Tuesday's results

BOYS' TENNIS

Colonial Forge 9, Mountain View 0

Singles: Bryce Putney (CF) d. William Hudson 10-2; Sam Orton (CF) d. Logan Zollner 10-6; Keegan Kaczmar (CF) d. Jacob Grena 10-5; Sunjae Kim (CF) d. Lucas Huber 10-1; Charlie Brickl (CF) d. Carter Huber 10-0; Hector Colon-Santiago (CF) d. Mace Phillips 10-2.

Doubles: Putney/Orton (CF) d. Hudson/Grena 10-6; Kaczmar/Brickl (CF) d. Zollner/C. Huber 10-5; Kim/Carson Crawford (CF) d. L. Huber/John Grathud 10-2.

Stafford 8, North Stafford 1

Singles: A. Somu (St) d. N. Scheiman 10-0; X Beamon (St) d. D. Strickler 10-0; R. Calvert (St) d. G. Harrel 10-1; J. Fletcher (St) d. Q. Roderick 10-1; Noah Cunerus (St) d. O. Douney 10-0; Max Cisneros (St) d. T. Senavanh 11-9.

Doubles: Candela/Melson (St) d. Scheiman/Harel 10-8; Strickler/Roderick (NS) d. Holt/Munoy 10-6; N. Cisneros/M. Cisneros (St) d. Senavanh/Kaylan Akpad 10-2.

Next match: The Indians (10–2) travel to Massaponnax on Thursday.

GIRLS' TENNIS

Massaponax 6, Brooke Point 3

Singles: Grace Burner (Ma) d. Angelina Tran 10-2; Josie Brewster (Ma) d. Cheyenne Smith 10-2; Shelby Brewer (Ma) d. Any Kargbo 10-5; Avery Rau (Ma) d. Paige Gillespie 10-0; Olivia Olegher (BP) d. Avery Steis 10-4; Maddie Bancroft (BP) d. Marylin Ross 10-7.

Doubles: Burner/Brewster (Ma) d. Smith/Olegher 10-1; Brewer/Rau (Ma) d. Tran/ Emma Price 10-5; Bancroft/Sabrina Merrill (BP) d. Steis/Ross 10-1.

Next match: The Panthers (7-3) visit Stafford on Thursday.

Stafford 9, North Stafford 0

Singles: Linnea Rouse (St) d. Moana Romulos 10-1; Bella Rouse (St) d. Kylie Hargis 10-1; Alli Beamon (St) d. Nina Lloyd 10-0; Sydney Hagen (St) d. Tugce Yalaci 10-1; Addi Mihoulides (St) d. Olivia Counts 10-0; Olivia Murray (St) d. Maria Stocklund 10-0.

Doubles: Rouse/Rouse (St) d. Romulus/Hargis 10-0; Malin/Chas (St) d. Lloyd/Valez 10-1; DeLeva/Cocho (St) d. Yalaci/Counts 10-2.

BASEBALL

Courtland 6, Spotsylvania 3: Kellen Bock had two doubles, three RBIs and a stolen base; and Tanner Lam added a double, a singles and two RBIs to help Courtland post a Battlefield District home win.

Nate Jackson added a hit and two stolen bases for the Cougars.

Nolan Alford and Bryan Young had a hit and an RBI each for Spotsylvania.

R H E Spotsylvania 001 02 0 — 3 4 3 Courtland 000 010 5 — 6 7 3

NATHAN JOHNSON, Josh Perez (6) and Austin Harris. Jackson Garland, TYLER JACKSON (5) and Brendan Ruckle.

Stafford 3, North Stafford 2: Justin Newton went 3 for 4 with a RBI and a run scored and Noah Ontiveros struck out 10 in a complete-game win to lead homestanding Stafford to a Commonwealth District win.

Zach added a hit and a RBI for the Indians

R H E North Stafford 002 000 0 — 2 5 0 Stafford 200 100 x — 3 5 1

C. FLETCHER, J. Schroeder (5) and n/a. NOAH ONTIVEROS and Aiden Palmer.

Mountain View 15, Colonial Forge 4: Mountain View scored 11 runs in its final two at bats and Colen Sanchez went 3 for 4 with two RBIs and three runs scored in a Commonwealth District road win.

Caleb Ramsey reached base four times, scored four times and knocked in two runs, while Hayden Rue had two doubles, four RBIs and run scored for the Wildcats (10-4. 7-2), who visit Potomac on Wednesday.

