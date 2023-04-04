Hayden Rue's eighth-inning RBI single lifted Mountain View to a 3-2 walk-off Commonwealth District baseball win over Brooke Point Tuesday.

C.J. Sword pitched all eight innings for the Wildcats (4-3, 2-1), and Jordan Ramsey had two hits, including a double. Daniel Lombardo had two hits for the Black-Hawks.

R H E Brooke Point 000 002 00 — 2 6 1 Mountain View 100 100 01 — 3 8 1

Dylan Young, DANIEL LOMBARDO (8) and Christopher Cline. C.J. SWORD and R. Chapman.

BASEBALL

King George 7, Culpeper 6: Aden Cupka singled home Will Green in the bottom of the seventh to give the Foxes a walkoff Battlefield District win.

Green went 2 for 3 with two doubles, three runs scored and two RBIs. Aden Cupka was 2 for 3 and drove in two runs.

Job Sheads had two hits, including a double, for the Blue Devils.

R H E Culpeper 211 100 1 — 6 x x King George 200 031 1 — 12 9 2

Ty Nobbs, THOMAS ZOLLER (5) and Jones Franti. COLSON CLARY and Haydan Callahan.

Stafford 2, Massaponax 1 (8 innings): Chase Johnson's eighth-inning sacrifice fly scored Connor Smith to give the Indians a walkoff Commonwealth District win.

Stafford starter Noah Ontiveros struck out 10 in six innings, and Smith and Mason Malloy had two hits each. Eric Berg had two hits for the Panthers, including a double.

R H E Massaponax 000 100 1 — 1 3 0 Stafford 000 010 01 — 2 6 1

Connor Blake, ERIC BERG (7) and Tanner Stempin. Noah Ontiveros, CHARLIE RICHWINE (7) and Aidan Palmer.

Spotsylvania 11, Chancellor 3: Dakota Eastwood had four hits, Brian Young added three and Nate Johnson contributed a key two-run double in the Knights' Battlefield District win. Nolan Alford struck out seven and allowed on earned run in six innings.

R H E Spotsylvania 001 003 7 — 11 16 2 Chancellor 100 00 2 — 3 4 2

NOLAN ALFORD, J.T. Leitch (7) and C.T. Reed. Hunter Coville, CARTER ATTARD (4), Cam Dodson (6), Holloway (7), Jedlicka (7) and Sean Dillard.

Courtland 14, James Monroe 4: Kellen Bock and Nate Jackson each collected three hits in the Cougars' five-inning Battlefield District win. Calvin Rogers worked four innings to earn the win for Courtland, which scored six times in the fourth inning.

Losing pitcher Abe Gavalek had two hits for JM.

SOFTBALL

Mountain View 12, Brooke Point 0: Natalie Stewart tossed a five-inning no-hitter, and Madison Bachman went 2 for 3 with a triple, four RBIs and two runs scored to lead Mountain View to a Commonwealth District home win.

Mya McLeod added a 2-for-2 effort with two runs scored and an RBI for the Wildcat. Liz Harley and Amanda Ashe also scored twice.

R H E Brooke Point 000 00 — 0 0 5 Mountain View 353 1x — 12 9 2

L. HALSTON and M. Chambers. NATALIE STEWART and Mya McLeod.

King George 10, Culpeper 0: Abby Greenwood struck out 10 in a five-inning one-hitter and Headly homered, doubled and drove in three runs for the Foxes.

R H E Culpeper 000 00 — 0 1 3 King George 063 01 — 10 12 0

METZER and Ishmail, ABBY GREENWOOD and Abigail Clarke.

GIRLS' SOCCER

Mountain View 2, Stafford 0: Chelsie Bonilla and Hannah Russ scored for the Wildcats (3-2), with Lily Heatherman and Tamia Nelson registering assists. Mountain View will host North Stafford Thursday.

Colonial Forge 5, Riverbend 1: Ava Hecker and Maria Walsh each had a goal and an assist in the Eagles' Commonwealth District win. Ava Kertgate, Nicole Alvarado and Kaitlyn Shell also scored, and Rose McHugh and Carly Brimhall had assists,

Courtland 6, James Monroe 0: Amber Ignudo notched three goals, and Takiyah Raynor totaled a goal and three assists to help homestanding Courtland get a Commonwealth District win.

