three-pointers: FCS 1 (Johnson). FA 1 (Clements).

BOYS BASKETBALL

Fredericksburg Christian School 80, Fredericksburg Academy 11

Noah Caesar led the Eagles with 17 points and four other players scored in the double digits to help defeat the Falcons.

Alex Foxx led the Flacons with six points.

Fredericksburg Christian 22 28 14 16 — 80 Fredericksburg Academy 2 2 5 2 — 11

Fredericksburg Christian (1-0): Owen Ambrose 4, Carter Johnson 12,Noah Caesar 17, Cameron Deveau 12, Marlon Vales 4, Christian Smith 12, Drake Morris 4, Jack Delao 13, Luke Chilton 2.

Fredericksburg Academy (0-1): Logan Meier 2, Nyel Saterwhite 3, Alex Foxx 6.

Three-pointers: FCS 4 (Smith 2, Caesar, Delao).

Spotsylvania 62, Colonial Beach 53

Amir Savage led the Knights with 22 points over the Drifters to help get their first 2-0 start since the 1990s.

TJ Grisby contributed nine points and Jay Black had eight points for the Knights.

Charlie Pietras led the Drifters with 26 points and Logan Coldwell contributed five points.

Spotsylvania 13 13 24 12 — 62 Colonial Beach 2 15 13 16 — 53

Spotsylvania (2-0): Isaiah Patterson 8, Amir Savage 22, Josiah Foxx 5, TJ Grisby 9, Jay Black 8, Jefferson Paz 8, Micah Patterson 2. Totals 22 3-9 62.

Colonial Beach: Logan Coldwell 5, Calan Brewster 2, Charlie Pietras 26, Paul 6, Gary 6, Sebastian 2, Amir 3. Totals 13 9-21 53.

Three-pointers: Spotsylvania 5 (Savage 2, Grisby 3). Colonial Beach 5 (Pietras 3, Amir, Paul).

Wednesday's results

GIRLS BASKETBALL

CAROLINE 67, KING WILLIAM 42

Korryn Parker scored a team-high 17 points to lead four Carline players in double-figure scoring in a nondistrict win.

Kayla Montgomery, Kayla Veney and Tinyia Terrell also eclipsed the mark for the Cavaliers.

King William 8 9 10 5 — 42 Caroline 16 10 18 23 — 67

King William: Walpole 2, Carter 0, Smith 0, Frayser 0, Ward 7, Harper 5, Hudgins 3, Robinson 17, Schramm 0, McInteer 0, Stoner 8. Totals: 16 7-17 42.

Caroline: Korryn Parker 17, Kayla Montgomery 11, Kayla Veney 10, Nya Howard 6, Tinyia Terrell 11, Kaitlin Rumford 0, Lilyanah Johnson 3, Alisha Fields 0, Nina Torres 7, Nalea Eubank 0, Alia Fields 2. Totals: 20 23-36 67.

Three-pointers: KW: 3 (Robinson 3). Caroline 4 (Parker, Montgomery, Veney, Terrell).

MILLER SCHOOL 56, MASSAPONAX 52

Saniya Hymes scored 19 points and Takiera Ramey added to 11 for Massaponax, but the Panthers feel in nondistrict action at The Miller School.

Hymes added five rebounds, Ramey five assists and Kyra Price 10 points for the Panthers, who visit Potomac on Friday.

Massaponax: Takiera Ramey 11, Lakaiya Butcher 2, Kyra Price 10, Jada Johnson 0, Kiersten Bowler 2, Gabby Athy 6, Saniya Hymes 19, Faith Butler 2, Emariel Parker 0. Totals: 19 7-8 52.

The Miller School: B. Ingram 11, P. Braxton 15, K. Monahan 0, L. Watson 5, L. Pallante 3, P. Braxton 0, A. Smite 6, A. Bell 16, E. Smith 0, V. Chruma 0. Totals: 18 17-22 56.

Three-pointers: Massaponax 7 (Ramey 3, Price 2, Hymes 2). MS 3 (Braxton, Watson, Pallante).