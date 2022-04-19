Tuesday, April 19 high school sports roundup: Chancellor softball shuts out Courtland

Megan Rapillo struck out seven on the mound and went 2 for 3 at the plate to help visiting Chancellor get an 11–0 Battlefield District softball win over Courtland Tuesday night.

Kaitlyn Bestick was 3 for 4 with four runs scored; Madi Rae Dillard was 3 for 5 with four RBIs and Kendal Switala had two hits, including a home run, and three RBIs for the Chargers (5–4, 3–2), who host James Monroe on Thursday.

R H E Chancellor 203 120 3 — 11 14 0 Courtland 000 000 0 — 0 4 6

MEGAN RAPILLO and Jasey Williams. ALLISON THRIFT and Maile Dickhute.

SOFTBALL

NORTH STAFFORD 5, BROOKE POINT 4

Emma Parkyn knocked in the winning run for North Stafford with a two-out single in the bottom of the seventh inning after Brooke Point tied the Commonwealth District game in the top of the frame.

Abby Morris had a singles, triple, RBI and a run scored, and Phoebe Hughes added a homer, a doubles and two runs scored for the Wolverines (2-4), who visit Forest Park on Thursday.

Madelyn Chambers had a home run, a single and two RBIs, and Catie Alley chipped in a double, single and two runs scored for the Black–Hawks.

R H E Brooke Point 001 001 2 — 4 8 1 North Stafford 012 001 1 — 5 6 0

LACEY KING and Madelyn Chambers. KAYLIE DeCHICHIS and Phoebe Hughes.

COLONIAL FORGE 7, MASSAPONAX 2

The Eagles take the Commonwealth District victory over the visiting Panthers.

Arianna Melendez had two hits, and one run and Caroline Keefer added two hits and one run in the victory for the Eagles.

Emily Cross and Kaylie Billiq contributed two hits and one RBI each in the loss for the Panthers.

R H E Massaponax 110 000 0 — 2 6 2 Colonial Forge 000 007 x — 7 8 3

EMILY COLLINS, and Laney Deane. KACI STEPHENSON, and Caitlyn Oakland.

GIRLS’ TENNIS

MASSAPONAX 8, MOUNTAIN VIEW 1

Singles: Grace Burner (Ma) d. Kaitlyn Williams 8-1; Brooke Hyldahl (Ma) d. Serena Singh 8-1; Josie Brewster (Ma) d. Katelyn Calvert 8-0; Miranda Parrish (Ma) d. Dawn Forrest 8-0; Natalia Sipko (Ma) d. Jasmine Mutura 8-2; Megan Calvert (MV) d. Shelby Brewer 8-4.

Doubles: Burner/Hyldahl (Ma) d. Williams/Singh 8-0; Brewster/Sipko (Ma) d. K. Calvert/Mutura 8-0; Parrish/Ailish Connell (Ma) d. Forrest/M. Calvert 8-0.

Next match: The Panthers (5-1, 5-0) visit North Stafford on Thursday.

STAFFORD 9, COLONIAL FORGE 0

Singles: Linnea Rouse (St) d. Michelle Choi 8-1; Sophie Loncar (St) d. Rachel Regling 8-4; Lauren Doty (St) fd. Adelle Bloom 8-4; Isabella Rouse (St) d. Madison Brewer 8-1; Hannah Tse (St) d. Avery Lieser 8-1; Anna Wheatley (St) d. Priyantha Sarowman 8-0.

Doubles: L. Rouse/I. Rouse (St) d. Choi/Bloom 8-5; Loncar/Doty (St) d. Regling/Brewer 8-2; Tse/Szlyk (St) d. Lieser/Rebecca 8-4.

RIVERBEND 9, NORTH STAFFORD 0

Singles: Kendal Chang (Rb) d. Alyssa Fenton 8-0; Maya Jani (Rb) d. Saige Thibodeaux 8-1; Isa Bustamante-Velez (Rb) d. Gretchen Nichols 8-1; Reilly O’Brien (Rb) d. Noelia Cervallos 8-3; Paloma Marcus (Rb) d. Evelyn Bergado 8-0; Sophia Long (Rb) d. Sarah Farr 8-0.

Doubles: Chang/Long (Rb) d. Fenton/Thibodeaux 8-1; Bustamante-Velez/Madeline Mills (Rb) d. Nichols/Cervallos 8-2; Amelia Scrivani/Addison Dempsey (Rb) d. Ericia Zillner/Moana Romulus 8-3.

Next match: The Bears (5-0) host Stafford on Wednesday.

