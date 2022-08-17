 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tuesday, Aug. 16 high school golf roundup

COURTLAND 163, CAROLINE 241

Ethan Hughes earned medalist honors with a 40 as Courtland won in Battlefield District actions at Mattaponi Springs.

Courtland (163): Ethan Hughes 40, Lucas Ogden 41, Jack Hayden 42, Landon Perdue 42.
Caroline (241): Chayce Gustard 57, Jacob Bucceri 58, Adam Pitts 63, Michael Scott 63.
