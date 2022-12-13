Tuesday, Dec. 13 high school sports roundup

Boys basketball

Stafford 49, Colonial Forge 46: Skilayr Atkinson scored a game-high 13 points, and Stafford got a defensive stop at the buzzer to outlast Colonial Forge on the road Tuesday night.

The Indians (4-1) got eight points from senior Jamison Wall and seven from freshman point guard Jackson Wallace.

Jemal Smith had nine points for the Eagles, who trailed for most of the contest before trimming the deficit late in the fourth quarter.

Stafford 18 10 15 6 — 49 Colonial Forge 12 10 11 13 — 46

Stafford: Jackson Wallace 7, Marques Thomas 0, JaSante Thomas 9, Jamison Wall 8, Daniel Northe 0, Ralph Poku 0, Tyler Turner 3, Skilayr Atkinson 13, Sean Hopkins 7. Totals: 19 8-14 49.

Colonial Forge: Caleb Francis 4, Elijah Wise 4, Jalen Pierre 8, Jemal Smith 9, Charleston Hall 3, Finn Perschau 8, Xavier Wilson 7, Dakari Phillips 0, Josh Asare 3. Totals: 17 7-11 46.

Three-pointers: Stafford 3 (Wallace, J. Thomas, Turner). CF 5 (Perschau 2, Pierre, Smith, Hall).

North Stafford 36, Riverbend 34: Curtis Holton scored as time expired to give homestanding North Stafford a Commonwealth District win.

Holton and Julius Downing each finished with 11 points for the Wolverines.

Riverbend 8 8 5 13 — 34 North Stafford 4 15 10 5 — 36

Riverbend: Elijah Williams 0, CJ Wilborne 5, Tyrick Ford 0, Hunter Deslauriers 1, JoJo Thomas 0, Dominic Smith 8, Jonas Taylor 8, Kahlil Wright 7, Vernon Williams 3, Team 2. Totals: 13 7-20 34.

North Stafford: Yayah Conteh 2, Jeremiah Shelly 7, Andrew Morris 1, Curtis Holton 11, Trey Purtell 4, Jued Afriyie 0, Gabe Wooten 0, Julius Downing 11.

Three-pointers: Riverbend 1 (Smith). NS 5 (Holton 3, Shelly, Downing).

Massaponax 62, Mountain View 42: Ben Myers scored 26 points and totaled fours steal to lead the Panthers to a victory over the Wildcats.

Jaylen Wilson scored four points and six assists and Jayden Broack tallied four points and seven rebounds.

Camden Knight lead the Wildcats with six points for the night.

Massaponax (5-1, 1-0) will return home to host North Stafford on Friday.

Massaponax 14 21 16 11 — 62 Mountain View 12 7 8 15 — 42

Massaponax (5-1, 1-0): Ben Myers 26, Jon Zicari 8, Jeremiah Carter 5, Collin Bowles 5, Dalen Ainsworth 4, Jaylen Wilson 4, Jayden Brock 4, Devon Hawes 3, Sam Kahn 4. Totals: 8 7-10 62.

Mountain View: Camden Knight 6, Xavier Johnson 5, Will D’Lugos 5, Micah Hagander 5, Pierre Harris 5, Etienne Somuah 4, Jaden Edwards 4, Derrick Brown 4, Vanes Alabre 2, Michael Garris 2, Jackson Sigler 1. Totals: 14 7-10 62.

Three-pointers: Stafford 3 (Wallace, J. Thomas, Turner). CF 5 (Perschau 2, Pierre, Smith, Hall).

Girls Basketball

Riverbend 69, North Stafford 64: Riverbend rallied from a 17-point halftime deficit, outscoring visiting North Stafford 28-10 in the third quarter to get a Commonwealth District win.

The Bears hit 7 of 8 free throws in the final frame, led by a 5 of 6 effort from leading scorer Nia Henley (22 points). Arayauna Brent sealed the win with two late free throws.

Henley added seven steals and seven assists, while Maniyah Alston added 21 points as the pair combined to score 20 of Riverbend's 28 points during the third-quarter run. Hannah Alexander grabbed eight rebounds and Brent added four steals.

Destinee Salgado poured in 31 points, including 19 of the team's 28 second-half points, to lead the Wolverines.

North Stafford 20 16 10 18 — 64 Riverbend 11 8 28 22 — 69



Riverbend: Shavia Davis 0, Tiley Baker-Schiel 0, Charlotte Mullinax 0, Aryauna Brent 10, Jazzlyn Fernandez 0, Hannah Alexander 12, Maniyah Alston 21, Maile Burnes 0, Bailey Carter 4, Olivia Long 0, Nia Henley 22, Lydia Taner 0, Shardae Williams 0. Totals: 25 16-24 69.

North Stafford: Tori Barnes 11, J'maia Joseph 4, Naomi Glass 11, Destinee Salgado 31, Elyssa Lee 2, Mari Palmo 0, Mya Neal 5. Totals: 22 17-26 64.

Three-pointers: Riverbend 3 (Brent, Alston, Henley). NS 3 (Barnes 2, Neal).

