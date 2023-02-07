GIRLS' BASKETBALL

North Stafford 48, Mountain View 41: Destinee and Daysha Salgado combined for 14 of North Stafford's 18 points in the decisive third quarter in a Commonwealth District win at Mountain View on Tuesday night.

Destinee Salgado finished with 16 point and Daysha Salgado 13 for the Wolverines to overcome a game-high 19 points from the Wildcats' Taleah Gaither.

North Stafford 9 12 18 9 — 48 Mountain View 9 12 12 9 — 41

North Stafford (9-8, 7-5): Tori Barnes 6, Elyssa Lee 5, Naomi Glass 6, Destinee Salgado 16, Daysha Salgado 13, Terrice Demps 2, Kiera Todd 0, Mari Palomo 0, Maddie Ramos 0, Mya Neal 0, Starr Senters 0. Totals: 19 8-14 48.

Mountain View: Laniyah Wright 3, Liz Harley 5, Janelle Sargent 3, Tiara Bigelow 8, Taleah Gaither 19, Molly Ferland 2, Tamia Nelson 1, Azhra Lagouit 0, Genesis Betanco 0, Christin Steward 0, Hannah Neiss 0, Alysia Kelly 0, Lizzy Fleming 0. Totals: 12 14-22 41.

Three-pointers: NS 2 (Lee, Da. Salgado). MV 3 (Wright, Sargent, Bigelow).

Riverbend 70, Stafford 16: Nia Henley’s 16points led three double-figures scorers in a Commonwealth District home victory for the Bears (15-3, 9-2), who host Mountain View Friday.

Kalaia Hanley led the Indians with nine points.

Stafford 2 4 6 4 — 16 Riverbend 29 13 20 8 — 70

Stafford (0-14, 0-12): Anali Reyna 2, Brianna Mascorro 0, Kalaia Handy 9, Kori Butler 3, Caitlin Burgess 2, Ava Moulton 0, Jocelyn Rudacille 0. Totals: 5 5-8 16.

Riverbend (15-3, 9-2): Shavia Davis 1, Charlotte Mullinax 7, Aryauna Brent 9, Jazzlyn Fernandez 2, Hannah Alexander 10, Mainyah Alston 10, Olivia Long 7, Nia Henley 16, Lydia Tanner 8, Shardae Williams 0. Totals: 30 8-9 70.

Three-pointers: Stafford 1(Butler); Riverbend 2 (C. Williams, Brent).

BOYS' BASKETBALL

Westmoreland 66, Essex 59: Darrien Fauntleroy led the Eagles with 27 points and Vaughn Harris added 18 points to help defeat the Trojans at home.

Kamren Robinson scored 38 points in the loss for Essex.

Essex 11 7 19 22 — 59 Westmoreland 10 16 24 16 — 66

Essex: Malachi Thornton 9, Dorian Harris 3, Kamren Robinson 38, Marquelle Payne 3, Dominik Ashlock 6, Damari Young 0, Mekhi Allen 0, Javione Garner-Rich 0. Totals: 21 14-24 59.

Westmoreland: Vaughn Harris 18, Jayden Tolson 0, Darrien Fauntleroy 27, Jordan Tolson 2, Jordan Saunders 7, Tyzjuan Thomas 0, Zomari Sutton 6, Trevay Jackson 4, Kevin Ellis 2, Jaylen Burrell 0. Totals: 22 15-22 66.

Three-pointers: Essex 3 (Ashlock 2, Payne 1). Westmoreland 7 (Fauntleroy 4, Sutton 2, Jackson 1).

North Stafford 49, Mountain View 34: Trey Purtell led the Wolverines with 12 points and Julius Downing added eight points to help defeat the Wildcats on the road.

William D'Lugos scored 22 points, 11 coming in the fourth quarter for Mountain View.

North Stafford 8 11 10 20 — 49 Mountain View 5 3 10 16 — 34

North Stafford: Julius Downing 8, Yayah Conteh 6, Andrew Morris 5, Jeremiah Shelley 7, AJ Weaver 1, Curtis Holton 4, Trey Purtell 12, Jude Afriyie 2, Donte Martin 0, Gabe Wooten 1, Donte Hyman 3. Totals: 14 16-23 49.

