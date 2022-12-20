Tuesday, Dec. 20 high school sports roundup

Faith Butler scored 16 of her 18 points in the second half as visiting Massaponax pulled away for a 68-45 Commonwealth District girls basketball win against Riverbend on Tuesday night.

Takeira Ramey added 22 points and Saniya Hymer 12 for the Panthers.

Nia Henley and Aryauna Brent led the Bears with 16 and 10 pointer, respectively.

Massaponax 19 13 23 13 — 68 Riverbend 8 13 13 11 — 45

Massaponax: Takeira Ramey 22, LaKaiya Butcher 18, Kyra Price 5, Jada Johnson 3, Gabby Athy 4, Saniya Hymes 12, Faith Butler 4, Emariel Parker 0. Totals: 27 8-15 68.

Riverbend: Charlotte Mullinax 0, Aryauna Brent 10, Hannah Alexander 5, Maniyah Alston 9, Bailey Carter 2, Olivia Long 0, Nia Henley 16, Lydia Tanner 0, Shardae Williams 3. Totals: 15 11-21 45.

Three-pointers: Massaponax 6 (Butcher 2, Hymes 2, Ramey, Johnson). Riverbend 4 (Brent 2, Alston, Williams).

Boys basketball

Mountain View 71, Rappahannock 45: Xavier Johnson scored 13 of his game-high 22 points in the second half to help homestanding Mountain View pull away for a 71-45 nondistrict boys basketball win on Tuesday night.

Michael Garris added eight of his 10 points after the break, while Will D'Lugos also finished in double-figure scoring with 15 point for the Wildcats.

Rappahannock 17 8 13 7 — 45 Mountain View 13 14 20 23 — 71

Rappahannock: S. Keyser 0, B. Coleman 4, C.J. Kelley 15, J.K. Fauntleroy 5, Khalik Fauntleroy 0, T. Tate 2, Z. Baylor 0, M. Delano 10, K.J. Fauntleroy 1, P. Rich 0, T. Harris 0, A. Piper 8. Totals: 16 8-14 45.

Mountain View: Jaden Thomas-Edwards 0, Etienne Somuah 5, Will D'Lugos 15, Sherwin Tisson 2, Xavier Johnson 22, Michael Garris 10, Jackson Sigler 3, Camden Knight 2, Quincy Bellassee 3, Pierre Harris 5, Micah Hagander 4, Vanes Alabre 0, Cooper Konetschni 0, O'Maury Myles 0. Totals: 25 14-22 71.

Three-pointers: 5 (Kelley 3, Delano 2). MV 7 (Johnson 3, D'Lugos 2, Bellassee, Harris).

William Monroe 53, Caroline 37: Gabe Campbell scored 13 points to lead Caroline, but William Monroe picked up the win in a game played at Goochland.

The Cavaliers host King George on Jan. 3.

Caroline 11 6 11 9 — 37 William Monroe 16 12 12 13 — 46



Caroline (3-4): Gabe Campbell 13, Carson Lyons 3, TJ Frye 0, Jay Freeman 7, Malek Beasley 0, Christian Tingen 5, Dennel Douglas 6, Gerald Toliver 0, Exavier Smith 0, Jalen Haney 3. Totals: 15 3-5 37.

William Monroe: Tucker Shifflett 10, Parker Hildebrand 9, Brady Lam 25, Raekwon Brock 0, Timmy Guertin 7, Brandon Early 2, Davien Griffieth 0, Josh Davis 0. Totals: 20 7-10 53.

Three-pointers: Caroline 4 (Lyons, Freeman, Tingen, Haney). WM 6 (Lam 2, Guertin 2, Shifflett, Hildebrand).

Monday's results

BOYS' BASKETBALL

Stafford 52, Brooke Point 50: Jackson Wallace capped a 20-point night with a follow shot at the buzzer to give the Indians (7-1, 3-0) a Commonwealth District victory. Jasante Thomas added 12 points for Stafford, while T.J. Wilkerson led the Black-Hawks (2-4) with 15.

