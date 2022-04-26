Tuesday, April 26 high school roundup: Sanders, Brooke Point girls edge Riverbend in soccer

Lauren Sanders' goal in the 75th minute lifted Brooke Point to a 1-0 Commonwealth District girls' soccer victory over Riverbend Tuesday night.

Emily Lenhard assisted on the score, and Amara Codd earned the shutout in goal.

GIRLS' SOCCER

MOUNTAIN VIEW 8, STAFFORD 0

Hannah Taylor scored four goals and assisted on two others in the Wildcats' Commonwealth District victory.

Hailey Baltzelle added two goals and an assist for the Wildcats (5–4–1), and Cadee Hegerty posted a goal and two assists. Chelsea Bonilla also scored, and Piper Whitney earned the shutout in goal.

Mountain View visits Harrisonburg Wednesday.

COURTLAND 4, SPOTSYLVANIA 1

Amber Ignudo, Emma Shropshire, Kaitlin Wells and Madison Watts all scored as the Cougars remained unbeaten in Battlefield District play.

Lauren Thamvanthongkham, Suraia Abud and Sydney Nevitt had assists for Courtland (8-1-1, 7-0-1), which hosts James Monroe Thursday.

BOYS" SOCCER

RIVERBEND 5, BROOKE POINT 2

Alex Johnson scored twice and Sebastian Williams and L.B. Sutton each added a goal and an assist in the Bears' Commonwealth District win.

Eder Garcia also scored for Riverbend, which visits Massaponax on Friday and Conner Henriques made 11 saves. Tucker Meeks had an assist.

KING GEORGE 2, JAMES MONROE 0

James Drake and Bilal Driouich scored as the unbeaten Foxes beat the Yellow Jackets for the second straight night.

Graham Paterson and Sam Dzula had assists for King George (10-0, 8-0), which visits Culpeper Thursday. Max Lipinski made four saves for the shutout.