For a few months in the late 1990s, a young Danny Tryon sat in a social studies class taught by Jim Ralph. More than two decades later, with Ralph looking to make a professional change and Tryon sensing an opportunity to come home, their paths crossed once more.

After spending the past three years as the director of athletics at Riverbend High School, Tyron accepted the same position at his alma mater. The Stafford County School Board approved his hire on Tuesday night.

“I’m really glad to be back in that community where I’ve got connections with kids I coached and their families,” said Tryon, who previously served as Brooke Point’s head boys’ basketball coach. “People I went to school with are still in that community.”

Tyron himself lives in Stafford and noted that his new job should make it easier to follow the athletic career of his son Grayson, who will be a freshman at Stafford High School this fall.

Even if his initial recruiting pitch fell flat.

“I was trying to bring him over to Brooke Point to me, but he wasn’t having it,” Tryon said with a laugh. “We’re still working on it.”

Meanwhile Ralph, who spent the past five years as the Black–Hawks’ athletic director and the past 27 teaching and coaching in some capacity at Brooke Point, recently accepted a position as an assistant principal at Stafford High School.

“It had nothing to do with my love of Brooke Point,” Ralph said of his decision to step down. “It had everything to do with, well, I’ve been driving to the same building since I was 24 years old.”

Ralph's tenure coincided with Brooke Point establishing a wrestling dynasty with six straight state championships. His final year at the helm took an emotional toll, however; Ralph's friend and former student Marcus Clay died months before he was set to take over the reins of the Black–Hawks' boys' basketball program.

Under Tryon’s leadership, the Bears won a state title in boys’ indoor track and crowned individual state wrestling champions in Carson Main and Kaylee Golightly. Tryon estimated that 50 percent of the Bears’ current head coaches came on board during his tenure.

“Being able to support those programs and watch them compete was really cool,” he said. “I feel like the coaching staff is really strong right now, so it’s in a good place for the kids of Riverbend.”