BOYS' BASKETBALL

King George 49, Hanover 46: The Foxes rallied for a Region 4B 1uarterfinal win behind Mekhai White's 19 points, nine rebounds and four assists.

Nehemiah Frye added 14 points and six rebounds in the victory.

The Hawks were led by Dean Sahnaw's 14 points.

King George will host Matoaca Friday at home in the Region 4B semifinals.

Hanover 11 14 13 8 — 46 King George 12 9 13 15 — 49

Hanover: Tyler Lotham 5, Dean Sahnaw 14, Will Hopkins Jr., 13, James Pierce 0, Jackson Stard 3, Kiley Baten 4, Max Williams 5, Jaylen Copeland 2. Totals: 15 5-13 46.

King George: Nehemiah Frye 14, Da'mon Duffin 4, Mehkai White 17, Ethan Chase 4, Dariel Boyd 0, Colson Clary 6, Joe Billingsley 4. Totals: 18 7-9 49.

Three-pointers: Hanover 5 (Sahnaw 3, Lotahm, Stard). King George 6 (White 5, Clary).

GIRLS' BASKETBALL

Trinity Christian 43, FCS 35, OT: Amri Donado led the Eagles with 16 points and Layna Thomas added seven points in the loss on the road.

FCS 10 7 8 10 0 — 35 Trinity Christian 4 11 13 7 8 — 43

FCS: Amri Donado 16, Clair Steele 0, Sarah Storke 0, Kate Blalock 0, Becca Medina 0, Emma Minnick 5, Layna Thomas 7, Sara Marble 0, Rylie Johnson 4, Rachel Williams 3. Totals: 14 4-15 35.

Trinity: A. Iskander 7, S. Allen 7, C. Kadalka 10, G. Bourz 7, H. Rexroth 10, L. Cliff 2. Totals: 15 12-26 43.

Three-pointers: FCS 3 (Donado 1, Thomas 1, Williams 1). Trinity 1 (Iskander 1).