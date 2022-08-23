Tuesday, Aug. 23 high school sports roundup

Freshman Ellen Gallagher scored the game-winning goal as Chancellor edged Riverbend 3-2 Tuesday in the field hockey opening game for both teams.

Maddie Anderson and Alice Muntean also scored for the Chargers. Caroline Doley and Savannah Waite had Riverbend's goals, and Leah Maliszewski made nine saves in goal.

Riverbend (0-1) will visit Stafford Monday.

FIELD HOCKEY

JAMES MONROE 8, NORTH STAFFORD 0

Kelsey Reviello scored five goals to help homestanding James Monroe cruise to an 8–0 nondistrict victory.

Sarah Rigual added two goals and an assist, with Sally Beringer notching one goal and one assists for the Yellow Jackets). Ashley Shoffner and Abby Lyles added assists.

JM visits Brooke Point on Tuesday.

COURTLAND 8, LOUISA 0

Delaney Holloran had three goals, Chloe Davis and Natalie Holt added two each, and Madison Watts tallied once as Courtland’s seniors led the team to a nondistrict Senior Night home win.

Senior Deysi Amaya doled out three assists, with Davis, Sydney Fleming and Emma Thompson adding one each for the Cougars.

VOLLEYBALL

MASSAPONAX 3, COURTLAND 0

Carlie Clements totaled 12 kills and nine digs, and Maddie Wells supplied 23 assists and 11 digs to help homestanding Massaponax open the season with a 25–21, 25–17, 25–22 nondistrict win.

Reagan Shanahan added nine kills and 16 digs, while Carley Coghill amassed four aces, three kills and three blocks for the Panthers, who visit Mountain View on Monday.

RIVERBEND 3, CHANCELLOR 0

Daisy Pentorn had 10 kills and 15 assists as Riverbend opened its season with a 25–19, 25–18, 25–21 nondistrict home win against Spotsylvania County rival Chancellor.

Peri Linterman and Allison Lach each had 12 kills for the Bears, and Aubrey Parker was credited with 16 assists.

The Chargers (0–1) were led by Tiana Stubs and Anastazja Arvan with eight kills each. Stella Brown added 13 assists and seven digs, and Jade Kaleda chipped in three aces.

JAMES MONROE 3, MANASSAS PARK 0

Jordan Carter had seven aces, seven kills and five assists in James Monroe’s opening 25–19, 25–17, 25–20 win.

Angelina Badasu added 11 assists and four aces. Saniya Turner and Makayla Ford had five kills each.