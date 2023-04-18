GIRLS' SOCCER

Brooke Point 1, Riverbend 0: Emily Lehnhard scored on an assist from Lauren Sanders as the Black-Hawks edged the Bears to remain unbeaten. Amara Codd made six saves for Brooke Point (7-0), which visits Colonial Forge on Wednesday with the Commonwealth District lead at stake.

Mountain View 5, Stafford 0: Tamia Nelson scored four times and Lily Heatherman had a goal and an assist in the Wildcats' Commonwealth District win. Hannah Russ, Hailee Kindred, Gianna Gomez and Rylee Cajohn added assists for Mountain View (7-2).

BOYS' SOCCER

King George 3, Spotsylvania 0: Calvin Sanders led the Foxes earning one goal and one assist to help secure the district victory over the Knights. Ryan Carriaga contributed one goal and one assist, Daniel Boyd added one goal, and Bilal Driouich earned one assist. Mas Lipinski had seven saves in goal for the shutout. King George (7-0-1, 5-0-1) will host Courtland on Thursday.

BASEBALL

Culpeper 10, Chancellor 4: Lucas Bradshaw went 4 for 4 with three RBIs and Kahner Moss was 3 for 4 with 2 RBI in the Blue Devils' Battlefield District win.

Roscoe Croushorn had a two-run RBI double for Culpeper (6-6, 4-2). Carter Attard had three hits for the Chargers.

R H E Culpeper 003 331 0 – 11 10 4 Chancellor 100 100 2 – 4 6 3

ADAM GESSLER, Jonas Franti (4) and Lucas Bradshaw, B. Teitlebaum. CARTER ATTARD, N. Carter (4), C. Dodson (5) and S. Dillard.

Mountain View 21, Stafford 1: Hayden Rue led the Wildcats' going 3 for 4 with five RBIs to help earn the district victory over the Indians.

Nic Muratore went 3 for 4 with two RBIs and Ayden Albright went 2 for 3 with 3 RBIs to help secure the home victory for Mountain View.

Cameron Roberts, Noah Ontiveros, and Zach D'Albenzio each contributed a hit for Stafford.

CJ Sword pitched a shutout allowing only three hits and striking out six batters to earn the victory.

Mountain View (8-4, 5-2) will travel to Stafford on Thursday.

R H E Stafford 001 0 0 – 1 3 7 Mountain View 534 9 X – 21 15 1

Connor Smith, HAMPTON BOURNE (2), Jake Lagasse (4), Cameron Roberts (4), and Aidan Palmer. C.J. SWORD, Robert Chapman.

Riverbend 9, Brooke Point 4: Ryan Higgins earned his fourth win of the season throwing a complete game and striking out eight batters to help the Bears secure the district victory over the Black-Hawks. Billy Fluharty and Colin Snyder both had a solo home-run, and Ryan Higgins and Aiden Zovak each added two hits apiece. Luke Sterner hit a solo home-run for Brooke Point and Josh horn contributed a double.

SOFTBALL

Stafford 7, Mountain View 1: Kaitlyn Tolson led the Indians going 2 for 4 with two runs and two RBIs to help secure the road victory over the Wildcats.

Anali Reyna had one hit, one RBI, and one run, Jordan Yule added two hits and one RBI, and Leighton Gary went 2 for 4 with two runs for Stafford.

Taleah Gaither went 2 for 4 with one run, Liz Harley earned one RBI, and Lexi Kantor went 2 for 3 in the loss for Mountain View.

R H E Stafford 012 021 1 – 7 10 1 Mountain View 100 000 0 – 1 4 1

JORDAN YULE and Leighton Gary. SAVANNAH BALLOU, N. Stewart (6), and Madison Bachman.

North Stafford 11, Massaponax 7: Kaylee Lizardo, Ali Dosser and Mayah Croson each had three of the Wolverines' 15 hits in their Commonwealth District victory. Kaylie DeChicchis struck out six.

R H E Massaponax 002 005 0 – 7 6 3 North Stafford 020 135 x – 11 15 3

Colonial Beach 9, Lancaster 3: Cora Bowler led Colonial Beach with three hits and a stolen base to help defeat Lancaster at home.

Miranda Papanicolas went 2 for 4 with a two-RBI double and Kaitlyn Franks added one hit, three RBIs, and three runs for the Drifters.

Alexis Gage earned the win in the circle throwing a complete game striking out seven batters.

R H E Lancaster 100 110 0 – 3 5 4 Colonial Beach 000 162 X – 9 10 2

CLAIRE BEITEL, Braelyn Johnson (6), and Belle Bean. ALEXIS GAGE and Miranda Papanicolas.

GIRLS' TENNIS

Massaponax 7, North Stafford 2

Singles: Grace Berner (Ma) d. Andreyes Varas, 10-1; Josie Brewster (Ma) d. Moanna Romulus, 10-1; Shelby Brewer (Ma) d. Erikia Zillmer, 10-1; Avery Rau (Ma) d. Kylie Hargis, 10-0; Avery Steis (Ma) d. Nina Lloyd, 10-2; Marylin Ross (Ma) d. Addi Velez, 7-0.

Doubles: Berner/Brewster (Ma) d. Vargas/Hargis, 10-0; Romolus/Zillmer (NS) d. Peralta/Rau, 10-5; Lloyd/Olivia Counts (NS) d. Lindsay Kay/Siena Schaller, 10-5.

Stafford 7, Mountain View 2

Singles: Linnea Rouse (St) d. Jasmine Muturi 10-6; Bella Rouse (St) d. Megan Soderholm (MV) 10-5; Meagan Calvert (MV) d. Leigha Montrief 10-8; Alli Beamon (St) d. Victoria Paraga 10-5; Sydney Hagen (St) d. Ashlyn Fields 10-3; Addi Mihoulides (St) d. Elyse Lohmeyer 10-4.

Doubles: Rouse/Rouse (St) d. Muturi/Soderhom 10-6; Montrief/Hagen (St) d. Calvert/Paraga 10-8; Lohmeyer/Slusser (MV) d. Hannah Malin/Jenah Chase (St) 10-3.

BOYS' TENNIS

Stafford 8, Mountain View 2

Singles: Aashray Somu (St) d. William Hudson, 10-5; Xander Beamon (St) d. Nolawi Solomon, 11-10; Robert Calvert (St) d. Logan Zollner, 10-4; Jahrome Fletcher (St) d. Jacob Grena, 10-2; Justin Murray (St) d. John Gratwol, 10-6; Noah Cisneros (St) d. Carter Huber, 10-1.

Doubles: Hudson/Grena (MV) d. Somu/Beamon, 10-8; Soloman/Zollner (MV) d. Murray/Fletcher, 10-5; Vincent Candela/Aubrey Melson (St) d. Gratwol/Huber, 10-3.

Riverbend 8, Brooke Point 1

Singles: Chase Catullo (Rb) d. Jacob Scott, 10-0; Deven Jani (Rb) d. Dieter Kufuor, 10-4; Joshua Bartlett (Rb) d. Luke Jasso, 10-5; Charlie Long (Rb) d. Langston Hamm, 8-10; Druv Bejugam (Rb) d. Luke Thomas, 10-6; Luke DeGallery (Rb) d. Chase Alexander, 11-9.

Doubles: Catullo/Jani (Rb) d. Scott/Kufuor, 10-0; Bartlett/Long (Rb) d. Jasso/Hamm, 10-4; Alexander/Lucas (BP) d. DeGallery/Bejugam, 11-10.