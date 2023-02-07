GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

North Stafford 48, Mountain View 41: Destinee and Daysha Salgado combined for 14 of North Stafford’s 18 points in the decisive third quarter in a Commonwealth District win at Mountain View on Tuesday night.

Destinee Salgado finished with 16 point and Daysha Salgado 13 for the Wolverines to overcome a game-high 19 points from the Wildcats’ Taleah Gaither.

North Stafford 9 12 18 9 — 48

Mountain View 9 12 12 9 — 41

North Stafford (9-8, 7-5): Tori Barnes 6, Elyssa Lee 5, Naomi Glass 6, Destinee Salgado 16, Daysha Salgado 13, Terrice Demps 2, Kiera Todd 0, Mari Palomo 0, Maddie Ramos 0, Mya Neal 0, Starr Senters 0. Totals: 19 8-14 48.

Mountain View: Laniyah Wright 3, Liz Harley 5, Janelle Sargent 3, Tiara Bigelow 8, Taleah Gaither 19, Molly Ferland 2, Tamia Nelson 1, Azhra Lagouit 0, Genesis Betanco 0, Christin Steward 0, Hannah Neiss 0, Alysia Kelly 0, Lizzy Fleming 0. Totals: 12 14-22 41.

Three-pointers: NS 2 (Lee, Da. Salgado). MV 3 (Wright, Sargent, Bigelow).

Monday’s results

SWIMMING

Region 6B meet: Colonial Forge’s Samuel Calder took part in four event wins at Monday’s Region 6B swimming championships at the Rouse Center in Stafford.

Calder won the 50-yard freestyle (21.28), the 100 free (46.44) and swam on the first-place 200 medley (1:35.70) and 400 free (3:10.87) relays. Daniel Gibbs, Kevin McGowan and Ian Bennett joined him on both winning relays.

The Eagles’ Ashley Wang claimed the girls’ 100 butterfly (58.02).

The VHSL Class 6 state meet will be held Feb. 18 at the Hampton Virginia Aquaplex.