Rylie Lavasseur and Delaney Halloran also scored, while Sydney Nevitt provided an assist for the Cougars (3-1-1, 2-0-1), who visit Chancellor on Thursday.

Eastern View 5, Massaponax 0: Tamirra Young and Miranda Sanchez each scored twice in the Cyclones' non-district win. Beverly Ceballos Hernandez also scored for Eastern View (4-1), and Young and Anne Marie Pritchett had assists. Emilia Hoover and Madison Young combined for a shutout in goal.

Spotsylvania 1, Chancellor 0: Maddy Gray scored the game's only goal and Nikkie Buckley made seven for the shutout, with defensive help from Anna Weiderhold and Skyla Ripley.

BOYS' SOCCER

King George 1, Culpeper 1: Quinn Frazier scored as the Blue Devils gave the Foxes (5-0-1, 3-0-1) their first blemish of the season in a Battlefield District tie. Bilal Driouich scored for King George on Jackson Sample's assist, and Max Lipinski made 10 saves.

Courtland 7, James Monroe 0: Kyle Grant 2 and Oscar Andrade each scored twice for the Cougars, and Alex Brito had a goal and two assists. Sean Pulliam and Adrian Velez also scored, and Yadi Padilla, Chris Salazar, and Nate Sherwood registered assists.

GIRLS' TENNIS

Riverbend 9, Colonial Forge 0

Singles: Kendal Chang (Rb) d. Kelly Grady 10-0; Maya Jani (Rb) d. Avery Hartenstein 10-4; Isa Bustamante-Velez (Rb) d. Gloria Choi 10-1; Reilly O’Brien (Rb) d. Deena Belete 10-0; Maddie Mills (Rb) d. Ali Hunter 10-1; Jackie Dickinson (Rb) d. Gigi Belete 10-7.

Doubles: Chang/Jani (Rb) d. Grady/Choi 10-0; Bustamante-Velez/O’Brien (Rb) d. Hartenstein/D. Belete 10-1; Mills/Phan (Rb) d. Hunter/G Belete 10-5.

Massaponax 6, Stafford 3

Singles: Linnea Rouse (St) d. Grace Burner 10-4; Josie Brewster (Ma) d. Leigha Montrief 10-4; Shelby Brewer (Ma) d. Sydney Hagen 10-1; Avery Rau (Ma) d. Addi Midhoulides 10-0; Olivia Murray (St) d. Avery Steis 10-6; n/a (St) d. Maylin Ross 10-4.

Doubles: Burner/Brewster (Ma) d. Rouse/Montrief 10-4; Brewer/Rau (Ma) d. Hagen/Olivia Murray 10-0; Lindsay Key/Lily Peralta (Ma) d. Hannah Malin/Cameron DeLeyva 10-8.

BOYS’ TENNIS

Stafford 9, Massaponax 0, Singles: Aashray Somu (St) d. Cam Jennings 10-3; Alexander Beamon (St) d. Max Butler 10-3; Robert Calvert (St) d. Marco Bautista 10-0, Jahrome Fletcher (St) d. Izait Bautista 10-1; Justin Murray (St) d. Ryan Ho 10-2; Vincent Candela (St) d. Ibrahim Conteh 10-4.

Doubles: Somu/Beamon (St) d. Jennings/Butler 10-2; Calvert/Fletcher (St) d. Bautista/Bautista 10-0; Noah Cisneros/Melson (St) d. Ho/Conteh 10-4.

Riverbend 9, Colonial Forge 1, Singles: Chase Catullo (Rb) d. Bryce Putney 10-1; Deven Jani (Rb) d. Sam Orton 10-2; Keegan Kaczmar (CF) d. Charlie Long 10-7; Josh Bartlett (Rb) d. Charlie Brickl 10-3; Dhruv Bejugam (Rb) d. Sunjae Kim 10-4; Luke DeGallery (Rb) d. Hector Colon-Santiago 10-4.

Doubles: Catullo/Jani (Rb) d. Putney/Orton 2-1 (ret.); Long/Bartlett (Rb) d. Kaczmar/Brickl 11-9; Bejugam/DeGallery (Rb) d. Kim/Carson Crawford 10-2.