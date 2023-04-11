Lukas Miller's sacrifice fly pushed across the winning run for Courtland in the bottom of the seventh inning of a 5-4 Battlefield District baseball win over Caroline Tuesday.

Caroline took a 3-1 lead in the third inning highlighted by RBIs from Baylor Storke and Adam Tatham.

The Cavaliers made it 4-1 in the sixth, but the Cougars' Jackson Garland singled in a run that in the bottom of the frame setting the stage for three-run seventh and walk-off win.

R H E Caroline 003 001 0 — 4 3 5 Courtland 100 001 3 — 5 4 2

Adam Pitts, AUSTIN CARTER (6) and n/a. Calvin Rogers, Ganon Beltz, TYLER JACKSON and n/a.

BASEBALL

Brooke Point 3, North Stafford 2 (8 innings): Chris Cline had three hits and two RBIs and the Black-Hawks scored in the bottom of the eighth for a walkoff Commonwealth District victory.

R H E North Stafford 000 000 20 – 2 5 1 Brooke Point 200 000 01 – 3 8 3

Casey Fletcher, Charles Zappa (7), PEARSON WARD (8) and Michael Swartzbaugh. Dylan Young, ZACH HORN (8) and Chris Cline.

King George 6, Chancellor 2: Jay Patterson went 3 for 4 with two stolen bases to help the Foxes defeat the Chargers.

Dylan Truxon scored twice and Will Green and Hayden Callahan added RBIs for King George (6-3, 5-0), which will host Stafford on Thursday.

Nathan Livingston doubled and Carter Attard went 2 for 3 for Chancellor.

R H E Chancellor 000 100 1 — 2 x x King George 100 032 x — 6 x x

CAMDEN DODSON, Nathan Carter (5) and Shawn Dillard. COLSON CLARY and Hayden Callahan.

Stone Bridge 4, Stafford 3: Aidan Palmer led the Indians with two hits and two runs in the loss against the Bulldogs. handler Valbak led the Bulldogs with two runs, one hit and one RBI.

R H E Stone Bridge 102 100 0 – 4 6 1 Stafford 110 001 0 – 3 9 2

Jack Hayes, ZACH MAZUR (2), Sandoval (6), and Caudell. Charlie Richwine, HAMPTON BOURNE (3), Noah Ontiveros (4), Connor Smith (7), and Aidan Palmer.

Riverbend 3, Mountain 0: Ryan Higgins struck out eight in a complete-game three-hitter for the Bears. Colin Snyder contributed two hits and Dawson Weems added an RBI triple.

CJ Sword threw five innings for Mountain View and Matthew McCauley threw two.

SOFTBALL

Courtland 8, Caroline 3: Kaitlyn Malie went 3 for 4 with a triple, two runs scored, two RBIs and a stolen base to lead homestanding Courtland to a Battlefield District win.

Freshman Maddi Dunavant was 2 for 4 with a double, two runs scored, two RBIs and a stolen base for the Cougars. Olivia Roudabush struck out seven in relief.

R H E Caroline 001 110 0 — 3 7 6 Courtland 202 022 x — 8 11 6

JAIDYN TINGEN and Mya Gerber. ALLISON THRIFT, Olivia Roudabush (5) and Maile Dickhute.

King George 11, Chancellor 0: Paige Headley's grand slam helped the Foxes defeat the Chargers at home.

Kaylee Truslow and Kyra Hudson added two RBIs each and Abigail Greenwood threw her sixth shutout of the season earning six strikeouts.

King George (8-1, 4-0) will host Stafford on Thursday.

R H E Chancellor 000 0 0 – 0 2 0 King George 500 0 6 – 11 7 0

MEGAN RAPILLO, Madi Rae Dillard (2), Lydia Brockelbank (5), and Jasey Williams. ABBY GRENWOOD and Rachel Morrison.

GIRLS' SOCCER

Courtland 8, Caroline 0: Delaney Holloran notched four assists in the Cougars' Battlefield District victory over visiting Caroline.

Takiyah Raynor and Charlotte Young each scored twice for the Cougars (4-1-1), and Amber Ignudo had a goal and two assists. Madison Earlu, Melissa Rodriguez and Judy Bohena also scored.

Courtland hosts Eastern View next Tuesday.

Mountain View 2, Riverbend 0: Tamia Nelson and Alexis Viens scored the Wildcats' Commonwealth District victory over the Bears. Hannah Russ contributed both assists.

Mountain View (5-2) will host Massaponax Friday.

Brooke Point 3, North Stafford 0: Emily Lenhard scored twice and Lauren Sanders had a goal and an assist to help Brooke Point remain unbeaten with a Commonwealth District home win.

Goalie Amara Codd registered six saves for the shutout behind solid defensive play from Abby Brighter and Angela Gomez for the Black–Hawks (6-0), who visit Riverbend on Tuesday.

Colonial Forge 9, Massaponax 0: Ava Kertgate's hat trick helped the Eagles defeat the Panthers.

Kailey Hill scored two goals, Maci Landel scored one goal and added one assist, Maria Walsh, Kaitlyn Shell, and Sadie Mcllece each added a goal, and Ava Hecker, Ella Fulmer, and Nicole Alvarado each contributed an assist.

Colonial Forge (5-0-1) will host Stafford on Friday.

