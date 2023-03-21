Courtland 2, Riverbend 1: Amber Ignudo tallied a goal and an assists and goalie Molly Johnson registered nine saves to help homestanding Courtland open with a nondistrict win.

Lauren Thamvanthongkham also scored and Delaney Holloran notched an assists for the Cougars (1-0), who host Hanover on Friday.

Mountain View 2, Massaponax 1: Tamia Nelson scored twice to help Mountain View open its season with a Commonwealth District win at Massaponax.

Molly Reiten, Lily Heatherman and Hannah Leininger helped set up the goals for the Wildcats (1-0), who visit Chancellor on Tuesday.