JAMES MONROE 9, CAROLINE 0

Singles: Bella McDermott (JM) d. Alexandria Dewer (Ca) 8-1; Gia McDermott (JM) d. Chandler Gustard (Ca) 8-1; Piper Kingsley (JM) d. Jessica Hernandez (Ca) 8-0; Olivia Adams (JM) d. Randi Roehl (Ca) 8-1; Addi Gleason (JM) d. Avery Satterwhite (Ca) 8-1; Rebecca Chafin (JM) d. Sarah Wood (Ca) 8-1.

Doubles: B. McDermott/Adams (JM) d. Dewer/Roehl (Ca) 8-0; G. McDermott/Gustard (JM) d. Gustard/Hernandez (Ca) 8-0; Gleason/Sniffen (JM) d. Satterwhite/Wood (Ca) 8-1.

BOYS’ TENNIS

SPOTSYLVANIA 5, COURTLAND 4

Singles: Drew DiFilippo (Sp) d. Jackson Kourouklis 8-5; Jordan Low (Sp) d. Cam Crabtree 8-2; Ben Lambert (Sp) d. Kevin Cool 8-1; Tyler Baker (Sp) d. Ethan Furr 8-4; Courtland won Nos. 5 & 6 by forfeit.

Doubles: Kourouklis/Furr (Ct) d. DiFilippo/Low 8-5; Lambert/Baker (Sp) d. Josh Kesler/Elias G. 8-4; Courtland won No. 3 by forfeit.

RIVERBEND 8, NORTH STAFFORD 1

Singles: Jack Wexler (Rb) d. Simon Allen 8-0; Chase Catullo (Rb) d. Noah Shieman 8-0; Wyatt Coleman (NS) d. Quentin Palmeri 8-1; Dhruv Bejugam (Rb) d. Michael Fisher 8-3; Josh Bartlett (Rb) d. Alexander Pendleton 8-1; Gavin White (Rb) d. Julius Downing, 8-1.

Doubles: Wexler/Bartlett (Rb) d. Allen/Shieman 6-0; Catullo/White (Rb) d. Coleman/Fisher, 6-0; Bejugam/Palmeri (Rb) d. Pendleton/Downing, 6-4.

Next match: The Bears (5-1) host Brooke Point on Thursday.

BASEBALL

NORTH STAFFORD 8, BROOKE POINT 5

The Wolverines take the Commonwealth District match up at home over the visiting Black-Hawks.

Charlie Zappa led the Wolverines on the mound with four strikeouts and allowing one hit in four innings of work. Keenan Fullwood contributed a hit, RBI, and run and Blaine Cruz had a double and a run.

Jaden Isidro and Daniel Lambardo each had a hit, RBI, and run for the Black-Hawks, and Isidro added seven strikeouts in six innings on the mound.

North Stafford (3-6) will travel to Forest Park on Thursday.

R H E Brooke Point 311 000 0 — 5 5 0 North Stafford 600 020 x — 8 4 2

ZACH HORN, Luke Sterner (1), Jaden Isidro (2) and Chris Cline. PEARSON WARD, Charlie Zappa (4), and Lucas Schroder.

GIRLS’ SOCCER

MOUNTAIN VIEW 2, RIVERBEND 0

Hannah Taylor had a goal and an assist to help visiting Mountain View secure a Commonwealth District win.

Hailey Baltzell tallied the other goal and goalie Annalese Becker registered four saves to earn the shutout for the Wildcats (4-3-1), who visit Massaponax on Friday.

COLONIAL FORGE 2, MASSAPONAX 1

The Eagles win the battle of unbeatens on the road over the Panthers.

Jenna Roers broke the 1-1 tie with ten minutes remaining in the match to earn her only goal of the game. Taryn Chance picked up the first goal for the Eagles and Ava Kertgate had both assist.

Colonial Forge (8-0) will travel to Stafford on Friday.

BOYS’ SOCCER

KING GEORGE 6, SPOTSYLVANIA 0

James Drake scored four goals and added an assist to help homestanding King George remain unbeaten on the season with a Battlefield District win.

Nathan Kale and Bryce Kuberek added a goal and an assist each, with Sam Dzula, Bilal Driouich and Diego Rodriguez garnering assists for the Foxes (7-0, 5-0).

Max Lipinski and Andrew Grossen shared the shutout with six combined saves for King George, which visits Courtland on Thursday.

JAMES MONROE 4, CAROLINE 3

Miguel Cordova, Oneil Nii Nortey, Kavian Rahiab and Johnny Merida each scored goals to help visiting James Monroe bring home a Battlefield District win.

Merida, Hue Keeler and Jason Rubio supplied assists for the Yellow Jackets in their first win of the season.

NORTH STAFFORD 10, BROOKE POINT 3

Ian Edwards scored four goals and also added three assists in the Wolverines' Commonwealth District win.

Edres Fekrat added two goals and four assists, and Elias Fekrat, Nana Ampadu, Owen Kilfail and Sami Bouhasa also scored. Adrian Guerrero had two assists and Sami Bouhasa one.