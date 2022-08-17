Tuesday, Aug. 16 high school golf roundup

COURTLAND 163, CAROLINE 241
Ethan Hughes earned medalist honors with a 40 as Courtland won in Battlefield District actions at Mattaponi Springs.
FROM STAFF REPORTS
Perhaps it was fitting that Makayla Grubb took up golf at age 9 as a way to spend time with her father. She’s been hanging with the guys ever since.
Thanks to changes in projected enrollment figures, Colonial Forge would move down from its spot as the area’s only Class 6 school to Class 5. Meanwhile, county rivals Brooke Point, Mountain View and Stafford would move up from Class 5 to 6 and compete in Region 6B.
Per Virginia High School League regulations, players can’t don shoulder pads until the fourth day of practice, making these early workouts more about comprehension than contact.
Years ago, when Eric Ludden was a football coach at J.E.B. Stuart High School (now Justice High) in Fairfax, he struck up a conversation with …
Jack Hayden shot a 36 to lead Courtland to a 170–178 Battlefield District dual match victory over Spotsylvania on Monday at Lee’s Hill.
Colonial Forge’s Matt Hartley and Makayla Grubbs each shot 72 to earn medalist honors at Monday’s season-opening Bear Invitational high school…