Stafford 18 13 6 15 — 52 Brooke Point 8 8 18 7 — 41



Stafford (7-1): Jackson Wallace 20, Marques Thomas 0, Mark Mackenzie 7, Jasante Thomas 12, Jamison Noil 0, Ralph Poku 0, Tyler Turner 2, Skilayr Atkinson 7, Carson Kennedy 0, Sean Hopkins 1. Totals: 19 9-14 52.

Brooke Point: Kevin Tamale 3, T.J. Wilkerson 15, Demetrius Purnell 0, Demabior Shokai 8, Chris Fobbs 0, Seth Sanusi 9. Gavin Schweiter 0, Ryan Apiece 10. Totals: 14 17-21 50.

Three-pointers: Stafford 5 (Wallace 3, M. Thomas, J. Thomas); Brooke Point 4 (Wilkerson 3, Tamale).

Caroline 88, New Kent 68: Gabe Campbell's double-double (31 points, 10 rebounds, plus six assists) helped the Cavaliers defeat the Trojans in the Goochland Invitational tournament.

Dennel Douglas added 13 points and 10 rebounds and Jalen Haney scored 19 points for Caroline.

New Kent 14 18 16 17 — 68 Caroline 23 16 27 22 — 88



New Kent: Dillon Micks 14, Will Ross 13, Kyle Diggs 14, Josiah Reedy 2, David McCoy 0, Jordan Howard 0, Khoen Christian 12, Kemanri Palmer 2, Isiah Carr 11, Brett Lookhart 0. Totals: 22 18-21 68.

Caroline: Gabe Campbell 31, Carson Lyons 9, TJ Frye 2, Jay Freeman 5, Malek Beasley 5, Christian Tingen 0, Dennel Douglas 13, Gerald Toliver 0, Xavier Smith 4, Eric Dew-Gladden 1, Jalen Haney 18. Totals: 36 11-15 88.

Three-pointers: New Kent 6 (Ross 3, Christian 1, Carr 2). Caroline 5 (Campbell 2, Lyons 1, Haney 1, Freeman 1).

King George 64, Mountain View 38: Nehemiah Frye led the Foxes with 22 points and six rebounds to help defeat the visiting Wildcats.

Mekhai White earned 16 points, nine rebounds, and two steals for King George.

Mountain View 4 12 9 13 — 38 King George 5 20 24 15 — 64



Mountain View: Thomas-Edwards 0, E. Somuah 6, Williams D'Lugos 2, S. Tisson 6, X. Johnson 8, Garris 0, Jackson Sigler 0, C. Knight 9, M. Hagander 7, P. Harris 0. Totals: 14 5-9 38.

King George: Roget Walker 4, Nehemiah Frye 22, Da'Mon Duffin 4, Mekhai White 16, Ethan Chase 5, Jay Patterson 2, Daniel Boyd 0, Ashton Jones 2, Christian Jones 5, Joe Billingsley 4. Totals: 28 3-6 64.

Three-pointers: Mountain View 8 (Hagander 3, Knight 2, X. Johnson 2, Tisson 1).). King George 5 (Frye 1, White 4).

Orange 59, Spotsylvania 47: Brody Foran and Braylon Stanley each had 12 points for the Hornets. Jay Black led the Knights with 14 points and Isaiah Patterson added 12.

Spotsylvania 15 10 9 13 — 47 Orange 16 14 14 15 — 59



Spotsylvania: Isaiah Patterson 12, Amir Savage 5, Josiah Foxx 0, TJ Grisby 6, Jay Black 14, Jefferson Paz 1, Micah Patterson 9. Totals: 19 10-18 47.

Orange: Braylon Stanley 12, Keondre Hudgens 0, Darius Holmes 10, JaePharoah 4, Brody Foran 12, Shamir Hill 10, Chase Rollins 11, Johan Solleveld 0. Totals: 22 8-11 59.

Three-pointers: Spotsylvania 4 (Grisby 1, Black 3). Orange 7 (Foran 1, Holmes 2, Stanley 4).

