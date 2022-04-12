Tuesday, April 12 high school sports roundup: Louisa rebounds for win on second day of tourney

Emily Gillespie pitched a strong 6 2/3 innings and Kourtney Kidd and Dara Sharpe had clutch at-bats to help Louisa post at 6-5 victory against Vestal (N.Y.) in the Grand Strand Softball Classic in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina on Tuesday.

Kidd’s two-out, two-RBI single gave Louisa the initial lead. In the fifth inning, a two-run triple by Sharpe was followed by singles from Alyssa Hopkins and Emily Gillespie that put the Lions in control.

Louisa was scheduled to face Madison (Ohio) later Tuesday night.

R H E Louisa 000 240 00 — 6 6 3 Vestal (N.Y.) 000 004 10 — 5 3 0

EMILY GILLESPIE, Maddox Pleasants (6) and Alyssa Hopkins. M. DUFF, R. Rai, D. Storer and K. Brady.

BASEBALL

RIVERBEND 4, COLONIAL FORGE 2

Collin Snyder picked up the win on the mound and belted a go-ahead three-run homer in the third inning to help Riverbend get a Commonwealth District home win.

Nick Andrews added a hit and another RBI for the Bears (5-4, 3-1), who visit Stafford on Thursday.

R H E Colonial Forge 020 000 0 — 2 7 2 Riverbend 013 000 x — 4 5 0

A. WALKER, K. Foster (3) and R. Stempin. COLLIN SNYDER, Ryan Higgins (5) and Sam Townshend.

MOUNTAIN VIEW 6, BROOKE POINT 4

The Wildcats earn the extra innings victory on the road over the Black-Hawks.

Six of the nine startes for the Wildcats earned at least one hit, Mikey Arce had two singles and one RBI, Hunter Butler and Brayden Hamilton had one single and one RBI each, TJ Johnson and Jordan Ramsey also contributed one double and one RBI to help secure the victory.

Daniel Lombardo had two singles and an RBI and Jack Grider added one double and one single in the loss for Brooke Point.

Mountain View (3-3) will host North Stafford on Thursday.

R H E Mountain View 012 100 0 2 — 6 8 4 Brooke Point 020 001 1 0 — 4 10 1

Zach Horn, Luke Sterner (3), JADEN ISIDRO (7) and Chris Cline. Cole Webster, Ty Boles (3), TY DEBISH (6) and TJ Johnson.

GIRLS’ SOCCER

COURTLAND 8, CAROLINE 0

Amber Ignudo had thre goals, while Lauren Thamvanthongkham provided two goals and an assist to help visiting Courtland get a Battlefield District win.

Madison Early, Suraia Abud and Takiyah Raynor also scored for the Cougars (5-1-1, 4-0-1). Abud, Delaney Hollordan, Emma Shropshire, Madison Watts, Sydney Nevitt, Isabella Broeker, and Macy Shropshire supplied assists for the Cougars (5-1-1, 4-0-1), who host Culpeper on Thursday.

BROOKE POINT 1, MOUNTAIN VIEW 1

Lauren Saunders scored a goal off an assist from Melissa Espinoza with a minute left in the second overtime to help the Black—Hawks tie the Wildcats.

Breasha Rousseau scored the Wildcats’ lone goal midway through the first overtime off a Cadee Hegarty assist.

Mountain View (2–3–1) travels to North Stafford on Thursday.

COLONIAL FORGE 3, RIVERBEND 0

Ava Kertgate had a goal and an assists, and Carly Brimhall, Rose McHugh, Morgan Mesterhazy and Charlotte Galloway led the defense to its fifth shutout of the season in Colonial Forge’s Commonwealth District win.

Maci Landel and Ava Hecker also scored for the Eagles (6-0, 4-0), who visit Brooke Point on Thursday.

CHANCELLOR 5, KING GEORGE 0

The Chargers earn the Battlefield District victory over the visiting Foxes.

BOYS’ SOCCER

COURTLAND 8, CAROLINE 0

Courtland picked up a Battlefield District home win. The Cougars visit Culpeper on Thursday.

KING GEORGE 2, CHANCELLOR 1

James Drake and Clavin Sanders each scored goals to help homestanding King George secure a Battlefield District win.

Nathan Kale and Bilal Driouich has assists on the goals for the Foxes (5-0, 3-0), who visit Eastern View on Thursday.