Massaponax 73, Mountain View 23: Takeira Rainey had 23 points and 11 assists to lead the Panthers to an easy Commonwealth District win. Lakaiya Butcher added 21 points and seven steals for Massaponax (4-1), which visits North Stafford Friday.

Mountain View 5 6 0 12 — 23 Massaponax 19 18 22 14 — 73



Mountain View: Laniyah Wright 8, Zahra Lagout 0, Geneis Betanco 0, Liz Harley 5, Janelle Sargent 4, Christin Steward 0, Hannah Neiss 0, Tiara Bigelow 0, Taleah Gaither 2, Alysia Kelly 0, Candence Mensah 0, Lizzy Fleming 4, Molly Ferland 0, Tamia Nelson 0. Totals: 7 7-9 23.

Massaponax (4-1): Takiera Rainey 23, Lakiaya Butcher 21, Kyra Price 6, Jada Johnson 2, Kiersten Bowler 9, Gabby Athy 3, Saniya Hymes 2, Faith Butler 6, Emariel Parker 1.

Three-point baskets: Massaponax 5 (Ramey, Butcher, Bowler, Athy, Butler); Mountain View 2 (Wright 2).

FCS 50, Quantico 18: Rylie Johnson led Fredericksburg Christian to victory with 14 points and three steals against Quantico on Tuesday night.

Layna Thomas added 10 points and six steals while Emma Minnick had 6 points and 10 rebounds. FCS will return home on Thursday night against St. Margaret.

Fredericksburg Christian 18 12 6 14 — 50 Quantico 3 9 4 2 — 18

FCS: Rylie Johnson 14, Layna Thomas 10, Amri Donado 6, Emma Minnick 6, Sarah Storke 4, Rachel Williams 4, Bekah Geldart 2, Clair Steele 2, Kate Blalock 2, Chloe Borisuk 0, Sara Marble 0, Layton Trible 0, Becca Medina 0. Totals: 0 0-1 50.

Quantico: Strode 8, Sawinski 4, Broadway 3, Ramos 2, Rangel 2, Aguilar 2, Pattay 1. Totals: 0 6-22 18.

Three-pointers: Fredericksburg Christian 0. Quantico 0.

Colonial Forge 69, Stafford 34: Kristen Auguste lead the Eagles with 25 points and Carly Brimhall added 23 to defeat the Indians.

Anali Reyna and Kori Butler scored 11 points each for the Indians but it was not enough.

Stafford 8 12 8 5 — 33 Colonial Forge 31 6 15 17 — 69

Stafford: Anali Reyna 11, Kori Butler 11, Kalaia Handy 9, Caitlyin Burgess 2, Auanya Wuley 0, Ava Moulton 0, Joceyln Rud 0. Totals: 4 3-9 33.

Colonial Forge: Kristen Auguste 25, Carly Brimhall 23, Alexa Adams 8, Peyton Schiwin 6, Anjalia Bryant 3, Marin Curtain 2, Makayla Stover 2, Mia Bates 0. Totals: 1 4-7 69.

Three-pointers: Stafford 4 (Butler 3, Reyna). Colonial Forge 1 (Schiwin).

Colonial Beach 26, Surry 25 : Bowler scored 10 points and McGinniss score 8 to help lead the Drifters to a victory over Surry on Tuesday night.

Keyli Daniel added two points and 11 rebounds.

The Drifters will travel to Henry Lackey on Friday.

Surry 5 8 5 7 — 25 Colonial Beach 11 5 7 3 — 26

Surry: Madison James, K'niyah White 8, Caitlyn Rowland 6, Keonti Shaw 2, Ceieygnne Mayard 1. Totals: 2 11-17 25.

Colonial Beach (5-1): C. Bowler 10, J. McGinniss 8, A. Smith 3, K. Daniel 2, K. Franks 2, M. Papanicolas 1, A. Druce 0, K. Bushrod 0, M. Thume 0, C. Davis 0. Totals: 1 5-16 26.

Three-pointers: Surry 2 (White 2). Colonial Beach 1 (Bowler).

Friday's result

Girls Basketball

Chancellor 50, Brooke Point 34: Hailey Lanning scored 17 points and point guard Leah Schoonover directed the offense well to help Chancellor get a nondistrict home win.

Caitlyn Lanning and Natalie Lanning led the defensive effort for the Chargers.

Chancellor 10 10 17 13 — 50 Brooke Point 5 11 7 11 — 34

Chancellor: Lydia Brockelbank 6, Anastazja Arvan 5, Leah Schoonover 5, Maia Fissel 2, Natalie Lanning 6, Caitlin Lanning 0, Gilda Nortey 0, Hailey Lanning 17, Kailana Reed 8, Amna Abed 2, Megan Clouser 4. Totals: 18 10-15 50.

Brooke Point: Anesha Duhaylongsod 0, Leah Keyes 16, Alyssa Upshaw 0, Sklar Walston 0, Kaycee Osorio Rosa 2, Anaya Hillman 0, Danayja Cranford 2, Camilla Mckinney-Forbes 5, Rinyah Jarrett 4, Sanaa Luseni 0, Chloe Williams 4, Antoinette Sanusi 1. Totals: 11 10-14 34.

Three-pointers: Chancellor 4 (Reed 2, Arvan, H. Lanning). BP 2 (Keyes 2).