Meridian 49, North Stafford 33: Isaac Rosenberger's 17 points led Meridian to a nondistrict win. Andrew Morris led the visiting Wolverines with nine.

North Stafford 5 13 9 6 — 33 Meridian 13 7 11 17 — 49



North Stafford (3-6): Julius Downing 5, Yayah Conteh 3, Jeremiah Shelley 5, Andrew Morris 9, Curtis Motton 7, Trey Purtell 2, Jude Afriye 2, Donte Martin 2, Gabe Wooten 2. Totals: 12 5-11 33.

Meridian (5-4): Isaac Rosenberger 17, Ryan Grubb 0, Daylen Martino 12, Jarrett Jardine 0, Will Davis 5, Granet Griener 6, Wyatt Trundle 0. Totals: 14 19-23 49.

Three-pointers: North Stafford 4 (Downing, Shelley, Morris, Motton); Meridian 3 (Rosenberger, Martino, Davis).

GIRLS' BASKETBALL

North Stafford 43, Wakefield 41: Daysha Salgado led the Wolverines with 20 points against the Warriors.

North Stafford 9 14 11 9 — 43 Wakefield 8 8 18 7 — 41



North Stafford (3-5): Mya Neal 3, Destinee Salgado 14, J'Maia Joseph 6, Daysha Salgado 20, Tori Barnes 0, Elyssa Lee 0, Mariana Palomo 0. Totals 20 3-4 43.

Wakefield: Sam Stuart 9, Lauren Nelson 12, Helena Helens 8, Lailah Abdui'Kareem 3, Samantha 2, Gigi Duntch 7. Totals 14 3-3 41.

Three-pointers: North Stafford 2. Wakefield 2.

Mountain View 39, King George 36: Taleah Gaither led the way with 17 points and 13 rebounds as the Wildcats held the Foxes scoreless in the third quarter, then survived a late run to earn the non-district victory at home.

Liz Harley made seven steals for the Wildcats and Janelle Sargent finished with 10 points. Haylee Callahan led the Foxes with 11 points and Morgan Davidson scored 10.

King George 9 15 0 12 — 36 Mountain View 6 14 11 8 — 39



King George: Janiya Sharpe 0, Morgan Davidson 10, Kamira Bodkert 0, Audrey Jones 5, Callista Rash 2, Alannah Breen 8, Haylee Callahan 11. Totals: 12 10-16 36.

Mountain View: Laniyah Wright 2, Zahra Lagouit 0, Genesis Betanco 2, Liz Harley 6, Janelle Sargent 10, Christin Steward 0, Hannah Neiss 0. Tiara Bigelow 0, Taleah Gaither 17, Molly Ferland 2, Tamia Nelson 0, Lizzy Fleming 0, Candence Mensah 0, Alysia Kelly 0. Totals: 14 6-11 39.

Three-pointers: King George 0. Mountain View 4 (Sargent 2, Gaither 2).

Orange 73, Spotsylvania 35: Maggie Johnson's 21 points led the visiting Hornets to a nondistrict win. Emma Seifker scored 12 points and Kelly Ross 11 for the Knights.

Orange 20 23 22 8 — 73 Spotsylvania 9 12 14 0 — 35



Orange (3-4): Witt Tibbs 3, Laney Fayard 14, Janiyah Hackley 8, Olivia Sciabbarassi 5, Amaya Pace 2, Keller Hines 6, Riley Harrington 10, Maggie Johnson 21, Peyton Courtney 3, Molly Yowell 2. Totals: 30 5-13 73.

Spotsylvania: Ellie Cox 7, Jada Jones 0, Mariah Patterson 0, Anyssa DePul 0, Mo Maslock 5, Lily Newsom 0, Kelly Ross 11, Whisper Yelich 0, Hayley Searles 0, Emma Siefker 12, Nora Hart 0. Totals: 14 4-8 35.

Three-pointers: Orange 8 (Johnson 3, Hackley 2, Harrington 2, Sciabnarassi); Spotsylvania 3 (Cox 2, Ross).