Mountain View: Jaden Thomas-Edwards 2, Etienne Somuah 0. William D'Lugos 22, Sherwin Tisson 0. Michael Garris 0, Pierre Harris 8, Micah Hagander 0, Quincy Bellassee 2, Vanes Alabre 0. Totals: 12 7-18 34.

Three-pointers: North Stafford 5 (Purtell 3, Morris 1, Shelly 1). Mountain View 3 (D'Lugos 3).

Chancellor 57, Culpeper 48: Charles Brown and Ja'Den Mckoy led the Chargers with 10 points each to help defeat the Blue Devils on the road.

Nathan Amos led Culpeper with 30 points, 25 coming in the first half.

Chancellor 10 21 8 18 — 57 Culpeper 17 17 7 7 — 48

Chancellor: Charles Brown 10, Lucas Hufner 6, Wally Abed 3, Ja'Den Mckoy 10, Jordan Nickerson 4, Seth Hunter 2, Camden Dodson 8, Larell Edwards 9, Christian Nickerson 5. Totals: 17 18-24 57.

Culpeper: Jaiden Tyler 0, Nathan Amos 30, Matthew Amos 2, Elijah Simpson 0, Devin Scott 0, Devaughn Cooper 9, JQ Williams 0, Adam Gassler 7, Austin Warren 0, Jayden Johnson 0. Totals: 15 12-21 48.

Three-pointers: Chancellor 4 (Brown 2, Hufner 1, Abed 1). Culpeper 3 (N. Amos 2, Cooper 1).

Massaponax 60, Patrick Henry-Ashland 44: Jonathan Zicari and Ben Myers each had 16 points and four steals to help Massaponax get a nondistrict home win.

Collin Bowles added 13 points and Dezzie Ainsworth grabbed eight rebounds for the Panthers, who visit Blue Ridge on Thursday.

Patrick Henry 14 8 6 16 — 44 Massaponax 19 13 25 3 — 60

Patrick Henry-Ashland: Jeremiah Grant 6, Jayden Davenport 2, Landon Peterson 6, Paul Pasowicz 3, Steven Geter 3, Aidan Trimview 3, Dylan Lynch 6, Jacob Nelson 12, John Freeman 3. Totals: 17 7-9 44.

Massaponax (17-3): Antonio Washington 6, Jonathan Zicari 16, Ben Myers 16, Dalen Ainsworth 0, Jaylen Wilson 0, Jeremiah Carter 0, Collin Bowles 13, Sam Kahn 3, Jaydon Brock 2, Dezzie Ainsworth 4. Totals: 23 5-7 60.

Three-pointers: PHA 3 (Pasowicz, Trimview, Freeman). Massaponax 9 (Zicari 4, Bowles 3, Myers 2).

Caroline 81, James Monroe 45: Gabe Campbell led the Cavaliers earning a double-double, scoring 27 points, adding 20 rebounds, and seven assists to defeat the Yellow Jackets on the road.

Jay Freeman added 14 points and Jalen Haney scored 10 points in the victory.

Tyson Taylor led James Monroe scoring nine points and Ke'Shaun Wallace and Dezaun Robinson added eight points.

Caroline 20 13 19 29 — 81 James Monroe 7 13 15 10 — 45

Caroline: Gabe Campbell 27, Carson Lyons 4, TJ Frye 3, Jaeden Berry 5, Jay Freeman 14, Malek Beasley 2, Christian Tingen 4, Dennel Douglas 6, Gerald Toliver 0, Exzavier Smith 6, Jalen Haney 10. Totals: 34 5-7 81.

James Monroe: Ke'Shaun Wallace 8, Tremon Adams 0, Tyson Taylor 9, Nathaniel Copeland 3, William Payne 0, Dezaun Robinson 8, Timothy Ford 7, Marquise Thornley 0, Noah Randell 0, Bryce Jones 0, Julius Davis 4, Grant Kornegay 6. Totals: 17 5-14 45.

Three-pointers: Caroline 8 (Campbell 2, Frye 1, Berry 1, Freeman 2, Tingen 1, Haney 1). James Monroe 6 (Wallace 2, Copeland 1, Robinson 2, Ford 1).