MASSAPONAX 3, STAFFORD 1

Massaponax fell behind 1-0 in the opening minutes of the game, but three goals from Kaim Ijaz netted three goals to help the homestanding Panthers rally for a Commonwealth District win.

Lucas Dragone provided two assists and Yahaya Abel added another, while goalie Jacob Montgomery made two saves for Massaponax (3-5, 2-3), which visits Colonial Forge on Tuesday.

BOYS' TENNIS

RIVERBEND 5, STAFFORD 4

Singles: Jack Wexler (Rb) d. Sam Emerson 8-0; Chase Catullo (Rb) d. Olliver Lambert 8-1; Jahrome Fletcher (St) d. Charles Long 8-2; Dhruv Bejugam (Rb) d. Xander Beamon 8-6; Aashray Somu (St) d. Josh Bartlett 8-2; Tim Oravec (St) d. Gavin White 8-3.

Doubles: Wexler/Long (Rb) d. Emerson/Lambert 8-2; Catullo/White (Rb) d. Fletcher/Beamon 8-1; Oravec/Robert Calvert (St) d. Bartlett/Nikhil Gupta 8-4.

GIRLS' TENNIS

MOUNTAIN VIEW 8, NORTH STAFFORD 1

Singles: Kaitlyn Williams (MV) d. Alyssa Fenton 8-4; Serena Singh (MV) d. Saige Thibedeaux (MV) 8-3; Katelynn Calvert (MV) d. Gretchen Nichols 8-3; Novella Cervallos (NS) d. Dawn Forrest 8-3; Jasmine Muturi (MV) d. Evelyn Bragado 8-1; Megan Calvert (MV) d. Sarah Farr 8-2.

Doubles: Williams/Singh (MV) d. Fenton/Thibedeaux 8-6; K. Calvert/Muturi (MV) d. Nichols/Cervallos 8-0; M. Calvert/Dawn Meagan (MV) d. Bradago/Farr 8-3.

SOFTBALL

COLONIAL BEACH 22, WASHINGTON & LEE 4

Kaitlyn Franks finished 5 for 5 with a double and three RBIs as visiting Colonial Beach rolled to a Northern Neck District win.

Nevaeh Czako ended the night 4 for 5 with a triple and three RBIs for the Drifters (2-0), who hosts Northumberland on Thursday.

R H E Colonial Beach 5 10 430 — 22 20 1 Washington & Lee 1 0 021 — 4 6 9

ALEXIS GAGE and Miranda Papanicolas. WHITNEE ROTENIZER, Aven Clarke (3) and Brittney Rose, Addison Hinson (4).

COURTLAND 11, CAROLINE 4

The Cougars earn the Battlefield District victory behind the play of Olivia Roudabush who hit for the cycle.

Roudabush pitched a complete game earning 14 strikeouts, at the plate she contributed a single, double, triple, and home run, adding four RBI’s. Emery Lowe added two hits and one RBI in the victory for the Cougars.

Courtland (3-4) will host Culpeper on Thursday.

R H E Courtland 002 015 3 — 11 10 1 Caroline 000 400 0 — 4 6 3

OLIVIA ROUDABUSH, and Maile Dickhute. GRACE SHANNON, Tabitha Garris (7), and Codi Dudley.

MOUNTAIN VIEW 20, BROOKE POINT 4

The Wildcats earn the Commonwealth District victory on the road over the Black-Hawks.

Lexi Kantor lead the Wildcats at the plate with five hits and one RBI, Madison Bachman earned three hits and four RBI’s, and Rachel Arce had three RBI’s and one hit.

Lacey King had two RBI’s on two hits for the Brooke Point.

R H E Mountain View 204 14 0 — 20 15 0 Brooke Point 012 0 1 — 4 6 3

SAVANNAH BALLOU, Ava Benner (4), and Madison Bachman. MAYAH CROSON, Lacey King (4), and Madelyn Chambers.

STAFFORD 9, MASSAPONAX 3

Jordan Yule had two hits, including a home run in Stafford’s five-run sixth inning to get a Commonwealth District road victory.

Yule also picked up the victory on the mound, going the distance while striking out nine.

Paige Eagleton also went deep for the Indians, Alyssa Bosket was 3 for 4 and Leighton Gary provided multiple hits.

Kayden Whitlock and Laney Deane each had multiple hits for Massaponax.