Cameron Biller led Colonial Forge with a 3-for-3 effort that included and RBI and a run scored. Zyhir Hope had a homer and double for the Eagles.

R H E Mountain View 002 024 7 — 15 13 0 Colonial Forge 100 003 0 — 4 9 3

C.J. SWORD, Matthew McCauley (6) and R. Chapman. AIDAN WALKER, Cameron Biller (6), K. Foster (7) and n/a.

GIRLS' SOCCER

Brooke Point 4, Massaponax 1: Lauren Sanders scored twice, and Emily Lenhard and Riley Goger add a goal and an assist each to help homestanding Brooke Point get a Commonwealth District win.

The Black–Hawks (9-1, 7-1) entertain Mountain View on Friday.

Courtland 4, Spotsylvania 0: Amber Ignudo led the Cougars with two goals in their sixth Battlefield District win of the season.

Kylie Levasseur and Lauren Thamvanthongkham each added one goal, while Macy Shropshire had three assists and Madison Early had one for Courtland, which visits James Monroe on Friday.

BOYS' SOCCER

Brooke Point 3, Massaponax 2: Aaron Alexander led the defensive effort for visiting Brooke Point and chipped into the offensive effort when needed as well, scoring the game-winning off an assist from Daniel Gonzalez with 10 minutes to play in this Commonwealth District match-up.

Darling Rivera opened the scoring for the Black–Hawks with an assist from Marcello Rodriguez-Munoz, before Massaponax scored twice to take a 2-1 lead into the half.

Rodriguez-Munoz leveled the game in the second half after stealing the ball from the Panthers' goalie. Brooke Point goalie Andrew Caley registered six saves on the night.

Monday's results

GIRLS' LACROSSE

Colonial Forge 14, Mountain View 12: Chloe Ronsholdt tallied seven goals and on assists, and Maddy Tlapa contributed three goals, one assist and nine draw controls to help Colonial Forge get a Commonwealth District win.

Vanessa Ronsholdt added two goals and two assists, and Ella Bergo scored once, while goalie Sarah Wilhelm registered 10 saves for the Eagles, who host Riverbend on Thursday.

BOYS' LACROSSE

Mountain View 13, Colonial Forge 6: After the game was 3-2 in Mountain View's favor at the half, the Wildcats pulled away after the break for a Commonwealth District win.

Khyri Hawkins, AJ Riley, Ryan Bondgren, Ciaran Donovan, Cael Sandberg and Ian Bennett each scored a goal for Colonial Forge (6-3 district), which visits Riverbend on Thursday.

BOYS' SOCCER

Courtland 4, Chancellor 0: Nate Sherwood, Kyle Grant, Adrian Velez and Yadi Padilla each scored goals to lead Courtland to a Battlefield District win.

Juan Munoz supplied two assists and Jason Lotito one for the Cougars (6-2, 6-1), who visit James Monroe on Friday.

GOLF

FCS Tri-match at Country Club of Fairfax: Dylan Holyfield earned individual medalist honors for visiting Fredericksburg Christian, which edged out for the team win 191-192 by Saint John Paul the Great. Trinity Christian finished third with a score of 210.

Also recording counting scores for the Eagles were Brock Morris with a 47, Drake Morris with a 49 and Joey Priebe with a 52.

BASEBALL

Colonial Forge 8, Patriot 7 (8 innings): Zyhir Hope singled in two runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to give Colonial Forge a walk-off win in nondistrict action.

Trailing 6-5, the Eagles tied things up in the bottom off the seventh on a RBI double from Cameron Biller. Biller singles in the hosts other run in the first inning.

Chase Mytrysak got the win in relief for Colonial Forge allowing two hits and one run in two innings. Dylan McCarthy started and Shane Morris threw three innings in relief.

Riverbend 9, Brooke Point 1: Emily Dameron struck out 11 in in a complete game win and got intentionally walked four times at the plate at Riverbend earned a Commonwealth District win.

Other highlights for the Bears (9-6), who host Manchester on Wednesday, included Kaylee Golightly with a home run; Ryleigh Livesay with a single, double and two RBIs; and Onnika DeBruhl with two triples.

R H E Brooke Point 100 000 0 — 1 4 4 Riverbend 010 008 x — 9 9 1

L. HALSTON and M. Chambers. EMILY DAMERON and Ryleigh Livesay.

Robert Soderholm