BOYS' SOCCER

Brooke Point 5, North Stafford 3: Daniel Gonzalez had a goal and an assist and Aaron Alexander set up two scores in the Black-Hawks' Commonwealth District win. Marcello Rodriguez-Munoz, Parker Hall, Kane Kiernan and Marful Ghansah Jr. also scored.

Courtland 9, Caroline 0: Kyle Grant scored three goals, Yadi Padilla two, and Edwin Canales, Landon Eye, Juan Munoz and Chris Salazar one each for the Cougars. Grant, Sean Pulliam, Nate Sherwood and Adrian Velez added assists.

Courtland will travel to Eastern View on Tuesday.

BOYS' LACROSSE

James Monroe 14, Stafford 6: Wilson Hall led the Yellow Jackets with five goals to help defeat the Indians.

Jack Billingsley scored four goals, Luke Dumont added three goals, and Even Craig and Matthew Franklin each added one goal for James Monroe.

BOYS' TENNIS

Brooke Point 8, North Stafford 1

Singles: Jacob Scott (BP) d. Noah Scheiman 10-3; Dylan Strickler (NS) d. Dieter Kutnov 10-6; Luke Jasso (BP) d. Griffin Harrell 10-4; Langston Spencer (BP) d. Quinn Roderick 10-2; Luke Thomas (BP) d. Trenton Senovanh 10-1; Chase Alexander (BP) d. Hunter Bringel 10-1.

Doubles: Scott/Kufnor (BP) d. Scheiman/Roderick 10-1; Lucas Cedeno/Taylin Young (BP) d. Strickler/Harrell 10-1; Matt Price/Chase Taylor (BP) d. Omari Downey/Kaylen Akpha 10-3.

Colonial Forge 9, Massaponax 0

Singles: Bryce Putney (CF) d. Cam Jennings 10-4; Sam Orton (CF) d. Max Butler 10-5; Keegan Kaczmar (CF) d. Marco Bautista 10-0; Charlie Brickl (CF) d. Izait Bautista 10-3; Sunjae Kim (CF) d. Ryan Mo 10-1; Hector Colon-Santiago (CF) d. Ibrahim Conteh 10-1.

Doubles: Putney/Orton (CF) d. Jennings/Butler 10-7; Kaczmar/Brickl (CF) d. M. Bautista/I. Bautista 10-2; Kim/Carson Crawford (CF) d. Conteh/Mo 10-3.

Courtland 6, James Monroe 3

Singles: Keldibek Kozhoev (Co) d. Griffin Van Zandt 8-0; Jack Quinton (JM) d. Fred Klein 8-2; Connor Franklin (JM) d. Landon Perdue 9-7; Jack Hayden (Co) d. Ryan Wolfenbarger 8-6; Alex Kourouklis (Co) d. Yosh Patil 8-6; Jamison Aiken (Co) d. Jackson Gravatt 8-0.

Doubles: Kozhoev/Klein (Co) d. Van Zandt/Quinton 8-1; Hayden/Aiken (Co) d. Franklin/Wolfenbarger 8-5; Patil/Gravatt (JM) d. Perdue/Butterfield 8-6.

GIRLS' TENNIS

Massaponax 9, Colonial Forge 0

Singles: Grace Burner (Ma) d. Avery Hartenstein 10-3; Josie Brewster (Ma) d. Kelly Grady 10-2; Shelby Brewer (Ma) d. Gloria Choi 10-1; Avery Rau (Ma) d. Dina Belete 10-0; Avery Steis (Ma) d. Rebecca Meofin 10-6; Marylin Ross (Ma) d. Ali Hunter 10-3.

Doubles: Burner/Brewster (Ma) d. Grady/Choi 10-0; Brewer/Rau (Ma) d. Belete/Meofin 10-1; Steis/Ross (Ma) d. Hunter/Gigi Belete 10-2.

Courtland 5, James Monroe 4

Singles: Gia McDermott (JM) d. Adele Granger 10-8; Piper Kingsley (JM) d. Libby Snow 10-4; Drew Sherwood (Ct) d. Rebecca Sniffen 10-1; Natalie Holt (Ct) d. Sophia Coulon 10-3; Allison Meyer (Ct) d. Sofia Tosi 10-6; Maddie Lawson (Ct) d. Vickie Lang 10-5.

Doubles: McDermott/Kingsley (JM) d. Granger/Snow 8-3; Sherwood/Holt (Ct) d. Sniffen/Coulon 9-8 (7-0); Lawson/Meyer (Ct) d. Tosi/Lang 8-4.

Next match: Courtland (5-0) will travel to Hanover on Friday.

Next match: James Monroe (3-1) will face Spotsylvania on Wednesday.

Riverbend 8, Mountain View 1

Singles: Kendal Chang (Rb) d. Jasmine Muturi 10-2; Maya Jani (Rb) d. Megan Soderholm 10-0; Isa Bustamante-Velez (Rb) d. Meagan Calvert 10-6; Reilly O'Brien (Rb) d. Victori Parage-Ribal 10-0; Maddie Mills (Rb) d. Ashlyn Field 10-0; Elyse Lohmeyer (MV) d. Jackie Dickinson 10-4.

Doubles: Chang/Jani (Rb) d. Muturi/Soderholm 10-2; Bustamante-Velez/O'Brien (Rb) d. Calvert/Parage-Ribal 10-1; Mills/Valentina Phan (Rb) d. Field/Lohmeyer 10-5.

Next match: The Bears (6-0 district) visit North Stafford on Thursday.