Tuesday, April 5 high school sports roundup: Colonial Forge baseball defeats North Stafford

Colonial Forge was held to just one hit, but scored two unearned runs in the first inning and held on late to get a 2–1 Commonwealth District baseball win over host North Stafford on Tuesday.

Blain Kurucz knocked in North Stafford’s lone run in the bottom of the seventh inning.

The Wolverines visit Marshall on Thursday.

R H E Colonial Forge 2000 000 0 — 2 1 1 North Stafford 000 000 1 — 1 3 3

Aidin Walker, KEVIN O’NEIL (6) and Robby Stempin. Pearson Ward, AJ Labrusciano (3), CHARLIE ZAPPA (7) and Lucas Schroeder.

BASEBALL

RIVERBEND 7, MASSAPONAX 4

Collin Synder picked up the win on the mound with five strikeouts, and went 3 for 4 with two doubles and three RBIs in homestanding Riverbend’s Commonwealth District win.

Ethan Justice was also 3 for 4 adding one RBI, while Billy Fluharty had two hits and three RBIs for the Bears (4–4, 2–1), who visit King George on Wednesday.

Christian Gryzb finished 2 for 3 with two RBIs and Ryan Wallace also supplied a hit for Massaponax.

R H E Massaponax 102 010 0 — 4 5 1 Riverbend 101 203 X — 7 10 2

Carter Cashin, JONATHAN UPSHAW (6) and Christian Gryzb. COLLIN SNYDER and Sam Townshend.

SOFTBALL

RIVERBEND 3, MASSAPONAX 0

Emily Dameron struck out nine in a four-hit shutout and added an RBI double in the Bears’ Commonwealth District win.

R H E Massaponax 000 000 0 — 0 4 1 Riverbend 000 102 x — 3 5 3

EMILY COLLINS and Laney Deane. EMILY DAMERON and Hannah Rubino.

NORTH STAFFORD 7, COLONIAL FORGE 2

Emma Parkyn finished 4 for 4 with two home runs, a double and a single, while knocking in six runs and scoring three to help North Stafford secure a Commonwealth District home win.

Abby Morris contributed two hits and two runs scored, and Phoebe Hughes added a double and two run scored for the Wolverines (2-2, 1-1), who visit Stafford on Friday.

Arianna Melendez had two hits for Colonial Forge.

R H E Colonial Forge 100 001 0 — 2 4 1 North Stafford 320 002 x — 7 10 1

KACI STEPHENSON, Maddie Smith (3) and Caitlyn Oakland. KAYLIE DeCHICCHIS and Phoebe Hughes.

SPOTSYLVANIA 2, CHANCELLOR 0

Emma Hallman picked up the win on the mound and was 2 for 3 at the plate to help Spotsylvania earn a Battlefield District home win.

Nyla Brown and Mylia Knight also had hits for the Knights (4-2, 2-0), who visit Culpeper on Thursday.

R H E Chancellor 000 000 0 — 0 4 0 Spotsylvania 010 010 x — 2 4 3

MEGAN RAPILLO and Jasey Williams. EMMA HALLMAN, Morgan Maslock (5) and Kyleigh Mummert.

COLONIAL BEACH 14, WASHINGTON & LEE 4

Cora Bowler went 2 for 3 and stole eight bases in the Drifters’ season-opening Northern Neck District win.

Miranda Papnicholas also went 2 for 3 with an RBI for Colonial Beach, which hosts the home-schooled Richmond Lady Patriots on Wednesday.

R H E Washington & Lee 003 010 — 4 6 2 Colonial Beach 123 242 — 14 9 4

A. CLARKE and B. Wheeler. MADDIE BROWN and Miranda Papnicholas.

GIRLS’ SOCCER

COURTLAND 4, JM 1

Amber Ignudo had a hand in each of the Cougars’ goals, with two scores and two assists in their Battlefield DIstrict victory.

Lauren Thamvanghongkham and Takiyah Raynor also scored for Courtland (3–1–1, 2–0–1), which hosts Chancellor Wednesday.

Charlotte Snead had James Monroe’s goal.

COLONIAL FORGE 8, NORTH STAFFORD 0

Ava Kertgate scored four goals and Maci Landel two as the Eagles improved to 4–0 with a Commonwealth District victory.

Kayla Windsor and Jess Ralph also scored, and Carina Llamos had three assists. Maria Walsh, Ava Hecker, and Ella Fulmer helped Colonial Forge earn its third shutout.

The Eagles host Mountain View Friday.

BROOKE POINT 5, STAFFORD 0

Lauren Sanders tallied for goals and Emily Lenhard supplied a goal and an assists to help homestanding Brooke Point get a Commonwealth District win.

Abigail Gryder and Kira Hawkins provided assists, while goalie Amara Codd earned the shutout for the Black–Hawks.

CHANCELLOR 4, SPOTSYLVANIA 0

The Chargers earn the Battlefield District victory on the road over the Knights.

Four different Charger girls’ scored goals to help secure the conference victory.

GIRLS’ TENNIS

MOUNTAIN VIEW 5, COLONIAL FORGE 4

Singles: Michelle Choi (CF) d. Kaitlyn Williams 8-1; Serena Singh (MV) d. Rachel Regling 8-3; Adelle Bloom (CF) d. Katelynn Calvert 8-5; Dawn Forrest (MV) d. Brianna Wahl 8-6; Jasmine Muturi (MV) d. Avery Lieser 8-2; Meagan Calvert (MV) d. Madison Brewer 8-6.

Doubles: Williams/Singh (MV) d. Choi/Bloom 9-7; Regling/Wahl (CF) d. K. Calvert/Mutari 8-6; Lieser/Brewer (CF) d. Forrest/M. Calvert 8-2.

BOYS SOCCER

RIVERBEND 1, MASSAPONAX 0

The Bears earn the Commonwealth District victory over the visiting Panthers.

L.B. Sutton had the lone goal for the Bears unnassisted, and Conner Henriques earned the shutout in goal.

Riverbend (2-0-3) will host Forest Park on Wednesday.

KING GEORGE 1, CULPEPER 0

The Foxes are led by keeper Max Lipinski who earns the shutout victory over the visiting Blue Devils.

James Drake earned the lone goal for the Foxes.

King George (4-0) will host Chancellor on Tuesday.

CHANCELLOR 8, SPOTSYLVANIA 0

The Chargers earn the Battlefield District victory behind the leg of Adam Cook who contributed three goals.

Handerson Franco scored two goals, Raoul Mukiza, Erick Navarro, and Andrew Christman each contributed one goal, Romello Rodgers and Marcus Muntean had two assists each, and Jonas Lohr contributed one assist.

Chancellor (3-0) will host Courtland on Thursday.

Spotsylvania (1-3) will travel to Culpeper on Thursday.

COURTLAND 2, JAMES MONROE 1

The Cougars earn the Battlefield District victory over the visiting Yellow Jackets.

Alex Brito and Kyle Grant scored the goals for the Cougars and Alessandro Carrante contributed both assist.

Courtland will travel to Chancellor for a Batllefield District matchup on Thursday.