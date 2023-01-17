Tuesday, Jan. 17th high school sports round up:

BOYS' BASKETBALL

Chancellor 61, James Monroe 48: Charles Brown led the Chargers with 16 points to help earn the conference victory on the road against the Yellow Jackets.

Ja'Dean McKoy and Seth Hunter each scored 12 points, and Camden Dodson and Lurell Edwards each contributed 10 rebounds for Chancellor.

Michael Edwards led James Monroe with 12 points and Tremon Adams scored 11 points.

Chancellor 15 11 17 18 — 61 James Monroe 11 10 12 15 — 48

Chancellor: Charles Brown 16, Lucas Hufner 0, Wally Abed 0, Ja'Dean McKoy 12, Lurell Edwards 9, Jordan Nickerson 3, Seth Hunter 12, Camden Dodson 9. Totals: 24 8-12 61.

James Monroe: Keyshaun Wallace 7, Tremon Adams 11, Michael Edwards 12, Tyson Taylor 6, Julius Davis 3, Dezaun Robinson 3, Timothy Ford 6, Marquise Thornley 0, Noah Randell 0, Grant Kornegay 0. Totals: 16 11-12 48.

Three-pointers: Chancellor 5 (Dodson 1, McKoy 2, Brown 2). James Monroe 5 (Robinson 1, Edwards 2, Adams 1, Wallace 1).

Mountain View 63, Riverbend 56: The Wildcats earn the victory on the road with Xavier Johnson leading the way, scoring 21 points in the conference matchup.

Bryson Long scored 19 for the Bears and Dominic Smith scored 13 points.

Riverbend will host Colgan on Thursday.

Mountain View 12 18 11 22 — 63 Riverbend 16 16 17 8 — 56

Mountain View: Jaden Thomas-Edwards 0, Etienne Somuah 11, William D'Lugos 17, Sherwin Tisson 0, Xavier Johnson 21, Michael Garris 3, Jackson Sigler 0, Pierre Harris 9, Michael Hagander 2, Derrick Brown 0. Totals: 16 23-35 63.

Riverbend (5-9): Elijah Williams 10, EJ Wilbourne 9, Tyriek Ford 0, Dominic Smith 13, Jojo Thomas 2, Laron Johnson 1, Jonas Taylor 2, Bryson Long 19, Vernon Williams 0. Totals: 23 8-16 56.

Three-pointers: Mountain View 8 (Somuah 2, D'Lugos 4, Johnson 2). Riverbend 2 (Wilbourne 1, Smith 1).

Massaponax 60, Colonial Forge 47: Ben Myers scored 25 points and added six rebounds and three steals to help Massaponax secure a Commonwealth District home win.

Antonio Washington added 14 points and Dezzie Ainsworth four assists in his return from injury for the Panthers, who host Mountain View on Friday.

Colonial Forge 12 11 12 12 — 47 Massaponax 15 16 16 13 — 60

Colonial Forge: Caleb Francis 19, Elijah Wise 4, Jemal Smith 7, Charlston Hall 6, Finn Perschau 3, Xavier Wilson 4, Joshua Asare 4, Jayden Morris 0. Totals: 18 7-7 47.

Massaponax (12-2, 5-1): Antonio Washington 14, Jonathan Zicari 2, Ben Myers 25, Dalen Ainsworth 5, Jaylen Wilson 5, Collin Bowles 5, Jaydon Brock 4, Sam Kahn 0, Dezzie Ainsworth 0. Totals: 22 9-11 60.

Three-pointers: CF 4 (Hall 2, Smith, Perschau). Massaponax 7 (Myers 4, De. Ainsworth, Wilson, Bowles).

GIRLS' BASKETBALL

Trinity Christian 43, FCS 24: The Eagles fall short on the road with Rylie Johnson leading the way scoring nine points and Amri Donado earned five points.

Fredericksburg Christian will host Quantico next Thursday.

FCS 2 11 5 6 — 24 Trinity Christian 10 12 11 10 — 43

FCS: Amri Donado 5, Clair Steele 2, Rylie Johnson 9, Layna Thomas 4, Emma Minnick 4, Layton Trible 0, Rachel Williams 0, Chloe Borisuk 0. Totals: 9 4-12 24.

Trinity Christian: S. Allen 9, C. Kadalka 7, G. Bourz 11, H. Rexroth 14, L. CLiff 2, M. Jennings 0. Totals 15 11-27 43.

Three-pointers: FCS 2 (Donado 1, Johnson 1). Trinity Christian 2 (Kadalka 2).