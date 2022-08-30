Tuesday, Aug. 30 high school sports roundup: Falcons soar to opening win

Charlotte Dreany notched three goals, and Hope Amberger added two goals and one assist in Fredericksburg Academy’s season-opening 10–0 field hockey win against Steward on Tuesday.
Taylor Miss and Savannah Stec each supplied a goal and two assists. Brooke Sims contributed a goal and an assist, and Josie LeDoux scored once.
VOLLEYBALL
GOOCHLAND 3, JAMES MONROE 0
Jordan Carter had a solid all-around night for James Monroe with six kills, six digs, five aces and five assists, but homestanding Goochland earned a 25-13, 25-16, 25-18 nondistrict win.
Sophie Coulon added 10 digs, and K.K. Ford totaled four kills, two digs and a block for the Yellow Jackets (1-2), who host Manassas Park on Thursday.
KING GEORGE 3, COLONIAL FORGE 1
Briana Ellis had 14 kills, eight digs, three aces and two blocks to help King George get a 25-18, 25-11, 15-25, 25-17 nondistrict home win.
Madison Carlile added 14 assists, eight digs and four aces; and Rebecca Heim supplied four blocks, three kills and two aces for the Foxes (2-0).
Defensively, Morgan Bellmer led the way with 21 digs, while adding two aces for King George, which visits Mechanicsville next Tuesday.
Monday's late result
VOLLEYBALL
WILLIAM MONROE 3, JAMES MONROE 2
James Monroe built a 2-1 lead, but visiting William Monroe rallied for a 15-28, 15-25, 22-25, 25-11, 17-15 nondistrict win.
Kenzie Conyers had 15 digs and four aces, and Sophie Coulon 13 digs and an ace for the Yellow Jackets. K.K. Ford added five kills, four aces, three digs and a block.
Other contributors for JM included Angelina Badasu with 12 assists, 10 digs and two aces; Jordan Carter with 16 digs, nine assists, seven aces and three blocks; and Harmony Jones with five kills.