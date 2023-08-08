Jack Barnes shot a 78 to lead Riverbend to a fifth-place finish at plus-29 in the 21-team Cardinal Invitational high school golf tournament Tuesday at Stonewell Golf Club in Gainesville.
Luke Alexander and Matthew Bell carded 79s and Luke DeGallery 81 for the Bears in the event, which included defending Class 5 and 6 state team champions.
Independence won the event with a 10-under-par team score, 26 strokes ahead of runner-up Heritage. Mountain View finished at plus-60 and Colonial Forge at plus-98.