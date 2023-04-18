Cora Bowler had three hits and a stolen base to help Colonial Beach’s softball team defeat visiting Lancaster 9-3 Tuesday.

Miranda Papanicolas went 2 for 4 with a two-RBI double and Kaitlyn Franks added one hit, three RBIs and three runs for the Drifters. Alexis Gage earned the win in the circle throwing a complete game striking out seven batters.

R H E

Lancaster 100 110 0 – 3 5 4

Colonial Beach 000 162 X – 9 10 2

CLAIRE BEITEL, Braelyn Johnson (6), and Belle Bean. ALEXIS GAGE and Miranda Papanicolas.

GIRLS’ TENNIS

Massaponax 7, North Stafford 2: Singles: Grace Berner (Ma) d. Andreyes Varas 10-1; Josie Brewster (Ma) d. Moanna Romulus 10-1; Shelby Brewer (Ma) d. Erikia Zillmer 10-1; Avery Rau (Ma) d. Kylie Hargis 10-0; Avery Steis (Ma) d. Nina Lloyd 10-2; Marylin Ross (Ma) d. Addi Velez 7-0.

Doubles: Berner/Brewster (Ma) d. Vargas/Hargis 10-0; Romolus/Zillmer (NS) d. Peralta/Rau 10-5; Lloyd/Olivia Counts (NS) d. Lindsay Kay/Siena Schaller 10-5.

Stafford 7, Mountain View 2: Singles: Linnea Rouse (St) d. Jasmine Muturi 10-6; Bella Rouse (St) d. Megan Soderholm (MV) 10-5; Meagan Calvert (MV) d. Leigha Montrief 10-8; Alli Beamon (St) d. Victoria Paraga 10-5; Sydney Hagen (St) d. Ashlyn Fields 10-3; Addi Mihoulides (St) d. Elyse Lohmeyer 10-4.

Doubles: Rouse/Rouse (St) d. Muturi/Soderhom 10-6; Montrief/Hagen (St) d. Calvert/Paraga 10-8; Lohmeyer/Slusser (MV) d. Malin/Chase (St) 10-3.

BOYS’ TENNIS

Stafford 8, Mountain View 2: Singles: Aashray Somu (St) d. William Hudson 10-5; Xander Beamon (St) d. Nolawi Solomon 11-10; Robert Calvert (St) d. Logan Zollner 10-4; Jahrome Fletcher (St) d. Jacob Grena 10-2; Justin Murray (St) d. John Gratwol 10-6; Noah Cisneros (St) d. Carter Huber, 10-1.

Doubles: Hudson/Grena (MV) d. Somu/Beamon 10-8; Soloman/Zollner (MV) d. Murray/Fletcher 10-5; Vincent Candela/Aubrey Melson (St) d. Gratwol/Huber 10-3.

Monday’s results

SOFTBALL

Mountain View 6, Gainesville 5: Lexi Kantor had two hits and two runs scored, while Madison Bachman and Rachel Arce supplied a hit and two RBIs each to help Mountain View get a nondistrict win.

Liz Harley walked twice and scored twice for the Wildcats.

R H E

Gainesville 002 030 0 — 5 6 0

Mountain View 210 120 x — 6 5 3

A. Brady, R. RUWE and L. Jones. SAVANNAH BALLOU and Madison Bachman.

BASEBALL

North Stafford 6. Chantilly 1: Jonathan Schroeder struck out nine in five innings of work in the Wolverines’ non-district victory. Andre Velez went 2 for 2 and scored three times, and Pearson Ward and Chase Krause each had two RBIs.

Colgan 6, Colonial Forge 2: Zach Colangelo and Zyhir Hope led the Eagles with a hit each and both earning a stolen base in the loss against the Sharks.

Shane Morris earned the loss for Colonial Forge pitching 3 2/3 innings, allowing four hits and five runs.

Tyler Woodring and Aidan Walker each added one hit for the Eagles.

GIRLS’ LACROSSE

Mountain View 20, Stafford 6: Ava Windham scored six goals, with four more each coming from Olivia Wahlin and Ava Verzosa to help Mountain View earn a Commonwealth District home win.

Other goal scorers for the Wildcats included Mary Wahlin with three, and Gabby Bartels, Fallon Dismukes and Kat Druiett with one each. Earning assists were Ava Windham and Bartels with two each, and Olivia and Mary Wahlin with one each.

Stafford was led by four goals from Julia Etu, and one each from Jordan Fitzgerald and Emma Miller.

Mountain View hosts Colonial Forge next Monday.

Riverbend 21, Brooke Point 2: Savannah Waite had four goals and two assists, and Caroline Doley also totaled four goals to help Riverbend pick up a Commonwealth District win.

Ava Treakle accounted for three goals and five assists and Ryleigh McNally two goals and five assists for the Bears. Kyndra Peyton contributed a goal and two assists, and Sara Murnane one goal and one assists.

Other goal scorers for Riverbend included Amalia Kilcourse, Maraiya Richards, Haven Quinn, Lydia Tanner, Brianna Schoenberger and Lindsay Quinonez. Makiya Schoenberger chipped in an assist.

GIRLS’ TENNIS

Courtland 7, Eastern View 2: Singles: Miranda McCoy (EV) d. Adele Granger 10-3; Libby Snow (Ct) d. Brooke Galvin 10-0; Drew Sherwood (Ct) d. Emily Wortman 10-4; Natalie Holt (Ct) d. Erie Bittle 10-2; Allison Meyer (Ct) d. Marley Kidd 10-3; Maddie Lawson (Ct) d. Sydney Feeney 10-5

Doubles: McCoy/Wortman (EV) d. Granger/Snow 10-6; Sherwood/Holt (Ct) d. Galvin/Kidd 10-1; Lawson/Meyer (Ct) d. Bittle/Feeney 10-0.

Next match: The Cougars (6-0, 6-0) host King George on Wednesday.

James Monroe 9, Caroline 0: Singles: Gia McDermott (JM) d. Chandler Gustard 8-1; Piper Kingsley (JM) d. Randi Roehl 8-1; Rebecca Sniffin (JM) d. Avery Satterwhite 8-0; Sophia Coulon (JM) d. Sarah Wood 8-0; Sofia Tosi (JM) d. Carlie Clark 8-1; Vickie Lang (JM) d. Teagan Allen 8-0.

Doubles: McDermott/Kingsley (JM) d. Gustard/Roehl 8-0; Sniffin/Coulon (JM) d. Satterwhite/Wood 8-0; Margaret Rowe/Hailey Ryder (JM) d. Clark/Allen 8-5.

Next match: The Yellow Jackets (4-1) host Chancellor on Wednesday.

GOLF

FCS Tri-match at Mattaponi Springs: Trinity Christian took first in the meet ahead of Fredericksburg Christian, 190-195. Saint John Paul the Great (203) finished third.

Kate Blalock led the Eagles with a 47, followed by Drake Morris and Joey Priebe each with 50, and Payton Meadows with a 52.