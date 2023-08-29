FIELD HOCKEY

FCS 2, St. Gertrude 0: Isabelle DiBlasi and Ella Webb scored goals and Rachel Williams added an assist for the Eagles, who host St. Margaret on Friday.

James Monroe 1, Riverbend 0: Rose Fallon scored the only goal of the game to help the Yellow Jackets secure the non-district victory on the road over the Bears. Fine swain contributed the assist and Alyssa Layton earned nine saves in goal for James Monroe.

Spotsylvania 4, Louisa 0: Lily Digges led the Knights with two goals to help earn the non-district victory at home over the Lions.

Kylie Fowler contributed one goal and Emily Dickinson earned one goal and one assist.

Spotsylvania will host Chancellor on Friday.

VOLLEYBALL

Chancellor 3, Mechanicsville 0: Tiana Stubbs led the Chargers with 15 kills to help earn the road victory over the Mustangs 25-21, 25-12, 25-10.

Jade Kaleda added nine kills and nine digs, Anastasia Arvan had five kills, and Aiden Joley contributed 26 assists in the win.

Chancellor (2-5) will travel to Louisa on Thursday.

FCS 3, Steward School 0: Madison Kamphuis led the Eagles with seven kills and 10 digs in the 25-11, 25-6, 25-15 home victory.

Grace Khoury added five kills, Emma Minnick earned four kills and four blocks, Chloe Borisuk earned 15 assists, and as as a team FCS had 16 aces.

Mountain View 3, King George 1: The Wildcats' earn the non-district victory 25-17, 17-25, 25-23, 25-12 on the road over the Foxes.

Alyssa Kumah led the Wildcats' with 16 kills and nine digs, Jayda Moffatt earned five kills, Bella Park added 13 digs and six aces, and Alaina Corbin had 34 assists, four digs, and two aces.

Mountain View will travel to Riverbend on Wednesday.

Riverbend 3, Colonial Beach 0: The Bears earn the home victory over the Drifters 25-11, 25-16, 25-8 with Macy Burns leading the way with 10 kills.

Peri Linterman contributed eight kills and four blocks, Laila Grant added seven kills, and Aubrey Parker had 31 assists in the win.

Riverbend (3-0) will host Mountain View on Wednesday.

Monday's results

FIELD HOCKEY

Mountain View 5, Massaponax 0:Alivia Boatwright assisted on four of the Wildcats' five goals in a Commonwealth District win.

Kaylee Mountjoy, Gabrielle Bartels, Avery Uhle, Lily Hanson and Sierra Crews scored, while Keira Scanlan and goalie Liz Smoot led the defensive effort for the Wildcats, who visit Riverbend on Wednesday.

VOLLEYBALL

Massaponax 3, Atlee 1: Carley Coghill totaled 21 kills and 15 digs, and Leni Furrow supplied 16 assists and eight digs to help visiting Massaponax get a 23-25, 25-21, 25-17, 25-20 season-opening win.

Other standouts included Kelsey Bowler with six aces and 10 digs, and Brenna Raymond with 18 digs for the Panthers (1-0), who host Colonial Forge in an early-season Commonwealth District showdown on Wednesday.

Colonial Forge 3, Battlefield 0: Grace Ostvig had seven aces, Claire Wortman eight kills and Izzy Ostvig five blocks to help the Eagles top the Bobcats in Amy Parker's head coaching début.

Louisa 3, Caroline 1: Despite Kayla Veney's four kills, 17 assists and five digs, the Cavaliers lost a non-district match 24-26, 25-23, 25-15, 26-24 to the Lions.

GOLF

Riverbend 157, Massaponax 197: Three Bears (Luke DeGallery, Matthew Bell and Will Wexler) shared medalist honors with 39s at Lee's Hill in a Commonwealth District dual match.

Riverbend (157): Luke DeGallery 39, Matthew Bell 39, Will Wexler 39, Luke Alexander 40, Dyllan Bell 40.

Massaponax (197): Lily Peralta 45, Josh Peralta 46, Ryan Cropp 50, Jacob Beltran 56.