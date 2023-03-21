Jackson Garland and Kellen Bock led Courtland with two hits each Tuesday to defeat Riverbend at home 3-2 in a nondistrict baseball matchup.
Ryan Higgins had two hits and one RBI and Anthony Picariello contributed two hits in the loss for Riverbend.
|R
|H
|E
|Riverbend
|000
|001
|1
|–
|2
|9
|1
|Courtland
|010
|200
|X
|–
|3
|4
|0
JACKSON GARLAND, Tyler Jackson, and Brendan Ruckle. DAWSON WEEMS, Connor Edwards (4), and Sam Townshed.
SOFTBALL
Mountain View 10, Massaponax 0: Savannah Ballou struck out 10 in five innings on the mound and added a hit and two RBIs at the plate to help Mountain View get a Commonwealth District win.
Riley Delcore added a double, three RBIs and a run scored for the Wildcats.
|R
|H
|E
|Massaponax
|000
|00
|—
|0
|2
|5
|Mountain View
|001
|45
|—
|10
|8
|0
R. WOOD, K. Billig (5) and n/a. SAVANNAH BALLOU and n/a.
Stafford 5, Colonial Forge 1: Anelis Ortiz-Lugo led the Indians with two hits to earn the road victory over the Eagles.
Jordan Yule added two RBI's on a double, Leighton Gary contributed a two RBI single, and Tori Bove hit a inside the park home run.
Madeline Smith had the lone hit for Colonial Forge.
|R
|H
|E
|Stafford
|004
|100
|0
|–
|5
|7
|0
|Colonial Forge
|100
|000
|0
|–
|1
|1
|2
JORDAN YULE and Leighton Gary. KACI STEPHENSON, Bailey Kushner (5), Madeline Smith (7), and Emily Morgan.
BASEBALL
Mountain View 11, Massaponax 1: Ayden Albright led the Wildcats' with three hits, two RBI's, and two runs to help defeat the Panthers at home in a district matchup.
Colen Sanchez went 2 for 2 with two RBI's, two runs scored, and two stolen bases, Caleb Ramsey added one RBI on two hits and two stolen bases, Weston Yount added one double and one RBI, Nick Muratore had two runs and one double, Aaron Mitchell contributed two stolen bases, and Hayden Rue went 1 for 2 with one RBI, two stolen bases, and two runs in the victory.
Mountain View (1-0) will travel to Patriot on Thursday.
|R
|H
|E
|Massaponax
|100
|00
|–
|1
|4
|1
|Mountain View
|440
|03
|–
|11
|11
|3
CARTER CASHIN, Connor Blake (2), Eric Berg (4), and Tanner Stempin. OWEN CORCORAN, Matthew McCauley (4), and Robbie Chapman.
Colonial Forge 6, Stafford 3: Zyhir Hope led the Eagles in a district matchup with a two-run home run over the visiting Indians.
Aidan Walker added two hits and one RBI in the victory.
Justin Newton went 2 for 3 with two doubles, one walk, and one run and Cameron Roberts went 2 for 3 with two singles and one RBI for Stafford.
AIDAN WALKER, Dylan McCarthy (6), and Tyler Garrison. Connor Smith, CAMERON ROBERTS (5), Charlie Richwine (7), and Aidan Palmer.
BOYS' TENNIS
COLONIAL FORGE 6, STAFFORD 3
Singles: Bryce Putney (CF) d. Aashray Somu 10-1; Xander Beamon (St) d. Sam Orton 11-9; Robert Calvert (St) d. Keegan Kaczmar 10-5; Jahrome Fletcher (St) d. Charlie Brickl 10-3; Sunjae Kim (CF) d. Justin Murray 10-7; Carson Crawford (CF) d. Vincent Candela 10-7.
Doubles: Putney/Orton (CF) d. Beamon/Calvert 10-5; Kaczmar/Brickl (CF) d. Sumu/Fletcher 10-6; Kim/Hector Colon-Santiago (CF) d. Aubrey Melson/Noah Cisneros 10-4.
GIRLS' TENNIS
STAFFORD 8, COLONIAL FORGE 1
GIRLS' SOCCER
Courtland 2, Riverbend 1: Amber Ignudo tallied a goal and an assists and goalie Molly Johnson registered nine saves to help homestanding Courtland open with a nondistrict win.
Lauren Thamvanthongkham also scored and Delaney Holloran notched an assists for the Cougars (1-0), who host Hanover on Friday.
Mountain View 2, Massaponax 1: Tamia Nelson scored twice to help Mountain View open its season with a Commonwealth District win at Massaponax.
Molly Reiten, Lily Heatherman and Hannah Leininger helped set up the goals for the Wildcats (1-0), who visit Chancellor on Tuesday.
Monday's Games
BOYS' SOCCER
King George 8, Caroline 0: Dillon Carriaga scored three times and Ryan Carriaga and Calvin Sanders twice each for the Foxes. Nathan Kale also had a goal. Adam Swanton made five saves for the Cavaliers.
Westmoreland 2, James Monroe 2: Luis Morello and Jona Valencia scored for Westmoreland in a nondistrict tie. The Eagles (0-1-1) entertain Caroline on Wednesday.
GIRLS' SOCCER
James Monroe 3, Westmoreland 1: Stephanie Landaverde, Hannah Christy and C’Niyah Turner scored for the Yellow Jackets, and Aro Gagnon had two assists.
GOLF
Atlantic Shores 188, FCS 193: Joey Priebe won medalist honors for Fredericksburg Christian with a 41 at Battlefield Club Chesapeake. Drake Morris shot 49, Dylan Holyfield 51 and Kate Blalock 52 for the Eagles.
SOFTBALL
King George 2, Stafford 0: Abby Greenwood threw a complete game and shut-out the Indians striking out eight batters on the road to help earn the non-district victory for the Foxes.
Jordan Yule led the Indians going 1 for 3 at the plate for the only hit of the game for Stafford.
Madison Sabota, Paige Headley, Kendall Morgan, and Abigail Clarke each had a hit for King George.
|R
|H
|E
|King George
|000
|000
|0
|2
|–
|2
|4
|1
|Stafford
|000
|000
|0
|0
|–
|0
|1
|3